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    Board of Commissioners Meeting Agendas and Reports of Actions

    • May 8, 2025
    • May 29, 2025
    • June 26, 2025
    • July 17, 2025
    • August 7, 2025
    • August 28, 2025
    • September 18, 2025
    • October 9, 2025
    • October 30, 2025
    • November 20, 2025
    • December 11, 2025
    • January 8, 2026
    • January 29, 2026
    • February 19, 2026
    • March 12, 2026
    • April 2, 2026
    • April 23, 2026
    • May 14, 2026
    • June 4, 2026
    • June 25, 2026

    Attendees may join the meeting by phone or online though the Teams Meeting.

    Join by phone: 1-267-332-8767

    Phone Conference ID: 656 244 55#

    Click here to join the online Teams meeting

    Meeting Agendas

    ​07-15-2021​
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    ​08-05-2021
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    08-26-2021
    		Agenda
    		​Report of Actions
    		 
    ​09-16-2021
    		​Agenda
    		​Report of Actions
    		 
    ​10-07-2021
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    ​10-28-2021
    		​Agenda
    		​Report of Actions​
    		 
    ​11-18-2021
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    ​12-09-2021
    		Agenda​
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    ​12-30-2021
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    ​01-20-2022
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    ​02-10-2022
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions​
    		 
    ​03-03-2022
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    ​03-24-2022
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    ​04-14-2022
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    ​05-05-2022
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    ​05-26-2022
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    ​06-16-2022
    		​Agenda
    		Report of ActionsRecording

    07-07-2022
    		Agenda​
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    07-28-2022
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    08-12-2022 (Special Meeting)
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    08-18-2022
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    09-08-2022
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    09-29-2022
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    10-20-2022
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    11-10-2022
    		Agenda​
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    12-01-2022
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    12-22-2022
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    01-12-2023
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    02-02-2023
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    02-23-2023
    		​Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		 
    03-16-2023
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    04-06-2023
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    04-27-2023
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    05-18-2023
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    ​06-08-2023
    		Agenda
    		Report of Actions
    		Recording
    ​06-29-2023
    		​Agenda
    		Report of ActionsRecording

    Meeting Date                                                          Agenda                                                      Report of Actions                                                              Recording
    07-16-2026AgendaReport of ActionsRecording
    08-06-2026AgendaReport of ActionsRecording
    08-27-2026AgendaReport of ActionsRecording
    09-17-2026AgendaReport of ActionsRecording
    10-08-2026AgendaReport of ActionsRecording