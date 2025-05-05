Apply for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Recovery Reimbursement Grant

The grant is for farms, integrators, and allied industries hurt by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). It will reimburse them for making biosecurity upgrades.

Reimbursements are capped at $25,000.00 per premises. This program has $2 million in funding. All reimbursements depend on availability of funding.

The grant aims to encourage new biosecurity practices. It also aims to improve existing ones.

Well-written biosecurity plans will identify all areas to address and improve practices. Every farm or poultry business will be at different levels. This program aims to enhance biosecurity on poultry farms. It will fix weaknesses and reduce HPAI cases.

Operating expenses are not eligible. There are one-time exceptions if the operator never used disinfectant, PPE, or a starter kit before.

The grant has six rounds of applications and funding. Round five and round six are currently underway.

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Biosecurity application (PDF) general application.

Application deadline for round five will close on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Application deadline for round six will close on Friday, October 31, 2025.