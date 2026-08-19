After the USDA announced its initial disaster designation for Pennsylvania counties in July, the Shapiro Administration continued calls on the federal government to extend disaster designation statewide to all fruit growers.

Now in 58 counties, growers who were impacted by the April freeze can get faster damage assessments to finalize crop insurance claims and can seek low-interest loans to restore operations.

Governor Shapiro has secured federal response, and funding in 2026-27 state budget for grants to help Pennsylvania farmers recover losses this year and rebound in future seasons.

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture responded to the Shapiro Administration’s advocacy for urgent federal action to support Pennsylvania fruit growers who lost crops to a devastating late-April freeze. The USDA notified Governor Josh Shapiro that damage assessments gathered from Pennsylvania growers were sufficient to declare growers in 48 Pennsylvania counties, bringing the total number of counties now eligible for disaster assistance for their April losses to 58.

The declaration makes growers in those counties eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster recovery loans, and speeds and reduces paperwork for apple growers who are eligible for crop insurance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

The notification comes after Governor Josh Shapiro secured $10 million in the 2026-27 state budget to fund Pennsylvania Fruit Grower Freeze Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants. In addition to creating the state grants, the Governor appealed to USDA and received streamlined disaster assistance for apple growers after calling for federal support in May. The Shapiro Administration will continue to urge Congress to extend help to other types of growers.

“We are committed to helping Pennsylvania fruit growers recover from one of the most destructive freezes in generations,” Secretary Redding said. “Governor Shapiro called for urgent support for an industry that is vital to our economy and our communities, and the state legislature and federal government listened. The Shapiro Administration will continue fighting for help for all fruit growers who lost crops and will keep up our commitment to helping growers recover and rebound for the uphill climb ahead.”

During a July roundtable at a Centre County orchard, Sec. Redding encouraged growers to continue to document and report their damage from the freeze to their local USDA Farm Service Agency, in addition to applying for relief through the state’s new grant funding. He reiterated the Administration’s call for continued federal support to help all types of fruit growers recover from severe weather-related losses and strengthen the industry’s long-term resilience.

Key requests included:

· Statewide USDA disaster declaration: 24 Pennsylvania counties received prior disaster designations. Governor Shapiro and Sec. Redding requested a statewide designation in addition to other requests awaiting USDA action. Today’s announcement brings the number of Pennsylvania counties eligible for low interest disaster loans to 58.

· Expanded crop insurance flexibilities: PDA asked USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) to expedite insurance payments through advances and exclude fancy-grade fruit from pack-out calculations. RMA recently announced additional flexibilities, but only for apple growers, leaving other specialty crops without relief.

· Insurance for processors and packers: PDA requested that USDA establish a crop insurance program for processors and packers, a proposal supported in HR1, which Congress passed in late May.

· Federal block grant funding: Pennsylvania is leading a multi-state effort with New York, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey to urge Congress to provide USDA block-grant funding. This would allow states to create flexible relief programs tailored to the unique harmful effects on specific fruit crops and locations.

Pennsylvania is one of the nation’s leading producers of apples, peaches, grapes, cherries, and strawberries, all affected by the late-season freeze. Damage estimates gathered by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency in conjunction with Pennsylvania counties were estimated at $150 million to $200 million from the single freeze, with some crops lost entirely.

Supporting Farmers and Making Critical Investments in the Future of Pennsylvania Agriculture and Food Security

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget secured $10 million to fund a third year of the historic Agricultural Innovation Grant Program to drive innovation in Pennsylvania agriculture. . Eighty-eight projects funded in the first round included a $58,964 grant awarded to Ridgetop Orchards in Bedford County to install wind machines to provide freeze protection for fruit crops. Other projects underway include those that will help orchard owners recover and thrive amid increasingly common severe weather events, erratic market conditions, and labor shortages in the future.

Last week Lt. Governor Davis announced the second round of Ag Innovation Grant recipients. The $9.7 million investment will support 97 projects and leverage $4.8 million in private investment — putting innovative technology into practice to help Pennsylvania agricultural businesses improve efficiency and increase production, protect soil and water resources, and generate clean, renewable energy. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will accept applications for round three at the end of the month.

While some early-blossoming fruits may be harder to find this season, consumers can also help support their local farms by buying locally grown, in-season fruit and looking for the blue and yellow PA Preferred® logo wherever they shop.

Learn how you can support Pennsylvania farms and find a market, event, product, or restaurant near you on the PA Preferred website.

Read more about investments to keep Pennsylvania agriculture competitive and thriving in the 2026-27 Budget and continued support for Pennsylvania fruit growers and all PA farmers at pa.gov/governor.

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