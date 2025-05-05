Point State Park

The 36-acre park is located at 601 Commonwealth Place.

From the east, take I-376 west to the Stanwix Street Exit. Turn left at the light onto Fort Pitt Boulevard and bear right onto Commonwealth Place.

From the south and west, take I-376 East across the Fort Pitt Bridge. Keep in the center lane to take Exit 70A, the Boulevard of the Allies. Follow signs for Boulevard of Allies. Turn right onto Commonwealth Place.

From the north, take I-279 South across the Fort Duquesne Bridge. Take the I-376 East Exit then take the Stanwix Street Exit on the left. Make a left at the light onto Fort Pitt Boulevard and bear right at the Y onto Commonwealth Place.

GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.4417 Long. -80.00719

Parking

The park’s parking lot is located along Commonwealth Place (across from the Post Gazette building) and is operated by Boulos Parking Inc.

The lot is open from 6:00 A.M. to 11:00 P.M. daily for a fee.

To get to the park, visitors should walk out of the parking lot entrance, turn left, and follow the sidewalk to the main entrance of the park (located across from the Wyndham Hotel).

There is some limited metered parking along Commonwealth Place near the park entrance as well as a pull-in visitor drop off area.

Several parking lots and garages are located within walking distance of the park. For the locations and the parking rates, contact the Pittsburgh Parking Authority.

Call ahead, reserved parking is available for the Parking Authority garages and lots Monday through Friday, from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.

Visitors must contact the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership at 412-566-4190 at least 24 hours in advance. There is no fee for the service; however, parking rates still apply.

Public Transit

Visitors may wish to use public transportation to get to the park.

The T light rail system (subway) is free to ride in the Golden Triangle and the North Shore.

Buses are no longer free to ride within the Golden Triangle. More information about bus service and the T is available from the Port Authority of Allegheny County.