E-Bikes in Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests

Using E-Bikes
E-bikes are allowed on trails where regular bikes are allowed if they meet these rules:
- Weigh no more than 100 pounds
- Do not go faster than 20 mph using the motor
- Have a motor no bigger than 750 watts
- Have working pedals
E-bikes can also be used on DCNR motorized trails and public-use roads unless signs say bikes are not allowed.
On non-motorized trails, riders must pedal to move the bike. Using the throttle alone is not allowed.
Trails where e-bikes are not allowed include:
- Natural areas
- Hiking trails marked with yellow or orange blazes
- Trails or roads with “No Biking” signs
Other public lands in Pennsylvania (like federal lands, local parks, game lands, and preserves) may have different rules. Check before you go.
Riders should know their battery size and charging options. Do not assume trails have charging stations.
E-Bike Safety and Etiquette Tips
Safety and courtesy should always be a priority when biking:
- Know the type and specifications of the device you’re riding and where you can ride it.
- Maintain safe speeds at all times, consider trail and weather conditions, and always be cognizant of other users along the trail.
- Stay to the right, pass on the left.
- Let other trail users know you are coming -- give a friendly greeting.
- Limit distractions, don’t impair your hearing (i.e., by wearing headphones or ear buds).
- Obey all trail and road signs.
- Slow down in congested areas.
- If you’re on wheels, yield to pedestrians.
- Use special care when passing horses.
- Helmets are required by law for persons under the age of 12 and are recommended for bicyclists of all ages.
- Maintain single file when passing or being passed.
- Stay on the trail. Do not go off the trail (even to pass), create new trails, or cut switchbacks.
- Don’t block the trail. When taking a break, move to the side of the trail to allow others to pass safely.
- Expect the unexpected. Humans and animals can be unpredictable.
Frequently Asked Questions
An e-bike (also electric bike or pedalcycle with electric assist) is defined in the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code (75 Pa. C.S. § 102) as a "vehicle weighing not more than 100 pounds with two or three wheels more than 11 inches in diameter, manufactured or assembled with an electric motor system rated at not more than 750 watts and equipped with operable pedals and capable of a speed not more than 20 miles per hour on a level surface when powered by the motor source only."
E-bikes help people enjoy the outdoors and can be a main way to get around for those who want to be healthy and protect the environment. This policy aims to make Pennsylvania's state parks and forests easier for everyone to reach and supports the goal of "Recreation for All."
E-bikes are allowed on DCNR trails where regular bikes are allowed. To keep trails safe, riders must use either their own pedaling or pedal-assist (motor helps while you pedal). You cannot use the motor alone to move the bike on trails for non-motorized use. Riders must follow speed limits and never use the motor to go faster than 20 miles per hour on DCNR trails.
Generally yes, unless otherwise marked as closed to pedalcycles.
Yes. E-bikes are generally permitted on public-use roads within state park and forests, unless otherwise marked as prohibited.
Pennsylvania’s Vehicle Code does not list e-bike types. Because of this, it’s hard to make rules for them. E-bikes sold in Pennsylvania don’t have standard labels, and the law doesn’t require them. As e-bikes change, some bikes fit more than one type. People can also buy kits to turn regular bikes into e-bikes or upgrade e-bikes to a new type. This makes it hard for DCNR rangers to tell the three types apart. So, DCNR’s policy focuses on how people behave, not on the bikes themselves.
No. But you should look at Pennsylvania’s Vehicle Code to see exactly what’s allowed and what the law says.
E-bikes are treated the same as regular bikes under the Vehicle Code. DCNR sees them as mainly human-powered with electric help. The law says a bike is either powered only by pedals or a bike with electric assist. So, DCNR will regulate e-bikes the same way as traditional bikes.
E-bikes that are too heavy, have motors that are too strong, or don’t meet the rules in this policy are not allowed on DCNR trails. In general, vehicles that are legal on public roads under the Vehicle Code are also allowed on DCNR's public-use roads. Riders should check Pennsylvania's Vehicle Code and DCNR rules to make sure they follow all laws.
Pedal-assist: The motor helps you while you pedal, up to a certain speed (depends on your bike).
Throttle: The motor moves the bike without pedaling, up to a certain speed.
No. Pennsylvania law defines a "motorized pedalcycle" (moped) as a bike with a small gas or electric motor, automatic transmission, and a top speed of 25 mph. Mopeds and motor scooters are not considered bikes or e-bikes and are not allowed on DCNR trails. For more details, see PennDOT’s fact sheets on mopeds (PDF) and micromobility (PDF).
Check the manufacturer’s info to find the wattage. You can also figure it out yourself:
Wattage = Battery Voltage × Peak Current (amps)
Pennsylvania law says no one under 16 can ride an e-bike on state or local highways.
Pennsylvania law says anyone under 12 must wear a helmet when riding a bike or e-bike. This includes the rider and anyone in a trailer or extra seat. Even though the law only requires helmets for kids under 12, experts and agencies like PennDOT, NHTSA, and DCNR recommend that everyone wear a helmet. Helmets are the best way to prevent injuries or death in bike accidents.
Most e-bikes have speedometers or can add one. Riders must always keep a safe speed on trails and roads. The policy says you cannot go faster than 20 mph when using the motor.
The Department will keep track of e-bike use in parks and forests and work to prevent problems, especially for safety and protecting natural resources. If needed, the Department can limit e-bike use on certain trails or parts of trails to keep people safe and protect the land.
DCNR works with trail groups and the e-bike industry to teach people about the policy. The focus is on safety and making outdoor fun for everyone. DCNR also shares information through social media, newsletters, its website, and signs when needed. Rangers can give citations to riders who make trails unsafe or damage resources.
