Overview
The confluence of the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River divides Shikellamy State Park into two sections.
In the middle of the North Branch Susquehanna River, the 50-acre Marina Section of Shikellamy State Park is the tip of Packers Island in Northumberland County. This eastern section of the park offers a marina, two boat launches, picnic tables, pavilions, paved paths, and close-up views of the river.
On a 360-foot cliff overlooking the confluence of the river branches is the 190-acre Overlook Section of Shikellamy State Park. In addition to three scenic overlooks, the western section of the park in Union County offers hiking trails, picnic tables, and pavilions.
Plan Your Visit
401 Bridge Avenue
Sunbury, PA 17801-1005
570-988-5557
shikellamysp@pa.gov
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The park office is open specific hours. Contact the park office for facility seasons and hours.
Shikellamy State Park: Overlook Section
From US 15, the Overlook Section is reached by following County Line Road east for 2.3 miles to the park entrance road.
From US 11, Overlook Section is reached by traveling west on County Line Road for about 0.25 mile to the park entrance road.
Overlook GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.87924 Long. -76.80382
Shikellamy State Park: Marina Section
The Marina Section is reached off of PA 147 (Bridge Avenue) on Packers Island.
Park Office GPS Decimal Degrees: Lat. 40.88248 Long. -76.7901
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards and at the park office.
Nearest Hospital
Evangelical Community Hospital
1 Hospital Drive
Lewisburg, PA 17837
570-522-2000
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.