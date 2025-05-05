2025 Urban Ag Week

Each stop along the way showcased inspiring leaders and grassroots efforts that are transforming underutilized spaces into hubs of nourishment and resilience. From Pittsburgh on Day 1, to Johnstown, Carlisle, Philadelphia, and wrapping up in the Lehigh Valley, we met growers and advocates who are:
- Expanding access to fresh, healthy food in underserved neighborhoods
- Breaking down racial, economic, and geographic barriers
- Creating pathways to equity and empowerment through agriculture
This year’s tour was a reminder of the strength and creativity within Pennsylvania’s urban ag community. We were thrilled to connect with longtime partners and discover new projects planting seeds for a more just and sustainable future.
Day 1 - Pittsburgh
Ballfield Farm – A once-abandoned ballfield, this urban farm is feeding neighbors and revitalizing community spaces.
Seeds in the City – Hosted by Rep. Emily Kinkead, this luncheon/panel highlighted important conversations about equity, sustainability, and the future of urban farming in PA cities.
Manchester Bidwell Corporation & Bidwell Training Center – Where urban ag meets workforce development. From hydroponic greenhouses to culinary arts, this stop showed how education and empowerment go hand-in-hand in building a resilient food future.
Blackberry Meadows Farm – A regenerative gem offering pasture-raised meats, organic veggies, and deep-rooted community connection.
Jerry’s Custard – A highlight on the Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail and proud PA Preferred® member. Farm-fresh dairy + local love = a perfect summer treat!
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- Urban Ag Week Day 1 Recap
- Video - Impact of urban agriculture, featuring Denele Hughson, Executive Director Grow Pittsburgh, Jennifer Senchak, Community Cultivator, Restoreth Roots, and Anthony Theofiledes, Test Engineer, Bloomfield Robotics
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- Urban Ag Week Day 1 Recap
- Reel - Impact of urban agriculture, featuring Denele Hughson, Executive Director Grow Pittsburgh, Jennifer Senchak, Community Cultivator, Restoreth Roots, and Anthony Theofiledes, Test Engineer, Bloomfield Robotics
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- Reel - Visit to Jerry's Custard
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- Urban Ag Week 2025 Day 1 Recap
- Video - Impact of urban agriculture, featuring Denele Hughson, Executive Director Grow Pittsburgh, Jennifer Senchak, Community Cultivator, Restoreth Roots, and Anthony Theofiledes, Test Engineer, Bloomfield Robotics
Day 2 - Johnstown
Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy - Once a forgotten cemetery, Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy now serves as a vibrant urban green space, home to hydroponic systems, raised beds, and a community greenhouse.
Conemaugh Valley High School - Hosts a summer backpack feeding program, which ensures students have access to nutritious food when school is out. With over 90% of students economically disadvantaged, this school plays a vital role in food security—supported by Governor Shapiro’s Universal Free Breakfast program and the Cambria County Backpack Project, which served 1,200+ bags last year.
Stonebridge Brewing - Microbrewery in Laurel Highlands. Celebrating PA’s craft beer industry and the vital connection between farmers and farm-to-table businesses.
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Day 3 - Carlisle
Roots Cut Flower Farm - From seeds and bulbs to bucket bouquets, Roots Cut Flower Farm sells locally grown and harvested flowers all over south-central PA. This family-owned and run farm business is perfect if you’re looking to add some color to your day!
Beeman's Baked Goods – This small, women-owned business sources local ingredients from farms and business across the region to include in numerous of their delicious, hand-made items. Treats always taste better when making them is a family affair!
Central Wedge Cheese Shop – With over 70 different cheese options from 30 Pennsylvania cheesemakers, Central Wedge has options for everyone. Stephanie is a master at helping connect customers with the story of each cheese. Did you know Pennsylvania ranks 3rd nationally in Swiss Cheese production thanks to our rich dairy industry?
Totem Pole Ranch & Winery – What goes with cheese better than some PA wine? Don and Joan started their business with a simple wine-making kit and now over a decade later, are sharing that same passion while producing wine from grapes grown at their Ranch and Winery right here in central, PA.
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Day 4 - Philadelphia
Work To Ride – A nonprofit that connects kids with animals and nature, Work to Ride aids Philly’s under-resourced youth through constructive activities centered on horsemanship, equine sports, and education. Participants develop discipline, self-esteem, responsibility, relationships and life skills that become integral components of their life.
Hansberry Garden & Nature Center – Through organic gardening and environmental education, Hansberry Garden gives the people of Southwest Germantown an opportunity to grow fresh produce, share knowledge, eat good food, and make new friends in the community.
Sankofa Community Farm at Bartram's Garden – Derived from King Adinkera of the Akan people of West Africa, Sankofa establishes the lesson of remembering your past while still going towards your future. Through community gardening, weekly neighborhood farmstands and grocery partnerships, the farm produces over 15,000 pounds of food each year, ensuring that it is local, affordable, and accessible.
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- Urban Ag Week Day 4 Recap
- Philly Recap Reel
- Secretary Redding connects with Kareem Rosser from Work To Ride
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Day 5 - Lehigh Valley
Monocacy Farm Project – Visitors can see how the farm models eco-friendly practices, supports the local emergency food system, and provides learning opportunities through its “Pick Your Own” program and community workshops.
Valley Fruits & Veggies – The Colitas family farm began with strawberries and grew into a seasonal destination. Known for its hand-spun milkshakes and U-pick berries, the farm also hosts a popular Fall Festival with a glow maze, hayrides, and pumpkin fun—offering a farm experience that’s as festive as it is fresh.
Allentown Farmers Market – Celebrating 66 years, this year-round market features over 50 local vendors bringing fresh, wholesome foods directly to families. Voted Best Farmers Market in 2019, it remains a vital community hub connecting residents with their regional farmers and food artisans!
Crooked Row Farm – A certified organic, woman-owned farm specializing in veggies, herbs, and shelf-stable goods. Crooked Row also runs a CSA, hosts educational workshops, and sells curated local products in their farm store.
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