Real Estate, Construction, and Facilities

Overview
The Department of General Services (DGS) manages the state's buildings, facilities, and related infrastructure. Responsibilities include:
- Overseeing state-owned buildings and facilities
- Managing the design and construction of capital projects
- Leasing additional office space and parking as needed
- Assigning office space in both state-owned and leased facilities
- Maintaining records of all state-owned land and buildings
Design and construction
Get design information and other details on capital programs construction projects and learn about job order contracting.Learn more
Facilities and space management
Explore how the facilities are managed and how DGS is making Commonwealth buildings more energy efficient.Discover more