Overview
COSTARS is Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program that connects qualified suppliers with thousands of local governments, nonprofits, and state agencies looking for trusted partners.
By becoming a COSTARS supplier, you get direct access to more than 9,500 public sector buyers — all eligible to purchase from your approved contract through a streamlined supplier bidding process.
What does this mean for you?
- A larger customer base - Access Pennsylvania's most comprehensive government purchasing network
- Streamlined sales - Save time and reduce costs by leveraging pre-qualified contracts
- Credibility of a statewide program - Leverage official COSTARS supplier status in your marketing efforts
Unlock Pennsylvania's Largest Government Market
Join thousands of COSTARS suppliers already doing business with Pennsylvania's most comprehensive cooperative purchasing program
Ready to expand your business?
Learn how COSTARS can connect you with thousands of buyers
Your Path to COSTARS Success
Understand COSTARS benefits and requirements
Complete supplier registration
Submit a bid through the supplier bidding process
SUCCESS!
Become an awarded supplier and start selling to members
Why 2,200+ Suppliers Choose COSTARS
Join a proven network that connects suppliers with government buyers across Pennsylvania, offering unmatched business opportunities and growth potential
Additional Strategic Advantages
Stand out from competitors by leveraging your COSTARS certification to demonstrate reliability, quality, and commitment to serving Pennsylvania's public sector.
Members can purchase directly from COSTARS suppliers without going through lengthy procurement processes, reducing your sales cycle significantly.
Start with local counties and expand statewide, or begin with one product line and add more as your business grows within the COSTARS framework.
How to register as a new COSTARS Supplier
Follow the four steps below to become a COSTARS Supplier.
To become a COSTARS supplier, you must first register as a vendor with the Commonwealth and receive a six-digit vendor number.
Register at the PA Supplier Portal
For help with registration, contact the Supplier Help Desk at RA-PSCSRMPortal@pa.gov.
This step only applies to companies that meet Small and Small Diverse Business eligibility requirements. If this does not apply to your company, proceed to the next step.
To see if you qualify and apply for certification, visit the Small and Small Diverse Business website.
To sell products and services to COSTARS members, suppliers must submit an electronic bid for the applicable contract(s).
The last step to becoming a COSTARS supplier is to submit payment for the annual administrative fee per awarded contract(s).
|Vendor Classification
|Required Administrative Fee
|DGS-Verified Small Diverse Business
|$166 Annually
|DGS-Verified Veteran-owned Business
|$166 Annually
|DGS Self-Certified Small Business
|$500 Annually
|All Others
|$1,500 Annually
COSTARS Supplier Resources
Contact Us
Phone
Speak with a COSTARS representative
1-866-768-7827
Send us your questions or feedback
gs-pacostars@pa.gov
Fax
Send documents via fax
717-783-6241