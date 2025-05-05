Recycling Kiosk Information

Thank you for recycling! Each year our collective recycling efforts in Pennsylvania reduce carbon emissions equivalent to taking over 2 million vehicles from the road. The recycling marketplace supports over 175,000 jobs and creates over $50 billion in sales activities. For more information on the benefits of recycling, review the Pennsylvania Recycling Markets Center report on "The Economic Contributions of Recycling to the Pennsylvania Economy. This kiosk includes separate bins for commonly recycled items in the office setting. If you have an item that needs to be recycled, but a bin is not available at the kiosk, please contact the building Recycling Coordinator.If you need additional assistance, please contact the DGS Recycling Office (717-772-2300) for instructions appropriate for your needs.

Please do your best to keep materials separated. Always keep materials clean, dry, and free of contaminants. Keeping recyclables separated and clean in our kiosk helps to ensure each material can be recycled and maximizes the revenue the Commonwealth receives from the sale of the recyclables.