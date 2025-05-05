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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Capital Programs

    Construction & Design Professionals

    The Department’s Capital Programs (formerly Public Works) bureaus coordinate and oversee the design and construction of all non-highway capital construction projects for the Commonwealth. The scope of responsibilities includes new construction and all types of alterations and renovations to existing commonwealth properties and capital improvement projects for all state agencies. Projects range from dams and sewage treatment plants to buildings such as prisons, offices, and laboratories. 

    The Department also administers the selection of architects and engineers, advertises projects for bid, obtains construction bids, executes construction contracts, and manages budgets for construction projects. The Capital Programs (formerly Public Works) bureaus maximize efficiency and monitor performance through a series of criteria focused on reducing change order rates, increasing the number of construction projects completed on time and on budget and reducing the number of claims filed against the commonwealth.

    DGS C-0015-P003 Facilities Conditions Assessment Consulting Services
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    948-87 P1 – PA State Museum – Paver Repair/Replacement

    C-0374-0006 - 002 - SCI Somerset - Medium Voltage Upgrades

    C-0948-0090 - 003 - Capitol Complex Central Plant - Building Renovations, Chiller System Replacement

    DGS 946-12 P6 – PA State Museum & PHMC Tower – Infrastructure Upgrades and Renovations

     

    DGS 1050-01 Phase 1 – Pennsylvania Joint Laboratory Facility

    573-33 P1 SCI Camp Hill - Door Control Renovations

    DGS 403-86 Ph 1 Cheyney University Cope Hall Additions & Renovations

    Statewide Commissioning Score Summary

    Statewide Collaborative Cost Estimating Services

    Statewide Small Business Reserve Construction Management Services

    Logistics and Facilities Optimization Consultant

    Best Value Determination Memos

    Strategic Facility Planning Consulting

    The links below will provide additional information and resources helpful to construction contractors and design professionals.

    Design & Construction Info

    The Department coordinates and oversees the design and construction of all non-highway construction projects for the Commonwealth.  This includes new construction and all types of alterations and renovations to existing Commonwealth properties.  Policies and procedures to procure construction are found in Part IV of the Procurement Handbook.

    Capital Project Funding Guide

    The Capital Project Funding Guide provides a brief background and then describes how funding will be re-adjusted on existing projects and allocated on new projects. Capital Programs personnel, Client Agencies and our outside design professionals should refer to this memo as needed to continuously monitor project budgets throughout the lifecycle of a DGS Capital Programs project.

    Emergency Declarations

    Sole Source Design Services

    Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment (FF&E) 

    A list of components, accessories, furniture, fixtures, equipment, etc., alongside the appropriate funding stream from which those items should be purchased is available on oursite. This list, while not exhaustive, will serve as the basis for purchasing approval of these items during both the construction and post-construction phases of capital-funded projects. 

    Requests for Delegations

    If you would like to request the Delegation of Public Improvement Project (PIP) Funding for either Design, Construction or both Design and both Design and Construction to your Agency/Institution; or if you are requesting to add additional PIP funding to an existing project please click here to initiate the Request for Delegation Process.  The Request for Delegation Process Workflow is outlined below, once the process is submitted by the Agency/Institution, it is sent to the DGS Capital Planning Coordinator for review and continues through the process as depicted.

    MD 105.5 Tax Exempt Form