National Agriculture Literacy Week March 16-20 stresses importance of introducing students to agriculture’s impact on their daily lives and potential for rewarding careers.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in the percentage of farmers under 35 — and under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, the Commonwealth has created more apprenticeship opportunities and training programs to train more young Pennsylvanians who want to work in agriculture.

Camp Hill, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited two schools in Cumberland County — Highland Elementary School and Cedar Cliff High School — to celebrate National Agriculture Literacy Week. Pennsylvania leads the nation in the percentage of farmers under 35 — and Agriculture Literacy Week celebrations across Pennsylvania helps the next generation understand the vital connection between our farms and the food on our kitchen tables and aims to spark their interest in the wide range of career possibilities in the field.

“Investing in opening students’ eyes to new possibilities is a sound investment in all of our futures,” Secretary Redding said. “Giving the youngest Pennsylvanians a meaningful experience learning where their food comes from inspires them to consider career possibilities waiting for them when they graduate. It is the first, critical step toward building the skilled, innovative, and imaginative workforce who will feed us in the future.”

Agriculture Literacy Week is held each year throughout the nation to teach students the importance of agriculture and how the industry impacts our daily lives. In classrooms across the state during Pennsylvania Agriculture Literacy Week, March 16-20, volunteers from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and partner organizations will read Cows Can Moo Too! Can You? from The Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library series book invites the youngest students to an adventure on the farm, “Spring has sprung, my fine friends! Come along! Grab an arm. Let me take you to tour the Greenbean family’s farm!” During Secretary Redding’s visit to Highland Elementary School, he read Cows Can Moo Too! Can You? aloud to their third-grade class and answered questions from students about his role supporting Pennsylvania farmers as Agriculture Secretary.

The Secretary also stopped by Cedar Cliff High School to tour their Apiary Lab, a hands-on learning opportunity supported by a Pennsylvania Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grant. In 2024, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture awarded West Shore School District a $6,143 through an Agriculture and Youth Grant to support apiary education at Cedar Cliff. The district’s apiary program includes a live bee lab where students can learn about the role pollinators play in the agriculture ecosystem. Students also learn how to harvest honey and wax, producing a variety of products including honey, lip balm, soap, and candles. The indoor lab combines conventional aquaculture (raising fish and other aquatic animals in tanks) and hydroponics (producing plants in water rather than soil) into a symbiotic system used to grow fish, fruits, vegetables, feedstock, and other plant products year-round.

“The Aquaponics of West Shore program sparks creativity and curiosity among students from kindergarten through twelfth grade and throughout our community,” said Justin Weaver, Aquaponics teacher at Cedar Cliff High School. “Through hands-on learning and real-world experience, the program connects students with agriculture, sustainability, and environmental stewardship. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of Pennsylvania gardeners, beekeepers, farmers, and agricultural engineers.”

“The aquaponics program is a source of pride for both our students and our school community,” said Christina Burrows, Biology and Aquaponics teacher at Cedar Cliff High School. “Students come to class curious and eager to take on the challenges of sustaining the living systems within the program—including bees, chickens, plants, fungi, and fish. Through hands-on projects, they develop a strong sense of ownership and responsibility while building lifelong skills in problem-solving, collaboration, and environmental stewardship.”

Supporting the Ag Workforce Through Early-Career Opportunities

Pennsylvania agriculture supports over 48,800 farms, nearly 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to the Commonwealth’s economy. Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration has put ag at the center of conversations about economic development for the first time ever and has worked to invest in the future of ag and train the next generation of farmers.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in the percentage of farmers under 35 — and under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, the Department of Labor & Industry and the Department of Agriculture have partnered to create more apprenticeship opportunities and training programs in Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry to build on that leadership and train more young Pennsylvanians in ag careers.

Since day one, the Shapiro Administration has supported youth and career training programs in the agriculture industry by:

Creating four new apprenticeship programs serving the agriculture industry.

Increasing funding for vo-tech, career and technical education (CTE), and apprenticeships by nearly $65 million — a 50 percent increase since the day he took office.

— a 50 percent increase since the day he took office. Calling for a dedicated $12.5 million Workforce and Economic Development Network appropriation, leveraging $10 million in existing funds and $2.5 million in new state funds to train additional workers.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal calls for funding the historic PA Farm Bill for an eighth year. Since 2019, Ag & Youth Grants have awarded $3.5 million supporting 377 projects that are providing opportunities for students statewide, by funding projects that will empower youth across the state to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has invested $13.8 million each year in the PA Farm Bill, continuing support for Pennsylvania’s Commission for Agriculture Education Excellence, and supporting youth education and workforce development initiatives aimed at helping students and employers in both rural and communities to compete.

PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants provide direct funding of up to $7,500 and matching grants of up to $25,000 to support projects, programs, and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer networking. Past funded projects include agriculture career seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training, capital projects, and equipment purchases aimed at leading students to opportunities in agriculture and building the future workforce Pennsylvania's agriculture industry needs.

The Shapiro Administration's Long-Term Commitment to Agriculture

Governor Josh Shapiro understands that Pennsylvania’s economic success depends on our rural communities and farms. The Shapiro Administration has prioritized long-term agricultural growth and resilience by:

Creating the nation’s first Ag Innovation Program and investing $20 million to help build the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania

to help build the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania Fully funding the Pennsylvania Farm Bill each year to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development

Continuing the Fresh Food Financing Initiative to expand access to local food and support small businesses

Agriculture is one of the cornerstones of Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — Pennsylvania’s first in two decades.

Read more about investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in Governor Shapiro’s 2026-‘27 budget proposal and continued support for Pennsylvania farmers at pa.gov/governor.

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