In 2025, Pennsylvania preserved 167 farms and 14,147 prime acres of farmland across the state, investing more than $50.1 million.

The State Agricultural Land Preservation Board approved easements in Adams, Berks, Butler, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Mercer, Northampton, Perry, Union, and York counties.

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration announced today that Pennsylvania is investing more than $6.9 million to purchase development rights for 2,354 acres on 27 farms in 13 counties, protecting them from future residential or commercial development. In 2025, Pennsylvania preserved 167 farms and 14,147 prime acres of farmland across the state, investing more than $50.1 million. These joint investments by state and local governments ensure that Pennsylvania farmers will have the prime-quality land they need to continue supporting families, communities, and jobs.

“Protecting farmland isn’t just about preserving open space; it’s about safeguarding the resources that feed and sustain all of us,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “High-quality farmland is one of Pennsylvania’s most valuable economic assets. Through the newly enacted 2025–26 budget, the Shapiro Administration is once again delivering real results for Pennsylvania agriculture, investing to protect our priceless land, water, and soil resources, supporting the next generation of farmers, and funding the innovation and infrastructure that will keep Pennsylvania’s farms strong and competitive for decades to come.”

Since the Shapiro Administration began, Pennsylvania has invested nearly $147 million to preserve 499 new farms and 41,628 prime acres of farmland across the state.

Through Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, the state partners with local governments and nonprofits to purchase development rights to preserve farmland, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security. By selling development rights, farm owners ensure their farms remain in agricultural production and are never sold to developers.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in the number of preserved farms. Since 1988, when voters statewide overwhelmingly supported creating the state’s Farmland Preservation Program, Pennsylvania has protected 6,648 farms and 661,035 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.84 billion in state, county, and local funds

Governor Josh Shapiro recognizes that agriculture is not only part of Pennsylvania’s heritage — it’s essential to the Commonwealth’s economic future. Nearly 49,000 farms contribute $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and support almost 600,000 jobs. That’s why agriculture is one of five key industries prioritized in the Governor’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy — the first of its kind in more than two decades.

Pennsylvania’s investments in easement purchases multiply the impact of dollars invested in conservation initiatives, including the Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program (ACAP), which is changing the landscape of rural PA. More than 2,700 Pennsylvania farmers have sought financial and technical support from ACAP to improve their management practices and have a lasting impact not just on their farms but on the entire region’s water and soil health. ACAP funding is reaching farmers across Pennsylvania who are eager to invest in the economic and environmental health of their farms.

Among the farms approved today are two Adams County farms in Conewago Township that bring the total land Hanover Shoe Farms’ owners have preserved to just over 3,100 acres. The Phillips family’s farm in Codorus Township, York County, is the fourth preserved farm for the family, bringing their total preserved acres to 1,000. These investments — in an area where landowners face immense pressure from residential and commercial developers — will help ensure the future of agriculture in the southcentral part of the state.

Farms preserved at today’s Pennsylvania Agricultural Land Preservation Board Meeting are listed below by county, along with a breakdown of the total $6,987,284 invested:

Adams County – Total investment - $1,426,707; state - $21,687; county - $1,405,020

Adams County Clean and Green 157-acre crop farm, Conewago Township

Hanover Shoe Farms, Inc. #43, 93-acre crop farm, Conewago Township

Hanover Shoe Farms, Inc. #44, 217-acre crop farm, Conewago Township

Berks County – Total investment - $1,133,511; state - $767,159; county - $366,352

Geissler Tree Farms, 152-acre crop farm, Penn Township

Marvin W. and Debra L. Reinert, 70-acre crop farm, District Township

Steven G. and Denise J. Rentschler, 59-acre crop farm, Jefferson Township

Saddle Road, LLC, 95-acre crop farm, Greenwich Township

Butler County – Total investment - $456,000; state - $416,297; county - $39,703

Meadow Grove Farm, 88-acre crop farm, Slippery Rock Township

Chester County – Total investment - $587,264; state - $33,550; county - $511,074; Cheshire Land Preservation Fund - $42,640

Primitive Hall Foundation, 21-acre crop farm, West Marlborough Township

Samuel and Barbara E. Townsend, 59-acre crop farm, West Nantmeal Township

Columbia County – Total investment - $195,089; state - $148,538; county - $46,551

Gerald R. and Shirley D. Bodman, 155-acre beef farm, Main Township

Cumberland County – Total investment - $296,517; state - $20,242; county - $276,274

Bonnie L. Asper, 32-acre crop farm, Southampton Township

Mary L. Dodrill Estate, 41-acre crop farm, Penn Township

Dauphin County – Total investment - $767,023; state only

Jonathan Coble, 181-acre crop and livestock farm, Conewago Township

Todd Shade, 91-acre crop farm, Mifflin Township

Lancaster County – Total investment - $382,285; state - $96,055; county - $219,131; Manor Township - $37,670; Lancaster Farmland Trust - $29,429

Aaron J. and Rebecca K. Beiler, 24-acre crop farm, Colerain Township

Marilyn Fuller #1, 20-acre crop farm, Little Britain Township

Marilyn Fuller #2, 36-acre crop and livestock farm, Little Britain Township

Keith Frey Properties, LLC, 37-acre crop farm, Manor Township

Mercer County – Total investment - $76,916; state only

Bruce W. and Joyce A. Woods, 79-acre crop & livestock farm, Fairview Township

Northampton County – Total investment - $230,944; state - $17,131; county - $213,812

Kevin Brent, Denise M. and Brayden W. McEwen, 31-acre crop farm, Lower Mt. Bethel Township

Perry County – Total investment - $9,348; state - $9,347; county - $1

Ann Miller and Amy M. and Thomas Herd, 204-acre crop farm, Spring Township

Union County – Total investment - $228,621; state only

Joanna B. Hoover, 49-acre crop and livestock farm, East Buffalo Township

Kyle Anthony and Makayla Brynne Stoltzfus, 14-acre livestock farm, Kelly Township

York County – Total investment - $1,197,059; state - $710,699; county - $486,360

Gene H. Burton Jr. and Carolene C. Burton, 94-acre crop and livestock farm, Codorus Township

Flinchbaugh Farms, LP #4, 138-acre crop farm, Hopewell Township

George O. Phillips Jr. and Kristi Marie Snowden, 103-acre crop farm, Codorus Township

To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program and investments in a secure, sustainable future for Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov .

# # #