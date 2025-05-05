2026 Urban Ag Week

Day 1 - Erie
Minority Community Investment Coalition/Grow Erie - By introducing high-technology controlled environment agriculture — through aquaponics and hydroponics — and promoting neighborhood revitalization on Erie’s eastside, the Minority Community Investment Coalition’s (MCIC) Grow Erie project will create sustainable income to reinvest in high-need neighborhoods, provide employment opportunities to low-income residents, and bring a source of locally grown food to a USDA-designated food desert.
Groundwork Erie - Through the planting and maintaining of a variety of produces and herbs at the 4th Street Community Farm, Groundwork Erie is working toward a city where everyone can find affordable, healthy, and locally-grown produce.
Day 2 - Pittsburgh
Soil Sisters Plant Nursery - Sisters Raynise and TaRay Kelly are dedicated to ending food apartheid by providing fresh produce and seedlings to derserving local communities. Each plant is personally nurtured and cared for by the Kelly sisters.
Hilltop Urban Farm - A multi-pronged initiative that produces locally-grown crops, provides agriculture-based education, generates entrepreneurial opportunities, and strengthens communities.
Oasis Farm - Nestled in Pittsburgh's historic Homewood neighborhood, Oasis Farm works to create a sustainable, accessible food system while fostering community resilience and empowering the next generation.
Day 3 - North Central PA
Salvation Army Community Garden & Urban Farm - Besides adding beautification to the local neighborhood, the Williamsport Salvation Army Community Garden and Urban Farm offers educational opportunities, produce for food pantries and soup kitchens, and increased long term, tangible solutions to poverty.
Trinity Episcopal Garden - A community garden operated by the Trinity Episcopal Church in Williamsport, church members and local community member grow and maintain flowers and vegetables. The garden serves to beautify the local neighborhood, offer education, and provide food for people who need the extra help.
The Potting Bench - From lush plants to delicious ice cream, the Potting Bench Greenhouse and Market serves as a one-stop destination for finds of every season.
Shamokin Community Gardens & Pocket Parks - Created after a community-wide workshop centered on revitalizing the city, the Shamokin Community Gardens serve as a space a place for people to connect with nature, grow food and enjoy outdoor spaces, but also serve as a means to address food insecurity and sustainability.
Day 4 - Philadelphia
The Community Grocer - Started on the belief that everyone deserves access to fresh, delicious food in their own neighborhood, the Community Grocer makes eating well easier for all by reinventing the corner store and reimagining nutritional assistance.
Black Girls with Green Thumbs – Gardeners Without Borders Program - By fostering civic engagement and entrepreneurial thinking in communities most impacted by systemic inequities and violence, Gardeners Without Borders aims to grow safer, stronger, and more sustainable neighborhoods—one garden at a time.
Ruth Street Farm Philly
Sanctuary Farm Philly - Sowing the seeds of health community, and sustainability, Sanctuary Farm Phila is a non-profit organization and urban farm dedicated to providing fresh, organically grown produce and implementing programs that enhance the health and well-being of Philadelphia's residents.
Day 5 - Lancaster
Lancaster Recreation Bay Street Garden - Nestled in the heart of the West Lancaster Jewels neighborhood, the Bay Street Community Garden serves to strengthen food access, environmental sustainability, and neighborhood engagement in a high-need city area.