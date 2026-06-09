Boalsburg, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and WIC Bureau Director Sally Zubairu-Cofield encouraged low-income seniors and families to take advantage of fresh healthy food from Pennsylvania farms through the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) during a visit to Boalsburg Farmers Market. FMNP provides vouchers to eligible seniors and families to buy fresh, local fruit and vegetables at farmers markets and farm stands like Boalsburg Farmers Market across Pennsylvania. Local WIC program director for Home Nursing Agency Tracy Kelley and Representative Paul Takac also joined to highlight how vouchers get distributed at the local level to families in need.

“For the 1.7 million Pennsylvanians who struggle with hunger, there is sometimes gap between the abundance around them and the food they can easily access and afford,” Secretary Redding said. “The Farmers Market Nutrition Program is one of a full menu of state support, connecting the bounty of healthy food Pennsylvania farmers produce with those who struggle daily to afford it. The Shapiro Administration is committed to increasing opportunities both farmers and struggling Pennsylvanians to thrive today and in the long run.”

According to Feeding Pennsylvania, one in eight Pennsylvanians may not know the source of their next meal. Food insecurity puts low-income families and seniors at greater risk for health conditions including chronic diseases and conditions like obesity. Unhealthy foods tend to be cheaper and easier to access, while fresh, locally grown fruit and vegetables can lead to better long-term health.

"As a former WIC mom, I know how meaningful these extra dollars can be for families. I encourage all eligible mothers, older Pennsylvanians, and families to take advantage of their Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits,” said WIC Director Sally Zubairu-Cofield. “This is a great opportunity to buy local, bring home fresh fruits and vegetables, and connect with the farmers who grow our food. By trying something new and enjoying Pennsylvania’s harvest, we’re nourishing our families today while investing in healthier communities for the future of the Commonwealth.”

Today’s event was held at the Boalsburg Farmers Market, where ten area farms accept FMNP vouchers. The Centre County Area Agency on Aging distributed vouchers and connected seniors with local farmers. UPMC’s State College WIC Office, the local benefit office, was on hand to connect with mothers and families.

“For WIC participants, the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) creates a direct connection to local farmers while improving access to nutritious foods.” Tracy Kelley, the WIC program director for Home Nursing Agency in Blair and Centre counties said. “These benefits help families stretch their food budgets while encouraging healthier eating habits. The FMNP not only supports our families but also strengthens local economies and food systems. Our families look forward to this program every year.”

Rep. Takac also joined the event to highlight the value of connecting Pennsylvanians with fresh, nutritious food while supporting local farmers and communities.

“One of the great things about living here in central Pennsylvania is the abundance of local farms and the fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs they produce,” Rep. Takac said. “Seasonal farmers markets like this one help bring that fresh, flavorful food directly into our communities. Especially now, when so many folks are struggling with the rising cost of groceries and other essentials, programs like this that help women, children, and seniors access healthy, nutritious foods are more important than ever. I encourage anyone who thinks they may qualify, or who may be struggling to put food on the table, to reach out to my district office or to their county assistance or aging office to learn more.”

In 2025 in Centre County 7,751 checks were issued, which included 1,063 low-income seniors and 812 WIC family vouchers. The vouchers were redeemed for more than $35,000 worth of fresh, healthy food from Pennsylvania farmers.

Statewide in 2025, the value of FMNP vouchers redeemed and dollars directly supporting participating Pennsylvania farmers was more than $3.9 million.

From June through September each year, participants in the WIC program (Women, Infants and Children) and low-income seniors may request FMNP vouchers they can redeem through the end of November for Pennsylvania-grown fruit, vegetables, and fresh-cut herbs from more than 1,000 participating farmers at roadside stands and farm markets statewide. Vouchers are distributed through WIC clinics for women and families, and for seniors through Area Agencies on Aging.

“The annual Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program meets a critical need by providing fresh fruits and vegetables that help us thrive at every age. Older adults deserve and need access to fresh, healthy, local food sources to maintain their physical and cognitive well-being,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich. “If any eligible older Pennsylvanian has yet to receive their free vouchers, I urge them to contact their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance.”

Governor Josh Shapiro has steadily increased funding for food security since he was elected, including securing an $11 million increase in 2025-26. His proposed budget for 2026-27 calls for sustaining that increase, including:

$3 million for the State Food Purchase Program and $1 million for the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS) ,

for the State Food Purchase Program and , $2 million for a new State Food Bucks program to supplement SNAP, and

for a new State Food Bucks program to supplement SNAP, and $5 million in new funding to Pennsylvania food banks.

Standing Up for Pennsylvania Families, Farmers, and Food Security

Governor Shapiro and his Administration have consistently stood up for farmers and families, taking decisive actions to protect Pennsylvania’s food system and agricultural economy, and investing in a more food secure future.

In 2025, when the USDA abruptly canceled Pennsylvania’s Local Food Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) agreement, cutting $13 million in federal funding for foodbanks to purchase fresh food from local farmers, the Governor filed a lawsuit. The case is still pending.

In addition to taking swift emergency actions in response to federal funding cuts, Governor Shapiro has steadily increased funding for food assistance programs that feed low-income families and increase markets for local farmers. In his first two years in office, the Governor increased funding for the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) by $2 million, bringing total two-year funding to $26.6 million. Through SFPP, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture provides cash grants to counties to buy and distribute food to low-income families.

Seniors are among the low-income Pennsylvanians who rely on these funds, which support emergency food assistance, connect surplus food through PASS to food banks and pantries statewide, and provide Senior Food Boxes with nutritious staples.

In 2026, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will provide 37,988 low-income Pennsylvanians aged 60 and over with a monthly Senior Food Box filled with nutritious, shelf-stable foods including milk, canned meats, peanut butter, pasta, canned fruit and vegetables, juice, and cereal. The department runs the program, supplementing funds for USDA-provided food with additional dollars for food purchases and delivery of the boxes.

The department also works through PASS to increase food security and reduce food waste, providing $31.9 million to Feeding Pennsylvania’s network of food banks to buy 38.3 million pounds of nutritious surplus food from Pennsylvania farmers. PASS dollars cover harvesting, processing, transportation, and packaging costs for top quality items that otherwise go to waste.

Governor Shapiro also secured $6 million for the Fresh Food Financing Initiative and through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture program, invested $3.4 million into strengthening local markets for fresh, locally sourced food across 23 counties.

Agriculture is one of the cornerstones of Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — Pennsylvania’s first in two decades — and the Shapiro Administration is committed to investing in its continued growth. Read more about investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal..

To redeem FMNP vouchers or support farms who accept them, search for participating farm markets on the free PA FMNP Market Locator App, available through android and Apple app stores. For more details on FMNP and other efforts to increase food security in Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

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