E-Bikes in Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests

E-bikes are allowed on trails where regular bikes are allowed if they meet these rules:

Weigh no more than 100 pounds

Do not go faster than 20 mph using the motor

Have a motor no bigger than 750 watts

Have working pedals

E-bikes can also be used on DCNR motorized trails and public-use roads unless signs say bikes are not allowed.

On non-motorized trails, riders must pedal to move the bike. Using the throttle alone is not allowed.

Trails where e-bikes are not allowed include:

Natural areas

Hiking trails marked with yellow or orange blazes

Trails or roads with “No Biking” signs

Other public lands in Pennsylvania (like federal lands, local parks, game lands, and preserves) may have different rules. Check before you go.

Riders should know their battery size and charging options. Do not assume trails have charging stations.