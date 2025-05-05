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    Apply for the Agricultural Plastic Recycling Program

    The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Agricultural Plastic Recycling Program. The program provides funding to develop sustainable systems for collecting, recycling, and processing used agricultural plastics.

    Apply

    Program Goals

    Projects should help:

    • Reduce agricultural plastic sent to landfills
    • Develop local collection and recycling infrastructure
    • Recruit and train participating farms
    • Build markets for recovered agricultural plastic
    • Create sustainable recycling programs that can continue without Commonwealth funding

    Agricultural plastics may include silage bags, bunker silo covers, bale wrap and twine, hoop house covers, planting trays and containers, row covers, and mulch film.|
     

    Funding

    • Match: None required
    • Indirect costs: Limited to 15% of total direct project costs
    • Payment: Reimbursement of eligible costs; advance payments may be considered with Department approval
    • Multiyear projects: May be considered when they support program goals

    Future funding: Funding is secured for year one. Funding for years two through five is expected but not guaranteed.
     

    Application Period

    Applications must be submitted through the Commonwealth's Single Application for Assistance system by Friday, November 6, 2026, at 5 p.m.
     

    Application Overview

    Applications will be scored based on:

    • Recycling plan - Up to 30 points
    • Long-term sustainability and market development - Up to 8 points
    • Environmental considerations and required permits - Up to 5 points

    Applicants should demonstrate the ability to collect and prepare agricultural plastics for recycling, develop markets for recovered materials, and operate a sustainable program.
     

    Grant Requirements

    Successful applicants must execute a grant agreement before beginning work. Grant recipients must submit quarterly progress and financial reports and a final project report.

    Do not begin project work until the grant agreement is fully executed.

     