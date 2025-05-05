Construction & Design Professionals
The Department’s Capital Programs (formerly Public Works) bureaus coordinate and oversee the design and construction of all non-highway capital construction projects for the Commonwealth. The scope of responsibilities includes new construction and all types of alterations and renovations to existing commonwealth properties and capital improvement projects for all state agencies. Projects range from dams and sewage treatment plants to buildings such as prisons, offices, and laboratories.
The Department also administers the selection of architects and engineers, advertises projects for bid, obtains construction bids, executes construction contracts, and manages budgets for construction projects. The Capital Programs (formerly Public Works) bureaus maximize efficiency and monitor performance through a series of criteria focused on reducing change order rates, increasing the number of construction projects completed on time and on budget and reducing the number of claims filed against the commonwealth.
- Addendum 1
- Addendum 2
- Addendum 3
- Addendum 4
- Addendum 5
- .4 Notice of Award
- .4 Technical Submittal
- .4 Cost Submittal
- .4 SDB Submittal
- .4 VBE Submittal
- .4 Scoring Summary
- Addendum 1
- Addendum 2
- Addendum 3
- Addendum 4
- Notice of Award
- Technical Submittal
- Cost Submittal
- SDB Submittal
- VBE Submittal
- Scoring Summary
948-87 P1 – PA State Museum – Paver Repair/Replacement
- Addendum 1
- Addendum 2
- Addendum 3
- Addendum 4
- Addendum 5
- Addendum 6
- Notice of Award 1
- Notice of Award 3
- Notice of Award 4
- Technical Submittal 1
- Technical Submittal 3
- Technical Submittal 4
- Cost Submittal 1
- Cost Submittal 3
- Cost Submittal 4
- SDB Submittal 1
- SDB Submittal 3
- SDB Submittal 4
- VBE Submittal 1
- VBE Submittal 3
- VBE Submittal 4
- .1 Scoring Summary
- .3 Scoring Summary
- .4 Scoring Summary
C-0374-0006 - 002 - SCI Somerset - Medium Voltage Upgrades
- Addendum 1
- Addendum 2
- Addendum 3
- Addendum 4
- Addendum 5
- Notice of Award
- Technical Submittal
- Cost Submittal
- SDB Submittal
- VBE Submittal
- Scoring Summary
C-0948-0090 - 003 - Capitol Complex Central Plant - Building Renovations, Chiller System Replacement
- Addendum 1
- Addendum 2
- Addendum 3
- Addendum 4
- Addendum 5
- Addendum 6
- Addendum 7
- Addendum 8
- Addendum 9
- Addendum 10
- Addendum 11
- Addendum 12
- Addendum 13
- Addendum 14
- .1 Notice of Award
- .1 Technical Submittal
- .1 Cost Submittal
- .1 SDB Submittal
- .1 VBE Submittal
- .1 Scoring Summary
- .2 Notice of Award
- .2 Technical Submittal
- .2 Cost Submittal
- .2 SDB Submittal
- .2 VBE Submittal
- .2 Scoring Summary
- .4 Notice of Award
- .4 Technical Submittal
- .4 Cost Submittal
- .4 SDB Submittal
- .4 VBE Submittal
- .4 Scoring Summary
DGS 946-12 P6 – PA State Museum & PHMC Tower – Infrastructure Upgrades and Renovations
- Addendum 1
- Addendum 2
- Addendum 3
- Addendum 4
- Addendum 5
- .1 Notice of Award
- .1 Technical Submittal
- .1 Cost Submittal
- .1 SDB Submittal
- .1 VBE Submittal
- .1 Scoring Summary
- .2 Notice of Award
- .2 Technical Submittal
- .2 Cost Submittal
- .2 SDB & VBE Submittal
- .2 Scoring Summary
- .3 Notice of Award
- .3 Technical Submittal
- .3 Cost Submittal
- .3 SDB Submittal
- .3 VBE Submittal
- .3 Scoring Summary
DGS 1050-01 Phase 1 – Pennsylvania Joint Laboratory Facility
573-33 P1 SCI Camp Hill - Door Control Renovations
- Addendum 1
- Addendum 2
- Addendum 3
- Addendum 4
- Addendum 5
- Addendum 6
- Addendum 7
- Notice of Award
- Technical Submission
- Cost Submission
- SDB Submittal
- VBE Submittal
- Scoring Summary
DGS 403-86 Ph 1 Cheyney University Cope Hall Additions & Renovations
