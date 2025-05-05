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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Department of General Services

    Real Estate, Construction, and Facilities

    DGS handles every aspect of Commonwealth-owned real estate: from buying and selling properties, to constructing new buildings, to managing those spaces once they're built. 

    Overview

    The Department of General Services (DGS) manages the state's buildings, facilities, and related infrastructure. Responsibilities include:

    • Overseeing state-owned buildings and facilities
    • Managing the design and construction of capital projects
    • Leasing additional office space and parking as needed
    • Assigning office space in both state-owned and leased facilities
    • Maintaining records of all state-owned land and buildings

    Real Estate, Construction, and Facilities

    Real estate 

    Learn how the Commonwealth manages its properties, buildings, and offices.

    Explore more

    Design and construction 

    Get design information and other details on capital programs construction projects and learn about job order contracting.

    Learn more

    Facilities and space management 

    Explore how the facilities are managed and how DGS is making Commonwealth buildings more energy efficient.

    Discover more