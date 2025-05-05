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    Overview

    COSTARS is Pennsylvania’s cooperative purchasing program that connects qualified suppliers with thousands of local governments, nonprofits, and state agencies looking for trusted partners.

    By becoming a COSTARS supplier, you get direct access to more than 9,500 public sector buyers — all eligible to purchase from your approved contract through a streamlined supplier bidding process.

    What does this mean for you?

    • A larger customer base - Access Pennsylvania's most comprehensive government purchasing network
    • Streamlined sales - Save time and reduce costs by leveraging pre-qualified contracts
    • Credibility of a statewide program - Leverage official COSTARS supplier status in your marketing efforts

    Unlock Pennsylvania's Largest Government Market

    Join thousands of COSTARS suppliers already doing business with Pennsylvania's most comprehensive cooperative purchasing program

    9,500+

    COSTARS Members

    Local governments, schools, and nonprofits ready to buy

    $1.6B+

    Annual Volume

    Combined purchasing power across Pennsylvania

    100+

    Contract Categories

    Diverse opportunities across multiple industries

    Ready to expand your business?

    Learn how COSTARS can connect you with thousands of buyers

    Start Registration

    Your Path to COSTARS Success

    Follow these four simple steps to become a COSTARS supplier and start growing your business

     

    Learn

    Understand COSTARS benefits and requirements

    Register

    Complete supplier registration 

    Bid

    Submit a bid through the supplier bidding process

    SUCCESS!

    Become an awarded supplier and start selling to members

    Why 2,200+ Suppliers Choose COSTARS

    Join a proven network that connects suppliers with government buyers across Pennsylvania, offering unmatched business opportunities and growth potential

    Increased Sales Opportunities

    Access to 9,500+ potential buyers across Pennsylvania with verified contact information

    • Direct access to member contact database
    • Members choose suppliers based on quality, not just price
    • Statewide market reach

    Negotiation Freedom

    Negotiate pricing with members to secure sales

    • Competitive pricing discussions allowed
    • Build relationships with repeat customers
    • Win business through value proposition

     

    Brand Authority & Trust

    License to use the trademarked COSTARS logo in your marketing materials

    • Official COSTARS branding authorization
    • Increased credibility with government buyers
    • Marketing advantage over non-COSTARS competitors

    Streamlined Process

    Reduce the usual time and expense of public bidding

    • Pre-qualified through COSTARS bidding process
    • Reduced administrative overhead

    Maximum Flexibility

    Set your own pricing, choose your market area, and customize offerings

    • Geographic market area selection
    • Ability to supplement bids with new products
    • Pricing adjustments and customization allowed under contract terms

    Ongoing Education & Support

    Free training, workshops, and resources to maximize your success

    • Free workshops and online training
    • Toll-free telephone assistance
    • Quarterly newsletter
    • Tips for marketing to COSTARS members

    Additional Strategic Advantages

    Stand out from competitors by leveraging your COSTARS certification to demonstrate reliability, quality, and commitment to serving Pennsylvania's public sector.

    Members can purchase directly from COSTARS suppliers without going through lengthy procurement processes, reducing your sales cycle significantly.

    Start with local counties and expand statewide, or begin with one product line and add more as your business grows within the COSTARS framework.

    How to register as a new COSTARS Supplier

    Follow the four steps below to become a COSTARS Supplier. 

    To become a COSTARS supplier, you must first register as a vendor with the Commonwealth and receive a six-digit vendor number.

    Register at the PA Supplier Portal

    For help with registration, contact the Supplier Help Desk at RA-PSCSRMPortal@pa.gov.

    This step only applies to companies that meet Small and Small Diverse Business eligibility requirements. If this does not apply to your company, proceed to the next step.

    To see if you qualify and apply for certification, visit the Small and Small Diverse Business website.

    To sell products and services to COSTARS members, suppliers must submit an electronic bid for the applicable contract(s).

    Submit your bid here

    The last step to becoming a COSTARS supplier is to submit payment for the annual administrative fee per awarded contract(s).

    Vendor ClassificationRequired Administrative Fee
    DGS-Verified Small Diverse Business$166 Annually
    DGS-Verified Veteran-owned Business$166 Annually
    DGS Self-Certified Small Business$500 Annually
    All Others$1,500 Annually

     

    Pay Your Annual COSTARS Administrative Fee

        

    COSTARS Supplier Resources

    COSTARS Supplier Resources

    COSTARS Supplier Guide

    Comprehensive guide covering all aspects of becoming and maintaining your status as a COSTARS supplier

    Access Resource

    Guide to COSTARS Contracts

    View the list of COSTARS-exclusive and statewide COSTARS-enabled contracts

    Access Resource

    COSTARS Supplier FAQs

    Find answers to frequently asked questions about the supplier application process and requirements

    Access Resource

    Learn how to become a COSTARS supplier

    Step-by-step training resources and educational materials for current and prospective COSTARS suppliers

    Access Resource
    Register as a Supplier

    Contact Us

    Phone

    Speak with a COSTARS representative

    1-866-768-7827

    Email

    Send us your questions or feedback

    gs-pacostars@pa.gov

    Fax

    Send documents via fax

    717-783-6241