Plastic Pesticide Container Recycling Program

This program is open to all licensed pesticide applicators. To join, they must ensure containers are pesticide-free, inside and out. Triple rinsing is a must. Applicators should remove and discard all label booklets, plastic sleeves, and caps. Only #2 HDPE plastic containers from certain categories are accepted. This includes containers from specific EPA products, crop oils, surfactants, and fertilizers. For more details, check the PPCR photo guide and public site directory.

Benefits of recycling plastic pesticide containers for PA applicators:

They maximize product use by rinsing all pesticide into their spray tank.

Recycling reduces clutter and saves landfill space.

It prevents air and groundwater contamination.

Collected containers are turned into chips and then into new products, like drain pipes.

Steps to Triple-Rinse Containers:

Shake and empty the container into the spray tank. Ensure all product is out. Start rinsing immediately to avoid residue. Fill the container a quarter full with water. Cap it. Shake left to right for 30 seconds. Drain into the spray tank. Repeat the water filling and shaking twice more. Rinse the outside of the container. Remove seals and booklets. Recycle it!



For additional assistance with the recycling program, please call 717-705-5858.