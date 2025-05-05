Q. Can I immediately begin bidding on Commonwealth contracts? I’m ready!



A. We can’t wait to work with you! Before bidding on Commonwealth contracts, you must register to do business with the Commonwealth. This process typically takes less than 15 minutes to complete and allows you access to our various procurement portals.

Q. How do I register to do business with the Commonwealth?

A. You can visit the PA Supplier Portal to register quickly and easily. Once on the site, click “Supplier Registration” on the left-hand menu to complete your application. Step-by-step instructions are available in the New Vendor Registration Guide.

After you register, you will be able to access available opportunities to do business with the Commonwealth by accessing one of our three application portals: eMarketplace, JAGGAER and e-Builder systems.

Q. Where do I register to do business with the Commonwealth?

A: There are multiple options available:

All vendors:

Building and construction:

Horizontal ( highway) construction industry:

Non-construction goods and services industry:

Q: What is the PA Supplier Portal?

A. This is a website for companies to register as a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania vendor to begin responding to opportunities to do business with the Commonwealth.

Q. I’ve registered! What’s next?

A. Great — thank you for taking the first step to do business with the Commonwealth! Once you’ve registered, you can visit the following platforms to bid on contracts and access support services:

Visit the Supplier Service Center to get help with registration, bidding, and account management.

Visit the eMarketplace to find bidding opportunities.

Visit e-Alerts to sign up for automated notifications of contract information and procurement opportunities.

Q. How do I log on to the PA Supplier Portal?

A. After completing the registration process, you will be able to select the "Log on" button on the PA Supplier Portal home page and enter your User ID and password that was provided upon completion of registration. For additional questions about the PA Supplier Portal, visit Supplier Service Center.

Q. What is a Vendor Number and why do I need one?

A. A Vendor Number is a unique six-digit number assigned to a registered Commonwealth Vendor. This is sometimes referred to as a Supplier Number or SAP number, and is used for payments, invoicing, and maintaining informational accuracy across the Commonwealth.

Q. How do I find out if I'm registered online or have a Vendor Number?

A. You will need the assistance of the Customer Services Call Center. Please call the Customer Services Call Center at 717-346-2676 (Harrisburg area) or 877-435-7363 (toll free) and select option 1.

Q. If I have a Vendor Number but I am not registered online what do I need to do?

A. Register as an Existing Supplier on the PA Supplier Portal

Q. Why do I have to register online if I already have a Vendor Number?

A. Though your company may already have a Commonwealth Vendor Number, completing the registration process on the PA Supplier Portal will give you the ability to submit electronic bids for contracts, monitor your invoice status within the payment process, secure invoice remittance information, and manage your company’s information online.

Q. Where can I find additional help on registering?

A. We’re here to help. For assistance in the registration process, please call the Customer Services Call Center at 717-346-2676 (Harrisburg area) or 877-435-7363 (toll free). You may also reference the DGS Registering as a Supplier Guide.

