Daily operations and maintenance
Select an option below to manage your facility needs:
- Find a building manager
Every building has a designated manager responsible for its upkeep and daily operation. If you have a routine question or request, your building manager is the first person to contact.
Find your facilities management contact (PDF)
- Submit a work order
Work order requests must come from an agency point of contact (POC) and be submitted through the online work order system.
Go to the work order system
- Working out of Strawberry Square or 333 Market Street?
Agencies in these two buildings should complete a Harristown Work Authorization Form for any project that will be managed or performed by Harristown staff.
Services and resources
We partner with agencies to build a more sustainable and efficient workplace. Explore our core focus areas.
Space Optimization and Utilization
The Space Optimization and Utilization Project (SOUP) is an initiative to modernize how the Commonwealth utilizes office space.Explore more
ERMO
The Energy and Resource Management Office's mission is to manage and promote efficient energy use throughout the Commonwealth of PA.Explore the energy and resource management office