Overview
Point State Park, located at the confluence of three rivers, is at the tip of Pittsburgh’s “Golden Triangle.”
The park commemorates and preserves the strategic and historic heritage of the area during the French and Indian War (1754-1763).
Point State Park is a National Historic Landmark.
DCNR works in collaboration with the Heinz History Center and the Fort Pitt Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution to interpret the history of the Forks of the Ohio.
Plan Your Visit
601 Commonwealth Pl Bldg A
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
412-565-2850
pointsp@pa.gov
Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
The 36-acre park is located at 601 Commonwealth Place.
From the east, take I-376 west to the Stanwix Street Exit. Turn left at the light onto Fort Pitt Boulevard and bear right onto Commonwealth Place.
From the south and west, take I-376 East across the Fort Pitt Bridge. Keep in the center lane to take Exit 70A, the Boulevard of the Allies. Follow signs for Boulevard of Allies. Turn right onto Commonwealth Place.
From the north, take I-279 South across the Fort Duquesne Bridge. Take the I-376 East Exit then take the Stanwix Street Exit on the left. Make a left at the light onto Fort Pitt Boulevard and bear right at the Y onto Commonwealth Place.
GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.4417 Long. -80.00719
Parking
The park’s parking lot is located along Commonwealth Place (across from the Post Gazette building) and is operated by Boulos Parking Inc.
The lot is open from 6:00 A.M. to 11:00 P.M. daily for a fee.
To get to the park, visitors should walk out of the parking lot entrance, turn left, and follow the sidewalk to the main entrance of the park (located across from the Wyndham Hotel).
There is some limited metered parking along Commonwealth Place near the park entrance as well as a pull-in visitor drop off area.
Several parking lots and garages are located within walking distance of the park. For the locations and the parking rates, contact the Pittsburgh Parking Authority.
Call ahead, reserved parking is available for the Parking Authority garages and lots Monday through Friday, from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.
Visitors must contact the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership at 412-566-4190 at least 24 hours in advance. There is no fee for the service; however, parking rates still apply.
Public Transit
Visitors may wish to use public transportation to get to the park.
The T light rail system (subway) is free to ride in the Golden Triangle and the North Shore.
Buses are no longer free to ride within the Golden Triangle. More information about bus service and the T is available from the Port Authority of Allegheny County.
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
UPMC Mercy
1400 Locust Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-232-8111
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Point State Park offers a variety of environmental education and recreation programs year round.
Through these programs, participants gain appreciation, understanding, and a sense of stewardship toward natural and cultural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.
As a National Historic Landmark, significant natural asset, and a regional symbol, additional guidelines have been adopted to protect the park’s archeological, historic, and natural resources during special events.
For organizations interested in applying to host an event at Point State Park, contact the Point State Park office via email or call 412-565-2850.
The Point State Park Special Event Guidelines (PDF) provide additional information about holding special events at Point State Park.