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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Department of General Services

    Surplus Supplies, Equipment, and Vehicles

    Discover how the public, local governments, veteran organizations, nonprofits, and law enforcement can access Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and federal surplus.

    Browse by eligibility

    Find the right surplus auctions, federal donations, or purchasing programs based on who you are.

    General public

    General Public

    Explore public auctions and surplus property opportunities offered by the Commonwealth. Choose an option below to get started.

    Register to Bid on Commonwealth Used Vehicles (Public Auto Auction)

    Register to bid on Commonwealth of Pennsylvania fleet vehicle auctions. Access your online pre-sale registration today.

    Register now

    Purchase State Surplus Property Online

    Browse listings in the state surplus property auction marketplace for warehouse, right-of-way, and agency surplus and equipment.

    Browse more

    Search and Bid on Heavy Equipment, Dump Trucks, and More

    Bid in PennDOT's private auctions for heavy equipment and trucks for towns, cities, or state agencies.

    Search and bid now

    Search and Bid on TSA Surplus Property

    Shop online auctions for surrendered TSA checkpoint items and unclaimed airport lost and found, such as pocketknives, sports gear, tools, glasses, and clothes.

    Search, bid, and shop now

    Local governments, veteran organizations, and certain nonprofits

    Law enforcement

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