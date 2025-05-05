Overview
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture provides information and resources to help dog owners, kennel operators, and the public understand their responsibilities under state law.
Use the frequently asked questions below to find guidance on common situations, including licensing your dog, reporting concerns, and contacting the appropriate agency or local authority.
Lost or stray dogs
If you are looking for a lost dog, contact local shelters and your local dog warden. Pennsylvania publishes a list of approved kennels that accept stray dogs.
Report suspected animal cruelty
If you suspect animal abuse, contact a local humane society police officer or local police. Where local police are unavailable, contact Pennsylvania State Police.
Local dog rules
Questions about barking dogs, household dog limits, waste disposal, or leash requirements may be governed by your municipality. Check with your township, borough, or city for local ordinances.
Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement annual reports
Explore annual reports documenting the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement's activities and programs across Pennsylvania.
Frequently asked questions
Pennsylvania law requires dogs to be licensed. A dog license helps reunite lost dogs with their owners and supports the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement's work, including kennel inspections and efforts to protect dogs and the public.
A dog license helps reunite you with your dog if they get lost. A visible license tag makes it easier for someone who finds your dog to identify them and contact you, even if your dog is microchipped.
Some dog parks and other recreational areas also require dogs to be licensed.
Licensing your dog is also required by Pennsylvania law. Owners of unlicensed dogs may face fines and court costs.
Under Pennsylvania law, the maximum penalty for an unlicensed dog is $500 plus court costs.
Without a visible license tag, it may also be harder to reunite with your dog if they get lost. An unlicensed dog may be taken to a shelter, potentially outside your county.
Dog license fees help fund Pennsylvania's dog wardens, who work to protect dogs and the public. Their responsibilities include:
- Reuniting lost dogs with their owners.
- Investigating dog bites and dangerous dog complaints.
- Inspecting kennels to help ensure dogs receive proper care.
- Investigating illegal kennel operations and enforcing Pennsylvania's Dog Law.
Contact the licensing authority that issued your dog's license to ask about getting a replacement tag.
Contact your local dog warden and nearby animal shelters to report your missing dog. Check with shelters regularly and provide your dog's license number and identifying information, if available.
Contact the licensing authority that issued your dog's license to ask how to update your information.
Pennsylvania requires dog owners to keep their dogs under reasonable control and prevent them from running at large. Using a leash is one way to maintain control.
Municipalities may have additional leash requirements. Check with your township, borough, or city for local rules.