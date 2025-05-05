2026 Urban Ag Week

Salvation Army Community Garden & Urban Farm - Besides adding beautification to the local neighborhood, the Williamsport Salvation Army Community Garden and Urban Farm offers educational opportunities, produce for food pantries and soup kitchens, and increased long term, tangible solutions to poverty.

Trinity Episcopal Garden - A community garden operated by the Trinity Episcopal Church in Williamsport, church members and local community member grow and maintain flowers and vegetables. The garden serves to beautify the local neighborhood, offer education, and provide food for people who need the extra help.

The Potting Bench - From lush plants to delicious ice cream, the Potting Bench Greenhouse and Market serves as a one-stop destination for finds of every season.

Shamokin Community Gardens & Pocket Parks - Created after a community-wide workshop centered on revitalizing the city, the Shamokin Community Gardens serve as a space a place for people to connect with nature, grow food and enjoy outdoor spaces, but also serve as a means to address food insecurity and sustainability.