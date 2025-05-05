Overview
Pennsylvania's Dog Law establishes requirements for dog owners and kennel operators to help protect dogs and communities across the state.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement administers and enforces these requirements through licensing oversight, kennel inspections, investigations, and other programs.
Dog ownership requirements
Pennsylvania's Dog Law establishes responsibilities for dog owners to help protect dogs and the public.
Dog owners must:
- License their dogs as required by law and have updated rabies vaccination.
- Keep their dogs under reasonable control and prevent them from running at large.
- Not abandon or mistreat dogs.
- Not sell, trade, barter, auction, or transfer puppies younger than eight weeks.
- Not place poison or harmful substances where dogs can easily consume them.
Other laws and protections
In addition to Pennsylvania's Dog Law, other state laws establish requirements to protect dogs, their owners, and the public.
Rabies vaccination requirements
Pennsylvania requires dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, with limited exceptions. Learn about vaccination requirements, exemptions, and how to protect your dog from rabies.
Learn about rabies and vaccination requirements.
Pennsylvania's Puppy Lemon Law
Pennsylvania's Dog Purchaser Protection Act, commonly called the Puppy Lemon Law, provides certain protections for people who purchase dogs from sellers covered by the law.
Learn about your rights when purchasing a dog, including health guarantees.
Contact the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection to learn more or file a complaint.
If your dog becomes ill and was recently purchased from a licensed kennel, please contact the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.
Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement administers and enforces Pennsylvania's Dog Law.
What the bureau does
The bureau's responsibilities include:
- Overseeing dog and kennel licensing requirements.
- Inspecting licensed kennels and investigating suspected illegal kennel operations.
- Investigating dog bites and dangerous dog matters.
- Maintaining Pennsylvania's Dangerous Dog Registry.
- Picking up and transporting stray dogs to shelters.
- Supporting shelters that accept and hold stray dogs.
- Investigating claims of livestock damage caused by dogs and coyotes.