Pennsylvania law requires dogs to be licensed. A dog license helps reunite lost dogs with their owners and supports the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement's work, including kennel inspections and efforts to protect dogs and the public.

A dog license helps reunite you with your dog if they get lost. A visible license tag makes it easier for someone who finds your dog to identify them and contact you, even if your dog is microchipped.



Some dog parks and other recreational areas also require dogs to be licensed.

Licensing your dog is also required by Pennsylvania law. Owners of unlicensed dogs may face fines and court costs.