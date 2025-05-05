2025 Urban Ag Week

Roots Cut Flower Farm - From seeds and bulbs to bucket bouquets, Roots Cut Flower Farm sells locally grown and harvested flowers all over south-central PA. This family-owned and run farm business is perfect if you’re looking to add some color to your day!

Beeman's Baked Goods – This small, women-owned business sources local ingredients from farms and business across the region to include in numerous of their delicious, hand-made items. Treats always taste better when making them is a family affair!

Central Wedge Cheese Shop – With over 70 different cheese options from 30 Pennsylvania cheesemakers, Central Wedge has options for everyone. Stephanie is a master at helping connect customers with the story of each cheese. Did you know Pennsylvania ranks 3rd nationally in Swiss Cheese production thanks to our rich dairy industry?

Totem Pole Ranch & Winery – What goes with cheese better than some PA wine? Don and Joan started their business with a simple wine-making kit and now over a decade later, are sharing that same passion while producing wine from grapes grown at their Ranch and Winery right here in central, PA.

