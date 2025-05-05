Design professionals interested in performing design contracts with the department must first complete the Vendor Registration process. Upon successful completion of the process, design firms are encouraged to apply for design opportunities by the department.

Selection of design professionals is governed by Section 905 of the Procurement Code.

Design Selections Process Resources

Notices

Emergency Procurement Declaration for Engineering Services

942-2 Phase 1 Emergency Declaration for Design Prof Services 10 20 2022.

***Professional Selections UPDATE:***

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) Capital Programs held an online presentation on Monday, May 18, 2026 to review upcoming changes to the Professional Selections & Design Professional Evaluations. These updates will affect future submissions and evaluations, so we encourage everyone to attend.

Design Professional Evaluations Presentation (VIDEO)

Design Professional Evaluations Presentation Presentation Slides

Design Professional Evaluation Criteria

If you have any questions in advance, please contact Capital Programs at RA-GSCAPITALPROGRAM@pa.gov.

PROFESSIONAL SELECTIONS MEETING

The next Governor’s Selection Committee Meeting is Wednesday November 18, 2026 at 10 AM.

Interested parties may watch the live selections process by using the link provided below. Due to technical limitations, public selections must be viewed using a Windows PC.



The online professional selections can be viewed by clicking the following links:

Currently Advertised Projects



View the Notice of Design Professional Selections. Applications are due October 14, 2026 at 4:30 pm.

Clicking on the project number below will direct you to the e-Marketplace Advertisement for that project:



Professional Selections Potential Applicants

Note: Every Monday the potential applicant's list is updated to reflect the most current projects out to bid.