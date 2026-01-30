Harrisburg, PA – Today, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced a $2.2 million investment in 17 research grants to help Pennsylvania agriculture continue growing and keeping pace with changes in technology, climate, diseases, and the marketplace.

“Research is step one to developing the innovations Pennsylvania agriculture needs to stay at the cutting edge of the industry,” said Secretary Redding. “These research grants are a key element of the Shapiro Administration’s strategy of targeting investments where they are needed to keep Pennsylvania agriculture growing, feeding our economy, and leading the nation. Paired with the nation’s first Agricultural Innovation Grant Program, this investment will pay off for Pennsylvania’s future economic security and growth.”

In addition to the research grants, earlier this month, Governor Josh Shapiro invited applications for the second round of funding through Pennsylvania’s $20 million Agricultural Innovation Grant Program. The first-of-its-kind in the nation, the program is working to put new solutions and technologies — many of which were developed and refined through state-funded research — in action to grow the future of American agriculture right here in Pennsylvania.

The first $10 million round is at work funding 88 innovative projects in 45 Pennsylvania counties, helping farmers adopt new technologies, expand production, protect soil and water resources, improve efficiency, and generate clean, renewable energy. The department is accepting applications for the second round of funding from February 2 through April 18, 2026. Find detailed information at pa.gov/aginnovation.

The 17 research grant recipients announced today, listed by county, are:

Pittsburgh Food Policy Council, Allegheny County

Elevating Agriculture as "Highest and Best Use" of Land and Resources in Allegheny County – $265,732

University of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

One Health Surveillance of Novel Cattle Flu Virus at the Animal-Human Interface – $69,335

Rodale Institute, Berks County

Preparing a skilled agriculture workforce and fostering understanding of sustainable, regenerative farming methods – $500,000

The Pennsylvania State University College of Agricultural Sciences, Centre County

Ag Resource Centers – $300,000

PSU Center for Agricultural and Shale Law – $100,000

Area-wide Adoption of Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets on Mushroom Farms to Control Mushroom Flies – $182,765

Evaluating Immersive Educational Technologies for Calving Assistance Training in Cattle Operations – $23,735

Impact of Ovarian Androgen Production on Microbiome and Metabolome in Cattle – $46,110

Molecular Characterization of Cervid Host Response to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) for Establishing a Diagnostic Baseline – $39,134

Occurrence of Anativirus sp. and Its Association with Enteric Disease in Pennsylvania Poultry – $27,721

and Its Association with Enteric Disease in Pennsylvania Poultry – $27,721 Reducing Spotted Lanternfly Contamination during Mechanized Harvesting of Grapes – $183,255

Role of Ovarian Fibrosis and Inflammation in Infertility in Dairy Cattle – $65,634

Drexel University, Philadelphia County

Improving the Fertilizer Quality of Anaerobic Digestates via Cold Plasma – $199,976

University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, Philadelphia County

Investigating the Use of Ear Punch Biopsies for Determination of Chronic Wasting Disease Status in White-Tailed Deer – $39,827

Transmission Dynamics of Antimicrobial Resistance Determinants Between Minor Livestock Species and People – $35,097

Artificial Intelligence-Driven Predictive Analytics for Early Detection of Metabolic and Inflammatory Disorders in Dairy – $39,254

Risk Factors for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Small Flocks – $69,425

Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2025-26 budget continues to invest in Pennsylvania’s national legacy as a leader in agriculture. Read more about the Governor’s support for Pennsylvania’s farmers, and learn how the Governor’s Economic Development Strategy recognizes agriculture as key to Pennsylvania’s economic success.

# # #