PA business owners must file an Annual Report each year
Know the requirements
The fee for the report is $7.
Who must file - domestic and foreign:
- Business corporations
- Nonprofit corporations
- Limited liability companies
- Limited liability general partnerships
- Limited partnerships
- Professional associations
- Business trusts
Information needed:
- Business name
- Jurisdiction
- Registered office address
- Principal office address
- Name of at least one governor (director, member, partner, etc.)
- Office names (if any)
- Department of State file number
Deadlines
Your filing window is based on your entity type:
- Corporations: January 1 - June 30
- Limited Liability Companies: January 1 - September 30
- All others: January 1 - December 31
The Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations strongly encourages filing all annual reports online for the fastest, easiest, and most cost-effective choice.
The Department of State's streamlined system allows you to file in just a few simple steps:
- Log in
- Locate your business
- Click "file annual report"
- Provide necessary information and updates
- Pay and you're done
Procurement Tools and Systems
- Supplier Service Center
- The Supplier Service Center supports suppliers in registration, bidding and invoicing processes. The Supplier Registration Guide provides step-by-step instructions for registering to do business with the Commonwealth.
- eMarketplace
- eMarketplace provides information about bidding opportunities, awards, and contracts. Sign up for eMarketplace eAlerts to be notified when new bidding opportunities are available.
- COSTARS
- COSTARS is Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program. The COSTARS program provides registered local public procurement units, as well as state-affiliated entities, (together “members”) and suppliers a tool to find and do business with each other effectively through the use of a contract established by DGS. Learn how to participate as a COSTARS supplier.
- Small Business Program and Small Diverse Business Program
- Small Business Program (SB) and (SB) and Small Diverse Business Program (SDB) - self-certify as a small business and continue to the verification process for small diverse businesses including minority business enterprise, women business enterprise, veteran business enterprise, service-disabled veteran business enterprise, disability-owned business enterprise, and LGBT Business Enterprise) to be eligible to compete for specific Commonwealth contracting opportunities.
- Invitation to Qualify
- The Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) program establishes statewide contracts for selected services that can be utilized by state agencies to procure services more quickly. By qualifying for an ITQ contract you will receive specific requests for quotes or requests for proposals as agencies utilize the ITQ contracts.
Mailing Address:
DGS, Bureau of Procurement
1800 Herr Street
2nd Floor, Arsenal Building
Harrisburg, PA 17103
Phone: (717) 787-5733
Email: RA-procinternet@pa.gov