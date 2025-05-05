Design & Construction Info

The Department coordinates and oversees the design and construction of all non-highway construction projects for the Commonwealth. This includes new construction and all types of alterations and renovations to existing Commonwealth properties. Policies and procedures to procure construction are found in Part IV of the Procurement Handbook.

Capital Project Funding Guide

The Capital Project Funding Guide provides a brief background and then describes how funding will be re-adjusted on existing projects and allocated on new projects. Capital Programs personnel, Client Agencies and our outside design professionals should refer to this memo as needed to continuously monitor project budgets throughout the lifecycle of a DGS Capital Programs project.

Emergency Declarations

Sole Source Design Services

Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment (FF&E)

A list of components, accessories, furniture, fixtures, equipment, etc., alongside the appropriate funding stream from which those items should be purchased is available on oursite. This list, while not exhaustive, will serve as the basis for purchasing approval of these items during both the construction and post-construction phases of capital-funded projects.

Requests for Delegations

If you would like to request the Delegation of Public Improvement Project (PIP) Funding for either Design, Construction or both Design and both Design and Construction to your Agency/Institution; or if you are requesting to add additional PIP funding to an existing project please click here to initiate the Request for Delegation Process. The Request for Delegation Process Workflow is outlined below, once the process is submitted by the Agency/Institution, it is sent to the DGS Capital Planning Coordinator for review and continues through the process as depicted.

MD 105.5 Tax Exempt Form