Statewide Commissioning Score Summary
- 700-47 P6 Scoring Summary
- 700-47 P6 Technical Proposal
- 1101-0058 Ph.1 Scoring Summary
- 1101-0058 Ph.1 Technical Proposal
- 414-72 P1 Technical Proposal
- 960-59 P1 Technical Proposal
- 571-44 P1 Technical Proposal
- 1101-59 P1 Technical Proposal
- 417-48 P1 Technical Proposal
- 962-41 P2 Scoring Summary
- DGS 417-53 P2 Scoring Summary
- 976-001 P1 Scoring Summary
- 980-11 P1 Scoring Summary
- 588-17 Scoring Summary
- 948-103 P1 Scoring Summary
- 107-08 P1 Scoring Summary Pointe State Park Rehabilitate Park
- 574-26 P8 SCI Muncy - Construction of New RecordsIntake
- C-0404-0065-002 - Clarion University - Campus Systems Repairs
- C-0403-0087-001 - Cheyney University Ada S Georges Dining Hall Upgrades
- DGS 948-107 P1 - Keystone Building CMS Renovations
- C-0503-0027-001 Danville State Hospital
- 1101-0056 Ph. 1
- 0377-0009-001 - SCI Forest
- C-0962-0045-001
- 123-0002-001-Denton Hill State Park
- 408-0068-001-Kutztown Univ
- 377-09 P1 - SCI Forest Upgrade Utility Plant
- 1101-56 P1 Lincoln University - Renovations of Houston Hall
- 962-45 P1 Ft Indiantown Gap - Construct New Readiness Center
- C-0123-0002 - 001 - Denton Hill State Park Bldg Reno
Statewide Collaborative Cost Estimating Services
Statewide Small Business Reserve Construction Management Services
- DGS 2024 - Swsbrcm - Statewide Small Business Reserve Construction Mgt Services
- 948-107 P1 CM - CMS Renovations
- DGS 0967-0054 Phase 1 Southwestern Veterans' Center
Logistics and Facilities Optimization Consultant
Best Value Determination Memos
Strategic Facility Planning Consulting
The links below will provide additional information and resources helpful to construction contractors and design professionals.
Design & Construction Info
The Department coordinates and oversees the design and construction of all non-highway construction projects for the Commonwealth. This includes new construction and all types of alterations and renovations to existing Commonwealth properties. Policies and procedures to procure construction are found in Part IV of the Procurement Handbook.
Capital Project Funding Guide
The Capital Project Funding Guide provides a brief background and then describes how funding will be re-adjusted on existing projects and allocated on new projects. Capital Programs personnel, Client Agencies and our outside design professionals should refer to this memo as needed to continuously monitor project budgets throughout the lifecycle of a DGS Capital Programs project.
- Capital Project Funding Guide (Version 1.0 - October 2024)
- Capital Project Funding Guide for Delegated Projects (Version 1.0 - May 2018)
Emergency Declarations
Sole Source Design Services
Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment (FF&E)
A list of components, accessories, furniture, fixtures, equipment, etc., alongside the appropriate funding stream from which those items should be purchased is available on oursite. This list, while not exhaustive, will serve as the basis for purchasing approval of these items during both the construction and post-construction phases of capital-funded projects.
Requests for Delegations
If you would like to request the Delegation of Public Improvement Project (PIP) Funding for either Design, Construction or both Design and both Design and Construction to your Agency/Institution; or if you are requesting to add additional PIP funding to an existing project please click here to initiate the Request for Delegation Process. The Request for Delegation Process Workflow is outlined below, once the process is submitted by the Agency/Institution, it is sent to the DGS Capital Planning Coordinator for review and continues through the process as depicted.