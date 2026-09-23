Investments in research and development are the first critical step to the innovation that keeps Pennsylvania farms growing, able to compete in a changing marketplace and continue leading the nation.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration launched the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program in 2025. The program has awarded $19.7 million in two years to support 185 projects feeding progress on farms across Pennsylvania, leveraging millions in matching investments from ag businesses, and feeding a vibrant future for Pennsylvania’s powerhouse agriculture industry.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is accepting proposals for two grants aimed at reducing plastic waste and creating new market opportunities for Pennsylvania farmers. The first grant will support development of recycling program for plastics used in producing, harvesting, packaging, and transporting crops and nursery plants to market. The second grant will support research to develop alternatives to petroleum-based plastics for use on farms.

“Many Pennsylvania farmers have few alternatives to sending plastic waste to landfills,” said Secretary Redding. “Plant-based plastics, like those made from hemp, are showing promise not just for added farm income, but for cost-savings and solutions to some of the most challenging environmental problems farmers face. Plant-based plastics create a circular economy — growing products on the farm to be used on the farm, generating income, and ultimately enriching the soil as compost.”

Fees from Pennsylvania’s municipal landfill operators go into a Recycling Fund, which is managed by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and funds state waste reduction efforts. The Recycling Fund is the funding source for both grant programs. Up to $1 million over five years will be devoted to reducing waste through the new programs and related education for farmers.

“Cutting down on waste and excess costs is a win for farmers and for all of us who depend on the food they grow,” said Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Jessica Shirley. “These grants will help us reduce the amount of waste that has to be trucked to landfills and support the development of biodegradable materials that can stay on the farm.”

Agricultural Plastics Recycling Grants will support the development of sustainable recycling programs for used agricultural plastics, including silo covers, bale wraps and ties, greenhouse covers, plant trays and containers, row covers, and mulch films. Detailed guidelines and application instructions are on the Department of Agriculture’s website. Applications will be accepted through Friday, November 6, 2026.

Plastics Alternatives Research Grants will support development of alternatives to conventional plastics used in agriculture, and would include biodegradable materials that are effective, safe for the environment, and require little to no collection or disposal. Detailed guidelines and application instructions are on the Department of Agriculture’s website. Applications will be accepted through November 6, 2026.

These new programs join the department’s Plastic Pesticide Container Recycling Program, through which those who are licensed to apply pesticides in Pennsylvania can recycle empty product containers. Department personnel pick up and recycle containers used to apply EPA-registered products for agricultural, turf management, forestry, and specialized pest control. A map of container recycling sites is on the department’s website.

The department is also accepting applications through October 9, 2026 for Agricultural Research Grants. An investment to help Pennsylvania agriculture continue growing and keeping pace with changes in technology, climate, diseases, and the marketplace, the program invests $2.2 million annually to develop solutions to agricultural challenges from disease prevention and pest management to market development and mitigating effects of climate change.

Investments in research and development are the first critical step to the innovation that keeps Pennsylvania farms growing, able to compete in a changing marketplace and continue leading the nation.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration launched the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program in 2025. The program has awarded $19.7 million in two years to support 185 projects feeding progress on farms across Pennsylvania, leveraging millions in matching investments from ag businesses, and feeding a vibrant future for Pennsylvania’s powerhouse agriculture industry.

Read more about Shapiro Administration investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in the 2026-27 Budget and continued support for Pennsylvania farmers at pa.gov/governor.

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