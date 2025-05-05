The confluence of the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River divides Shikellamy State Park into two sections.

In the middle of the North Branch Susquehanna River, the 50-acre Marina Section of Shikellamy State Park is the tip of Packers Island in Northumberland County. This eastern section of the park offers a marina, two boat launches, picnic tables, pavilions, paved paths, and close-up views of the river.

On a 360-foot cliff overlooking the confluence of the river branches is the 190-acre Overlook Section of Shikellamy State Park. In addition to three scenic overlooks, the western section of the park in Union County offers hiking trails, picnic tables, and pavilions.