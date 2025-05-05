Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Big Pocono State Park

    Adventure awaits at Big Pocono State Park in eastern Pennsylvania.

     

    Overview

    Big Pocono State Park is in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania. The park consists of 1,306 acres of rugged terrain on the summit and slopes of Camelback Mountain and features scenic views of three states.

    Big Pocono State Park facilities are maintained in cooperation with Camelback Mountain Resort. The trails of Big Pocono State Park are maintained in cooperation with the Pocono Outdoor Club.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Street Address:
    Camelback Rd
    Tannersville, PA 18372
    570-894-8336
    tobyhannasp@pa.gov

    Mailing Address:
    c/o Tobyhanna State Park Complex
    114 Campground Rd
    Tobyhanna, PA 18466

    Currently, this park has no reservable facilities.

    The park closes in early December and re-opens the first week in April, sunrise to sunset.

    Contact the Tobyhanna State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    Entrance to the park is from PA 715 and Exit 299 of I-80 at Tannersville.

    CAUTION: Steep grades. Visitors should not attempt this drive in vehicles with trailers in tow.

    Municipal road maintenance is not provided and seasonal closures of the access roadway will occur.

    GPS DD: Lat. 41.04419  Long. -75.36925

    Find Park Maps and Guides

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Nearest Hospital

    St. Luke's Monroe Campus
    100 St. Luke's Lane
    Stroudsburg, PA 18360
    688-785-8537

    ♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as "wheelchair."

    Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.

    ​If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

    Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit. 

    Find nearby attractions by Big Pocono State Park.

    Activities

