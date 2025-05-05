Agricultural plastics are used for many purposes on farms, but these materials can be difficult and expensive to collect and dispose of.

This grant supports research and testing of new materials that could replace traditional agricultural plastics.

Proposed alternatives should:

Perform as well as traditional plastics

Be safe for the environment and public health

Break down safely over time

Be affordable for farmers

Require little or no disposal

Projects should focus on practical alternatives that farmers can continue to use after the research is complete.

