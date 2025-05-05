Commercial Food Establishments

This program covers businesses that store, package, make, cook, mix, process, bottle, bake, can, freeze, pack, or otherwise handle food. This includes a building, place, or vehicle used for these purposes.

Owners of such food businesses must first get a Food Registration. Those approved by the Department can label their products with "Reg. Penna. Dept. of Agr." Only PDA registered businesses can use this label. These food establishments follow Act 106 of 2010 (3 C.S §§5721 - 5737). This act includes all federal food regulations.

Most FDA food regulations are in Title 21 of the federal code. You can find the 21 CFR's linked below. However, companies with only milk permits are exempt from registration. Similarly, those under USDA/FSIS jurisdiction also don't need PDA registration.

