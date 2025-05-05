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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Department of General Services

    ​​​Facilities and Space Management

    DGS manages Commonwealth-owned facilities across Pennsylvania, making sure they are kept clean, safe, and running efficiently. 

    Daily operations and maintenance

    Select an option below to manage your facility needs: 

    • Find a building manager
       Every building has a designated manager responsible for its upkeep and daily operation. If you have a routine question or request, your building manager is the first person to contact.

      Find your facilities management contact (PDF)

    • Submit a work order
      Work order requests must come from an agency point of contact (POC) and be submitted through the online work order system. 

      Go to the work order system

    • Working out of Strawberry Square or 333 Market Street? 
      Agencies in these two buildings should complete a Harristown Work Authorization Form for any project that will be managed or performed by Harristown staff. 

    Services and resources

    We partner with agencies to build a more sustainable and efficient workplace. Explore our core focus areas.

    Services and resources

    Space Optimization and Utilization

    The Space Optimization and Utilization Project (SOUP) is an initiative to modernize how the Commonwealth utilizes office space.

    Explore more

    ERMO

    The Energy and Resource Management Office's mission is to manage and promote efficient energy use throughout the Commonwealth of PA.

    Explore the energy and resource management office
    Projects

    ​East Wing Renovations

    Renovations will replace the escalators with a monumental staircase and add a 20-passenger elevator, improving accessibility, traffic flow, and emergency evacuation between the first floor and concourse levels.

    Learn more