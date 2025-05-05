Apply for the Agricultural Research Grant

About the grant
The Agricultural Research Grant supports research that can help Pennsylvania farmers and the agriculture industry.
The Department is looking for research that can:
- Address problems facing agriculture
- Find new solutions
- Support Pennsylvania farmers and businesses
- Improve farming practices
- Provide information that can be used by others
The Department may also consider other research topics that are important to Pennsylvania agriculture.
Research topics
Research may focus on:
- Local and regional food systems
- Food insecurity in Pennsylvania
- Agricultural workforce needs
- Soil testing and cleanup for urban farms
- Farm transition and succession planning
- Housing for farm workers and farm owners
- Anaerobic digesters and their uses
- Food processing
- Dairy and beef processing
- Food processing waste
- Organic food processing
- SNAP purchases and their impact on Pennsylvania farms
Research may focus on:
- Energy made from farm products and waste
- Ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from farming
- Agrivoltaics, which combines farming and solar energy
- Anaerobic digesters
- Biogas and ways it can be used
Research may focus on:
- Access to fresh food and its effect on health
- Connections between human, animal, and environmental health
- Detecting and diagnosing animal diseases
- Improving animal health and productivity
- Parasites and new animal diseases
Research may focus on:
- Artificial intelligence in farming and food systems
- Nanobubble technology and its use in agriculture
Grant Funding
Agricultural Research Grants are nonmatching grants. This means applicants do not have to provide matching funds.
Grant funds are generally paid as reimbursement for approved project costs.
An advance payment may be available if the applicant provides a written reason and receives approval from the Department.
Indirect costs
Indirect costs are limited to 15% of total direct project costs.
How to Apply
Applications must be submitted online through the Department of Community and Economic Development's Single Application for Assistance system by Friday, October 9, 2026, at 5 p.m.
Late applications will not be considered.
Contact
Jake Tatge M.P.P.
Chief Grant Administrator
717-839-1071