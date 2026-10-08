The Shapiro Administration has invested nearly $188 million to preserve 632 farms and 51,674 prime acres of farmland across the state.

The State Agricultural Land Preservation Board approved easements in Adams, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Susquehanna, and York counties.

Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration announced today that Pennsylvania is investing more than $5.8 million to purchase development rights for 1,228 acres on 22 farms in 14 counties, protecting them from future residential or commercial development and continuing the Administration’s support of its number one industry.

“Every farm preserved is a promise to the next generation — a promise that productive farmland, family legacies and Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage will endure,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “From a Bucks County farm with roots stretching back more than 260 years to an Adams County family preserving its fourth farm, these stories show the lasting impact of farmland preservation. The Shapiro Administration is proud to partner with farm families and local communities to protect the land that sustains our agriculture and our Commonwealth for generations to come.”

Among the conservation easements secured this month, standouts include Bucks County’s Bedminster Township, where David N. Leopold and Laura S. Rathgeb are preserving their 32-acre crop farm, whose history dates to 1765 and whose landscape was frequently featured in the work of internationally recognized artist Ben Solowey, who purchased the property in 1936. The farm also borders other protected farmland, helping maintain the area’s agricultural character.

In Menallen Township in Adams County, Donald R., Diane M. and Curtis D. MacBeth are preserving their 94-acre crop farm — the fourth the family has preserved — bringing the MacBeth family’s total protected acreage to more than 178 acres.

In August, the Shapiro Administration announced an investment of more than $9.1 million to preserve 34 farms and 2,565 acres. Thus far in 2026, Pennsylvania invested more than $41 million in 134 preserved farms and 10,118 acres. In 2025, Pennsylvania preserved 167 farms and 14,147 prime acres of farmland across the state, investing more than $50.1 million. These joint investments by state and local governments ensure that Pennsylvania farmers will have the prime-quality land they need to continue supporting families, communities, and jobs.

All of this is possible through Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program, in which the state partners with local governments and nonprofits to purchase development rights to preserve farmland, ensuring a strong future for farming and food security. By selling development rights, farm owners ensure their farms remain in agricultural production and are never sold to developers.

Pennsylvania leads the nation in preserved farms. Since 1988, when voters statewide overwhelmingly supported the state’s Farmland Preservation Program, Pennsylvania has protected 6,781 farms and 671,082 acres in 58 counties from future development, investing more than $1.83 billion in state, county, and local funds.

Farms preserved at today’s Pennsylvania Agricultural Land Preservation Board Meeting are listed below by county, along with a breakdown of the total $5,849,937 invested:

Adams County – Total investment - $514,205; state only

Ralph M. and Darlene M. Beachtel, 69-acre crop farm, Germany Township

Donald R., Diane M. and Curtis D. MacBeth, 94-acre crop farm, Menallen Township

Berks County – Total investment - $648,126; state - $619,062; county - $29,064

Keith H. and Malinda S. Hoover, 31-acre crop farm, Bern Township

Gerry K. and Darlene R. Noecker, 58-acre crop and livestock farm, Centre Township

Albert W. Schaeffer, 117-acre crop farm, Lower Heidelberg Township

Bucks County – Total investment - $1,015,170; state - $658,554; county - $356,616

Kinney Family Limited Partnership, 49-acre crop farm, Buckingham Township

David N. Leopold and Laura S. Rathgeb, 32-acre crop farm, Bedminster Township

Dauphin County – Total investment - $296,430; state only

Jamie L. and Katie E. Nissley, 98-acre crop and livestock farm, Londonderry Township

Erie County – Total investment - $124,204; state only

Craig S. and Louise A. Shinko, 70-acre crop farm, Amity Township

Lackawanna County – Total investment - $224,160; state only

Christa M. and Justin A. Howe, 75-acre crop and livestock farm, Spring Brook Township

Willard C. and Karen F. Keating #3, 16-acre beef farm, Jefferson Township

Lancaster County – Total investment - $221,952; state only

Aaron F. and Naomi S. Stoltzfus, 52-acre dairy farm, Colerain Township

Lawrence County – Total investment - $106,884; state - $88,659; county - $18,225

Mitchell James and Cassidy Noelle Whiting, 72-acre livestock farm, Pulaski Township

Lehigh County – Total investment - $979,040; state - $624,612; county - $99,756; Heidelberg Township - $1,986; Upper Macungie Township - $195,478; Upper Saucon Township - $56,581; Lower Milford Township - $627

Antonio J. Ferreira, 56-acre crop and livestock farm, Heidelberg Township

Christine P. Muth-Whitby, 25-acre crop farm, Upper Macungie Township

Russell M.K. Schantzenbach, 42-acre crop and livestock farm, Upper Saucon and Lower Milford Townships

Monroe County – Total investment - $227,221; state - $13,421; county - $213,800

Robert W. Field, 21-acre crop and livestock farm, Hamilton Township

Montgomery County – Total investment - $618,824; state - $423,614; county - $104,355; Franconia Township - $90,855

Lisa J. Musselman, Amy L. Kolb and Jeffrey T. Moyer, 13-acre crop farm, Franconia Township

Northampton County – Total investment - $274,192; state only

Christopher W. Greeby, 11-acre crop farm, Plainfield Township

Jacob R. and Amanda M. Klein #3, 14-acre crop farm, Forks Township

Susquehanna County – Total investment - $107,800; state only

Edith and Francis Dobitsch, 65-acre miscellaneous crop farm, Clifford Township

York County – Total investment - $491,728; state - $6,663; county - $485,065

Ella R. Fake, Allen S. and Crystal I. Kilgore, and Vicki M. Runkle, 138-acre crop farm, Chanceford Township

Supporting Farmers and Making Critical Investments in the Future of Pennsylvania Agriculture and Food Access

Pennsylvania’s agriculture sector is the backbone of the Commonwealth, with more than 48,800 farms contributing over $132 billion a year to the economy and supporting nearly 600,000 jobs in Pennsylvania. Governor Shapiro has prioritized strengthening both agriculture and food security — helping farmers, families, and communities thrive. The 2026-27 budget continues this work with:

This announcement comes after the Shapiro Administration recently secured a historic $1.2 billion investment from Chobani to establish its first dairy operation in Pennsylvania. This was the largest investment in Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry history, continuing the Administration’s dedication to supporting Pennsylvania’s leading industry.

Learn how Governor Josh Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy recognizes agriculture as key to our future economic success and find more investments in a strong future for Pennsylvania agriculture at shapirobudget.pa.gov.

To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Farmland Preservation Program and investments in a secure, sustainable future for Pennsylvania, visit agriculture.pa.gov .

# # #