Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding made the announcement in celebration of Wine Month from Penns Woods Winery, the first Pennsylvania winery nominated for American Winery of the Year in the 2026 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards.

The announcement comes one week after Governor Josh Shapiro unveiled Pennsylvania’s first-ever Strategic Plan for Agriculture, positioning Pennsylvania to build on its legacy of innovation and excellence and lead the future of agriculture in America.

Chadds Ford, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that the Shapiro Administration has invested $2 million in Wine Marketing and Research Grants to increase sales, production, and quality of Pennsylvania wines. He made the announcement in celebration of Wine Month from Penns Woods Winery, a PA Preferred® member, and the first Pennsylvania winery nominated for American Winery of the Year in the 2026 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards.

“As America’s 250th year celebrations continue, we’re honoring William Penn, who planted the seeds of Pennsylvania’s wine industry, and what better place to celebrate than at Penns Woods where his legacy continues,” said Secretary Redding. “Pennsylvania’s wine industry has grown from transplanted vines in a colonial-era Philadelphia park to the fourth-ranking wine producer in America. Shapiro Administration investments in research and promotion, business planning, infrastructure, and tourism are keeping that success growing.”

The announcement comes one week after Governor Josh Shapiro unveiled Pennsylvania’s first-ever Strategic Plan for Agriculture, positioning Pennsylvania to build on its legacy of innovation and excellence and lead the future of agriculture in America.

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, Pennsylvania ranks 4th in wine production in the nation, rising from 5th in 2018. Pennsylvania Wine Marketing and Research Board’s 2024 study, Economic Impact of the Pennsylvania Grape & Wine Industry found that the industry supports 10,756 jobs, paying wages of $518.2 million, and directly contributes $1.77 billion to the state economy annually.

With now more than 400 licensed wineries across five distinct regions, Pennsylvania wineries generate $747 million in tourism revenue every year. In 2024, the Shapiro Administration supported Pennsylvania Winery Association’s (PWA) comprehensive, five-year marketing strategy through a $441,180 Wine Marketing and Research Grant and is receiving more than $1 million in funding announced today.

“These $2 million in research and marketing grants are vital to sustaining a comprehensive statewide marketing effort for Pennsylvania licensed wineries,” said Andrew Yingst, vice president of the PWA. “This crucial investment accelerates our transition from a local hidden secret to national recognition, showcasing the diverse wines being grown and produced in Pennsylvania.”

PWA member Penns Woods was founded by Italian immigrant and US Marine Corps veteran Gino Razzi, who learned his craft in his native Abruzzo Italy before coming to Pennsylvania in the 1970s and rehabbing an abandoned vineyard.

Penns Woods celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Now led by next-generation family member President Carley Razzi and Winemaker Davide Creato, the winery planned a recent expansion, hiring a consultant with support from a $15,000 PA Farm Bill Farm Vitality Grant in 2024. The winery not only features Pennsylvania-grown wines, but is a popular Brandywine Valley tourism spot, spicing up fall with live music, a hay maze, artisans, apple cider donuts, pumpkin painting, and seasonal events.

“Pennsylvania’s wine industry has come a long way, and the quality of wines being produced across the Commonwealth deserves national attention,” said Carley Razzi. “But great wine begins with healthy vineyards, and building a sustainable industry requires meaningful investment in the agricultural businesses behind every bottle. We’re grateful to see Pennsylvania supporting that growth and helping our industry compete on a larger stage.”

Penns Woods is among five wineries nominated for the American Winery of the Year honor. The winner will be announced in December. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture supports wineries like Penns Woods and other businesses that feature Pennsylvania agricultural products through the PA Preferred® state branding program.

Pennsylvania wine producers, many of whom lost crops in a devastating freeze in April 2026, are among the growers supported by $10 million Freeze Disaster Assistance Recovery Grants created in Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget. Grants will be distributed in the coming months.

The PA Department of Agriculture’s Wine Marketing and Research Board selected the following projects for $1 million in annual funding through the PA Liquor Control Board. Grant totals, recipients, grant amounts, and project titles are listed below:

Pennsylvania Winery Association – $1,081,534 (two-year total)

Statewide, comprehensive marketing campaign promoting more than 400 Pennsylvania wineries.

Penn State University – $70,848

Researchers will develop new methods to reduce sulfur-related wine faults without relying on copper sulfate treatments, helping wineries improve wine quality through easily replicable solutions.

Penn State University – $78,973

Consumer and industry research across the Mid-Atlantic region to better understand wine purchasing behaviors, barriers to consumption, and effective strategies for promoting Pennsylvania wines.

Penn State University – $74,060

Piloting a tool that helps wineries identify wines at risk of developing sulfur-related off-aromas after bottling, supporting improved product quality and consistency.

Penn State University – $96,846

Continuation of a multi-year study examining grapevine nutrient levels across Pennsylvania vineyards to help growers refine nutrient management practices and support long-term vineyard health and productivity.

Penn State University – $38,919

Developing production budgets for Vinifera, Hybrid, and Concord grapes to help Pennsylvania growers better manage costs, improve profitability, and remain competitive.

Penn State University – $71,999

Developing a practical diagnostic test to identify compounds that may cause undesirable sulfur-related odors in wine after bottling. The research aims to help PA winemakers identify potential quality issues before distribution.

Penn State University – $80,922

Continued field research in PA vineyards to evaluate grapevine nutrient levels and their relationships with vine growth, fruit quality, and yields. The project aims to develop more accurate, local nutrient recommendations to help growers improve productivity and long-term vine health.

Penn State University – $42,214

Evaluating oxygen exposure throughout the winemaking process, from grape harvest through bottling, to reduce exposure points and improve wine quality, and shelf life.

Penn State University – $97,860

Developing a cost-effective alternative to traditional barrel-aging and oxygenation methods, helping PA wineries improve wine quality and taste while reducing expenses.

Penn State University – $84,811

Investigating how common winery equipment and storage practices affect oxygen exposure and wine quality, to help PA winemakers reduce oxidation, prevent spoilage, and improve wine stability.

Penn State University – $89,993

Researching naturally occurring yeasts and microbes to identify biological approaches that reduce reliance on added sulfites, prevent wine spoilage, and improve the quality of PA wines.

October is Wine Month. Find an event, a winery to visit, or learn more about Pennsylvania wines on the Pennsylvania Winery Association’s website, pennsylvaniawine.com.

Find Pennsylvania’s Strategic Plan for Agriculture here and learn more about Governor Shapiro’s support for Pennsylvania farmers and nation-leading agriculture industry here.

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