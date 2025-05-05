Pennsylvania Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed List – These plants, including many invasive species, are regulated by state law by a vote of the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Council Recommendations for Additions to the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed List (PDF) – The council has recommended these species to the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee for consideration for state regulation.



Plant Pathogens - PDF



There are 25 plant pathogens of most concern for Pennsylvania. Beech bark disease is already established and causing damage, and beech leaf disease, strawberry fruit rot, and corn tar spot are emerging. Twenty-one other pathogens are potential threats.





Insects - PDF

There are 28 insects of greatest concern for Pennsylvania. Spongy moth, Japanese beetle, Hemlock woolly adelgid, and brown marmorated stinkbug are established and having substantial negative impacts. Spotted lanternfly, box tree moth, and other species aren’t yet completely established but are in the state and spreading quickly to new areas. Asian longhorned beetle, northern giant hornet, and other insects haven’t yet arrived in Pennsylvania but pose considerable threat.





Aquatic Animals - PDF



Almost 60 invasive aquatic animals are identified as of greatest concern for Pennsylvania, from highly impactful emerging species, like zebra mussels, quagga mussels, and northern snakehead, to not-yet-present but potential major concerns, including silver carp and bighead carp. These must be prevented from being introduced.





Aquatic Animal Pathogens - PDF



Ten viruses and diseases are of greatest concern to Pennsylvania’s aquatic animals and related industries. Viral hemorrhagic septicemia virus, koi herpesvirus, and gill lice have been detected in limited locations and have the potential to seriously impact Pennsylvania native fish populations.





Mollusks and Other Land Invertebrates - PDF



Asian jumping worm and broadhead planarians are emerging threats to forests and natural areas and were recently found in some parts of Pennsylvania. Some snail and slug species aren’t yet found in Pennsylvania but have the potential to greatly impact field and greenhouse agriculture.





Birds and Mammals - PDF



Five bird and mammal species are of concern, including feral swine, which have limited distribution to date in Pennsylvania but considerable potential for negative impacts, and the rodent nutria, which hasn’t been detected yet but is potentially a significant problem.

Fungi - PDF

There are 21 introduced fungi of greatest concern that are pathogens of plants and animals, that threaten native fungal biodiversity, or are poisonous to humans. This list includes saprotrophic and mycorrhizal mushrooms as well as pathogenic microscopic fungi.