Building on historic investments in agriculture under the Shapiro Administration, the 2025-26 budget includes another $10 million for the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program — building on the initial investment that funded 88 innovative projects statewide and is already helping farmers boost profits, expand production, protect natural resources, and generate clean, renewable energy across the Commonwealth.

The program received an overwhelming response, with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture receiving more than $68 million in funding requests.

Grant applications open February 2, 2026, and will remain open through April 18, 2026 — learn more at pa.gov/aginnovation.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, while visiting the 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced grant applications will open February 2, 2026, for another $10 million round of funding through Pennsylvania’s first-in-the-nation Agricultural Innovation Grant Program — building on the success of the program’s inaugural round.

The first $10 million round is already at work across Pennsylvania, funding 88 innovative projects in 45 counties that are helping farmers adopt new technologies, expand production, protect soil and water resources, improve energy efficiency, and generate more clean, renewable energy. With today’s announcement, the Shapiro Administration is continuing its commitment to ensure Pennsylvania remains a national leader in agriculture — shaping the future of American agriculture right here in the Commonwealth.

“In my Administration, we know that economic growth and opportunity run right through our farmlands — which is why we’ve put agriculture at the center of our economic development strategy and backed it up with real investments,” said Governor Shapiro. “By launching a second $10 million round of the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program, we’re continuing to help farmers and ag businesses adopt new technologies, strengthen their operations, and compete for the future. These grants put innovation into action — increasing productivity, supporting jobs, and strengthening communities across the Commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania agriculture supports nearly 50,000 farms, more than 600,000 jobs, and contributes $132.5 billion annually to the Commonwealth’s economy. Agriculture is the cornerstone of Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, alongside life sciences, manufacturing, energy, and robotics and technology as key drivers of long-term growth. Since the Shapiro Administration began, Pennsylvania has invested more than $147 million to preserve 499 new farms and 41,628 prime acres of farmland across the Commonwealth — leading the nation in the number of farms preserved.​​

“Our farmers were the nation’s original innovators,” said Secretary Redding. “Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is investing in the tools and technologies farmers need to meet today’s challenges and lead tomorrow’s solutions — ensuring our agriculture industry continues to feed progress for generations to come.”

The Agricultural Innovation Grant Program received an overwhelming response in its first year, with more than $68 million in funding requests submitted to the Department of Agriculture. Grants reimburse expenses for planning and implementation of individual projects, as well as larger-scale initiatives with regional impact. Funded projects include technologies that improve on-farm and processing efficiency; generate renewable energy while reducing nutrient waste; and support crops and practices that store carbon or replace non-renewable resources.

Last year, Governor Shapiro and Secretary Redding visited Metzler Forest Products, where a $550,000 grant is improving energy efficiency and expanding biochar manufacturing — driving sustainable solutions that improve soil health, boost crop yields, and reduce carbon emissions, making it a valuable resource for farmers statewide. The Governor and Secretary also visited Sterman Masser, a family-run, eighth-generation operation in Schuylkill County that employs more than 400 people, which received a $200,000 grant for a state-of-the-art potato planter. That investment will double planted acreage, reduce fuel use, and result in the first increase in Pennsylvania potato acreage in 50 years.

Guidelines and application procedures for the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program will be published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin and made available at pa.gov/aginnovation on January 24, 2026. Applications will open on February 2, 2026, and remain open through April 18, 2026.

Governor Shapiro’s Continued Commitment to Agriculture

In addition to the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program, the 2025–26 budget signed by Governor Shapiro last year fully funded the Pennsylvania Farm Bill — securing $13.8 million to sustain critical programs supporting business development, conservation, organic transition, and workforce training across the Commonwealth. Additionally, the budget includes a historic $11 million increase for food security, bringing Pennsylvania’s total state investment to more than $40 million to combat hunger, including:

$5 million in new funding for Pennsylvania food banks

in new funding for Pennsylvania food banks $3 million for the State Food Purchase Program and $1 million for the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS)

for the State Food Purchase Program and for the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS) $2 million to launch a new State Food Bucks program to supplement SNAP benefits

The Shapiro Administration has also prioritized long-term agricultural growth and resilience by:

Investing $1 million to establish the Organic Center of Excellence and the PA Preferred Organic™ brand

to establish the Organic Center of Excellence and the PA Preferred Organic™ brand Committing more than $65 million to mitigate Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and support poultry farmers.

to mitigate Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and support poultry farmers. Funding a new state-of-the-art animal health laboratory in Western Pennsylvania

in Western Pennsylvania Continuing the Fresh Food Financing Initiative to expand access to local food and support small businesses

to expand access to local food and support small businesses Investing $82 million through the Clean Streams Fund to expand the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP)

through the Clean Streams Fund to expand the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP) Signing legislation to expand Sunday hunting, a long-standing priority for many farmers that helps manage wildlife populations and reduce crop damage

The 2026 Pennsylvania Farm Show runs now through Saturday, January 17, 2026. The theme, Growing a Nation, celebrates Pennsylvania’s critical role in shaping the United States through agriculture. It highlights how the Commonwealth’s farming heritage helped feed the early nation and continues to drive economic growth, innovation, and community through its agriculture and food industries.

The Farm Show draws scores of visitors to Harrisburg every January to connect with the people and producers who make Pennsylvania agriculture great. The largest indoor agricultural expo in the nation, the Farm Show features nearly 5,000 animals, 12,000-plus competitive entries from more than 4,600 competitors, plus more than 250 commercial exhibits, and hundreds of educational and entertaining events. Admission is free. Parking is $15 per vehicle.

Hours, a daily schedule of events, maps, and additional information to help visitors enjoy the show are available at farmshow.pa.gov under the 2026 Farm Show section. Learn more about what’s happening at the Farm Show here.

