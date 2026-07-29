Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, the Shapiro Administration recognized Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Bureau of Food Assistance Director Caryn Long Earl and the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory (PVL) Immunology Team with Governor’s Awards for Excellence for their extraordinary commitment to public service in their work to expand food access, create new opportunities for Pennsylvania farmers, and protect livestock producers from a nationwide diagnostic testing failure.

Governor Josh Shapiro honored Long Earl for strengthening Pennsylvania’s food assistance network and expanding markets for Pennsylvania farmers. He recognized the PVL Immunology Team for identifying faulty bovine leukemia virus (BLV) diagnostic test kits that threatened livestock producers across the country.

“The people of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture are the reason our agriculture industry remains one of the strongest in the nation,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “Caryn Long Earl and the Veterinary Laboratory Immunology Team represent the very best of public service, combining expertise, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to serving Pennsylvania farmers and families. Whether they’re helping deliver nutritious food to communities in need or protecting livestock producers from costly disease threats, their work makes a real difference every day. I congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and thank them for their extraordinary dedication to the Commonwealth.”

Under Long Earl’s leadership, the Department expanded access to nutritious food while creating new markets for Pennsylvania farmers. During the 2024-25 school year, the Department distributed more than $51.7 million in USDA Foods to schools, childcare centers, and summer feeding programs. In 2025, Long’s bureau also contracted the delivery of more than 34.5 million pounds of The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) food, valued at $43.3 million.

Long Earl’s work has strengthened Pennsylvania’s farm economy through the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS) and USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Since 2015, PASS distributed more than 40.7 million pounds of Pennsylvania-produced food, supporting 259 farmers, growers, and processors in 58 counties. From 2022 through July 2025, LFPA purchased and distributed more than $28.4 million in Pennsylvania-produced food, supported 191 local producers, and established 2,385 food distribution sites. Together, these initiatives have delivered millions of pounds of food to Pennsylvanians and created new market opportunities for farmers and food producers across the Commonwealth.

The PVL Immunology Team — veterinarians Felipe Bustamante, Monica Jean Bohmer, Jacob Michael Hoover, and Kimberly R. Tusing — identified and investigated faulty bovine leukemia virus diagnostic test kits that produced false-positive results. Their investigation prompted a nationwide recall of defective test kits, prevented unnecessary herd losses, protected farmers from significant economic impacts, and strengthened confidence in Pennsylvania’s veterinary diagnostic system.

After identifying unexpected test results, the team independently retested samples, collaborated with a sister laboratory in the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System (PADLS), and worked directly with the test manufacturer to determine that a faulty test kit was producing false positive results. PADLS and the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory (PVL) proactively notified clients, provided free retesting, and communicated transparently with veterinarians and farmers. By sharing the case as a quality assurance best practice, the team reinforced confidence in Pennsylvania’s veterinary diagnostic system, protected farmers from significant economic losses, and demonstrated exceptional commitment to scientific integrity and public service.

The Governor’s Awards for Excellence recognize Commonwealth employees whose exceptional performance demonstrates initiative, leadership, innovation, and improved government service. Employees and teams are nominated by their peers for work that goes above and beyond their normal responsibilities. The honorees, 83 employees from 17 state agencies, are being celebrated for exceptional accomplishments in 2025.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

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