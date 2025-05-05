Apply for the ​Agriculture and Youth Program Grant

About
Eligible projects include one or more of the following:
- Education or workforce development seminars or field trips
- Agricultural safety training programs
- Capital projects or equipment purchases
Eligibility
- Agriculture and youth organizations
- Any organization composed mainly of youth, or an organization with programs that benefit youth, and organized to promote development in the areas of agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. The term includes a school district.
Funding opportunities
$500,000 is available for grants for two different grant types that can be awarded under the program:
- Direct, non-matching reimbursement grants of up to $7,500 to defray costs of an eligible project, other than a capital project.
- Matching reimbursement grants of up to $25,000 to defray the costs of an eligible capital project or equipment purchase, where the grant covers no more than 50% of the project cost.
Application process
An application for a grant under the Program must include:
- The applicant's name, business address, and contact information.
- A brief explanation of how the applicant is involved in agriculture and youth work.
- A choice between a direct grant or a matching grant, as detailed in section 5.
- Details of the project or equipment purchase seeking grant funding.
The Ag and Youth Advisory Board will review complete and eligible applications. The Department will then decide whether to approve or reject an application based on the Board's recommendation.
Apply online here.
Applications are open from September 1, 2025 until 5 p.m. on October 10, 2025.
For more details, click here.
Frequently Asked Questions
The Ag and Youth Grants support projects that create and sustain agriculture education and workforce development programs for youth. Past grants and projects can be found on the right column of this page.
Eligible applicants are organizations composed mainly of youth or an organization with programs that benefit youth and which organization is organized to promote development in the areas of agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship. This includes school districts.
Under the ag and youth grant program, “youth” is considered any individual 24 years of age or younger.
There are two different grant types under this program, direct and matching grants. Direct grants are for non-capital projects. Direct grants do not require a match. Direct grants include award amounts of up to $7,500. Matching grants are used to support capital projects and equipment purchases. Matching grants require a 50% match of private money. Matching grants include award amounts of up to $25,000.
Eligible projects can include, but are not limited to, one or more of the following activities:
- Creation or support of an educational or workforce development program, project, or experience
- Educational field trips and seminars
- Career exploration activities
- Capital projects
- Equipment purchases
Eligible costs may include but are not limited to:
- Costs related to field trips, seminars, and other events and experiences
- Equipment and supply purchases
- Capital project costs (for matching grants only).
Ineligible costs include but are not limited to the following:
- Staffing, wages or other personnel costs incurred by the grant recipient.
- Stipends and sub awards
- Costs not related to the approved project
The Ag and Youth grants are reimbursement grants. Grantees must complete purchases and submit invoices for the work they have done before they will receive any payment.
Contact
If you have any questions, please email Sara Gligora.