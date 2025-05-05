Surplus Supplies, Equipment, and Vehicles

Browse by eligibility
Find the right surplus auctions, federal donations, or purchasing programs based on who you are.
Register to Bid on Commonwealth Used Vehicles (Public Auto Auction)
Register to bid on Commonwealth of Pennsylvania fleet vehicle auctions. Access your online pre-sale registration today.Register now
Purchase State Surplus Property Online
Browse listings in the state surplus property auction marketplace for warehouse, right-of-way, and agency surplus and equipment.Browse more
Search and Bid on Heavy Equipment, Dump Trucks, and More
Bid in PennDOT's private auctions for heavy equipment and trucks for towns, cities, or state agencies.Search and bid now
Search and Bid on TSA Surplus Property
Shop online auctions for surrendered TSA checkpoint items and unclaimed airport lost and found, such as pocketknives, sports gear, tools, glasses, and clothes.Search, bid, and shop now
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Apply to Receive Federal Surplus PropertyAccess donated federal assets and equipment for eligible organizations, including local governments, veteran organizations, and certain nonprofits.
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Purchase a Used, Fixed-Price GSA Vehicle for Your Eligible OrganizationLearn how eligible tax-supported entities can acquire well-maintained federal surplus vehicles at set prices.
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Apply for Law Enforcement 1033 Excess Property ProgramThe 1033 Excess Property Program provides law enforcement with equipment from the Department of Defense. Eligible agencies can buy this used equipment at a lower price.
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Apply for Law Enforcement 1122 New Property ProgramThe 1122 New Property Program helps certain groups buy new equipment and supplies at lower prices using government deals.