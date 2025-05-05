Apply for the Agricultural Plastic Recycling Program

Applications will be scored based on:

Recycling plan - Up to 30 points

- Up to 30 points Long-term sustainability and market development - Up to 8 points

- Up to 8 points Environmental considerations and required permits - Up to 5 points

Applicants should demonstrate the ability to collect and prepare agricultural plastics for recycling, develop markets for recovered materials, and operate a sustainable program.



Grant Requirements

Successful applicants must execute a grant agreement before beginning work. Grant recipients must submit quarterly progress and financial reports and a final project report.

Do not begin project work until the grant agreement is fully executed.