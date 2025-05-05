About
Agricultural plastics are used for many purposes on farms, but these materials can be difficult and expensive to collect and dispose of.
This grant supports research and testing of new materials that could replace traditional agricultural plastics.
Proposed alternatives should:
- Perform as well as traditional plastics
- Be safe for the environment and public health
- Break down safely over time
- Be affordable for farmers
- Require little or no disposal
Projects should focus on practical alternatives that farmers can continue to use after the research is complete.
What can the grant support?
Projects may research alternatives to agricultural plastics, including:
- Silage bags
- Bunker silo covers
- Bale wrap and twine
- Hoop house covers
- Planting trays and containers
- Row covers
- Mulch film
- Other agricultural plastics
Who can apply?
Applicants must propose a research project that develops and tests alternatives to traditional agricultural plastics.
Projects should include:
- Research on biodegradable or other sustainable materials
- Testing on working farms
- Feedback from farmers
- A way to measure how well the materials work
- The cost of using the materials
- The amount and cost of material that still needs to be disposed of
- The effect of the materials on crop yields and product quality
- Equipment farmers may need to use the new materials
Funding
Funding has been secured for Year One of the program.
The Department expects funding to continue through Years Two through Five, but future funding is not guaranteed.
Matching funds are not required.
Grant payments will generally be made through reimbursement. An advance payment may be available if the Department approves a written request.
Indirect costs are limited to 15% of total direct project costs.
How to apply
Applications must be submitted through the Commonwealth's Single Application for Assistance system by Friday, November 6, 2026, at 5 p.m.
Applications submitted outside of this time period will not be accepted or reviewed.
The Department will review and score each complete application.
Applicants will be notified of the Department's decision by mail. The Department expects to make every effort to notify applicants within 30 days after the application deadline.