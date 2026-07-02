Emergency purchase from Erie-area grape growers harmed by sudden contract cancellations in March 2026 will support farmers and feed families.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is stepping up for grape growers in crisis, using programs and partnerships creatively and effectively to meet the needs of farm businesses while feeding families who need our help.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Shapiro Administration dedicated $500,000 to fund an emergency purchase, process, and transport of 350 tons of grapes from 11 Erie-area growers whose buyer cancelled contracts for this season’s crops unexpectedly in March of this year. The grapes will be made into juice concentrate and distributed to Feeding Pennsylvania-member foodbanks through the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS).

“PASS is a highly effective tool to provide a market for Pennsylvania farmers for their surplus crops while helping to feed our neighbors in need,” Secretary Redding said. “In March, the Shapiro Administration committed to doing everything we can to help farmers facing a sudden loss of a buyer. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania has kept our promises, stepping up for farmers when crisis hits, using programs and partnerships creatively and effectively to meet the needs of Pennsylvania businesses while feeding families who need our help.”

PASS dollars will fund the purchase of concord grapes from 11 Pennsylvania growers for processing by New York-based CK Natural into 100 percent juice concentrate for distribution at Feeding Pennsylvania foodbanks across Pennsylvania. Concentrate, which is less expensive to transport, will yield three 64-ounce bottles of juice from each quart. The concentrate will be pasteurized, with no additives, for a natural source of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins.

"We are fortunate to have an administration that consistently invests in agriculture and the charitable food system through PASS," said Feeding Pennsylvania CEO Julie Bancroft. "This project exemplifies PASS's purpose — supporting Pennsylvania farmers during unpredictable market downturns and weather challenges, while ensuring that healthy, local products reach families who need them most."

How PASS Works to Feed Families, Support Farmers

Since 2016, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has worked through PASS to increase food security and reduce food waste, providing $42 million to Feeding Pennsylvania’s network of food banks to buy 49.8 million pounds of nutritious surplus food from Pennsylvania farmers. PASS dollars cover harvesting, processing, transportation, and packaging costs for top quality items that otherwise may go to waste.

In the last decade, the PASS partnership has united Pennsylvania’s farmers, food banks, and state government in serving more than 41.1 million meals to 10.6 million households in need across Pennsylvania, including more than 11.2 million pounds of food worth more than $9 million so far this year.

Standing Up for Pennsylvania Farmers when Markets were Lost and Livelihoods Were Threatened

In addition to today’s investment of PASS dollars to support growers whose buyer cancelled without notice, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have come to farmers’ aid when their income was threatened:

Filing a lawsuit against the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for unlawfully terminating the $13 million Local Food Purchasing Assistance (LFPA) Program , which supports 189 Pennsylvania farms and 14 food banks.

, which supports Calling on the USDA and Congress for expedited federal support when Pennsylvania growers faced devastating losses from a late-April 2026 freeze.

Requesting an additional $20 million above his original 2026-’27 budget proposal to support farmers hurt by the late April freeze.

Taking a Stand for Pennsylvania Families and Food Security

Governor Shapiro’s Administration has consistently taken decisive actions to reduce hunger, protect the farm and food industry, and expand access to fresh, nutritious food:

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget included a historic $11 million increase for food security, including $3 million for the State Food Purchase Program, increasing support children and seniors, $1 million for PASS , $2 million for a new state Food Bucks program to supplement SNAP, and $5 million in new funding to Pennsylvania food banks.

a historic for food security, including for the increasing support children and seniors, , for a new state program to supplement SNAP, and in new funding to Pennsylvania food banks. Expanding universal free breakfast for 1.7 million students and free lunch for 22,000 students — serving nearly 93 million breakfasts last school year.

for 1.7 million students and for 22,000 students — serving nearly last school year. Continuing Summer EBT, known as SUN Bucks , to feed children and families when school is out.

, to feed children and families when school is out. Responding swiftly to the federal shutdown in 2025 by signing a disaster declaration, directing $5 million to Feeding Pennsylvania’s food bank network, and launching the SNAP Emergency Relief Fund, which raised more than $2 million in private donations.

Joining 24 other states and Washington, D.C. in successfully suing the Trump Administration for suspending SNAP payments and failing to use contingency funds approved by Congress.

Continuing the Fresh Food Financing Initiative, securing $6 million, with $3.4 awarded to date to improve access to local food and support small businesses in 23 counties.

Helping Farmers Expand, Innovate, and Thrive

Pennsylvania agriculture supports over 48,800 farms, nearly 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to the Commonwealth’s economy. Since taking office in 2023, Governor Shapiro has demonstrated that he understands that Pennsylvania’s economic success depends on our rural communities and farms.

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-’27 budget proposal furthers long-term agricultural growth and resilience by:

Increasing the nation’s only Ag Innovation Grant Program to $19 million to help build the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania.

to to help build the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania. Fully funding the Pennsylvania Farm Bill to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development.

to support business planning, infrastructure, and workforce development. Funding a new, state-of-the-art animal health laboratory in Western Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania's Ag Innovation Grant Program is the first initiative in the nation to support innovation in the ag industry. The first $10 million round of Agricultural Innovation Grants is at work funding 88 innovative projects in 45 counties helping farmers adopt new technologies, expand production, protect soil and water resources, improve efficiency, and generate clean, renewable energy. A second $10 million round of grants funded in the Governor’s 2025-26 bipartisan budget drew more than 317 applications requesting a total of $73 million.

Agriculture is one of the cornerstones of Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy — Pennsylvania’s first in two decades — and the Shapiro Administration is committed to investing in its continued growth.

Read more about investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in Governor Shapiro’s 2026-‘27 budget proposal and continued support for Pennsylvania farmers at pa.gov/governor.

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