Learn more about each member of the Department of General Services' executive team, including their responsibilities, professional accomplishments, and education.
Sandra Aguilera, Acting Secretary
Sandra Aguilera serves as Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS), the Commonwealth's central operating agency. DGS is responsible for procuring goods and services, managing non-highway capital projects, overseeing the state's real estate portfolio, expanding contracting opportunities for small and small diverse businesses, advancing energy sustainability and conservation, and maintaining and protecting state-owned buildings and facilities. Her leadership centers on operational excellence and modernizing public services to work better for Pennsylvanians.
Aguilera is the first Latina to lead the Department of General Services — a milestone she carries forward in the spirit of the leaders who broke ground before her. "So much of what DGS does happens behind the scenes, but the goal is always the same: to make government work in ways people can feel," she says. "When we get it right, Pennsylvanians never have to think about us, things just work."
Before her promotion, Aguilera served as Executive Deputy Secretary of DGS, supporting the Secretary and senior leadership team in overseeing day-to-day operations across every line of business. In that role, she advanced the agency's strategic priorities, fostered innovation in government operations, and drove performance through a data-informed management framework. Earlier, as DGS Policy Director, she led agency-wide policy development and championed initiatives to improve equity, efficiency, and transparency across inclusive procurement and facilities management.
Aguilera brings more than a decade of public service experience. She served as Deputy Director of Civic Engagement for the Bureau of Elections at the Pennsylvania Department of State, and previously worked for a U.S. Senator, directing regional outreach and engagement across south-central Pennsylvania.
She holds a Master of Public Administration from Penn State and a B.S. in Communications and Public Relations from Millersville University. She lives in Cumberland County with her family and their dog, Ali.
Greg Kirk, Executive Deputy Secretary
Greg Kirk serves as the Executive Deputy Secretary. In this role, he supports the Secretary and senior leadership team in overseeing the agency’s day-to-day operations across all lines of business.
Greg is a veteran of the United States Navy Civil Engineer Corps and leverages more than 25 years of experience in managing various large and diverse organizations. Most recently he served as the Department of General Services Deputy Secretary for Capital Programs where he led the planning, design management, and construction management of a $5 billion portfolio of non-highway capital projects. Before joining the Commonwealth, he held various capital program, facilities management, construction management, budgeting, policy, and engineering leadership positions in the public and private sectors.
Greg is a registered professional engineer and holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from Purdue University, a master of business administration from the University of Florida, and a master of strategic studies from the United States Army War College.
Catherine Califano, Deputy Secretary for Administration and Real Estate Services
Catherine Califano has served as the Deputy Secretary for Administration and Real Estate Services since September 2023. In this role, Cathy leads the bureaus of Real Estate, Finance and Risk Management, Commonwealth Media Services, and Publications.
Catherine brings more than 20 years of management and operations experience in public and private sector organizations. She is coming to DGS from the City of Philadelphia's Department of Planning and Development (DPD). As First Deputy for the DPD she served as the representative for the Director in her absences and managed the Communications, IT, Financial, and Human Resource operations. This included developing a budget of $180 million; analyzing real estate market conditions and negotiating acquisition policies; collaborating with academic and think tank institutions to evaluate the effectiveness of public programs/policies related to housing, real estate, crime, health, fair housing, and economic mobility; and leading the development and execution of the Department's COOP strategy to prepare for the disruptions of critical services.
Prior to the Department of Planning and Development, Catherine served as Associate Director, Policy Solutions at The Reinvestment Fund in Philadelphia, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary at the Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) in Philadelphia, and Director of Economic Development for the Empowerment Zone program at the City of Philadelphia's Commerce Department, among other roles.
Catherine has authored and contributed to numerous policy research publications covering mortgages and food access; she has participated in speaking engagements on planning and innovation; and she was the recipient of the 2019 Community Impact Award for her approach to Investing in Opportunity Zones.
Catherine received a Master of Government Administration from University of Pennsylvania, Fels Institute of Government, and majored in Political Science & Public Address and Rhetoric with minor in International Studies at St. John's University.
Tiffani Johnson, Deputy Secretary for Facilities & Public Safety
Tiffani Johnson serves as the deputy secretary for facilities and public safety. In her position, she oversees property administration, police & safety, facilities & maintenance management, energy &resource management, and energy sustainability initiatives for the Commonwealth.
Tiffani Johnson is a transformational public safety operations executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience across government executive administration, facilities and capital management, and large‑scale organizational transformation. As Deputy Secretary for the State of Maryland, she provided strategic oversight of multimillion‑dollar budgets, complex procurement portfolios, and statewide operational functions leading 12 units. A decorated U.S. Army veteran and two‑time Marquis honoree—Marquis 2026 Top Professional Woman and Marquis 2025 Who’s Who—she is recognized for her integrity, strategic clarity, and unwavering commitment to public service.
Tiffani considers herself a transformational leader grounded in servant‑leadership principles. To her, leadership means modeling integrity, fostering openness, and building interpersonal trust. She prioritizes listening, collaboration, and adaptability—ensuring that diverse perspectives inform decision‑making and that teams feel empowered to innovate as they navigate change. She champions environments where employees can bring their authentic selves to work, reinforcing inclusion and diversity as essential drivers of operational excellence.
Throughout her career, Tiffani has delivered measurable, high‑impact results. She has managed operating budgets exceeding $359M and capital investments over $200M, consistently strengthening financial structures to enhance transparency, compliance, and accountability. She led a strategic departmental reorganization that streamlined operations and reduced a combined operational costs by more than $6M, while improving oversight of $254M in state‑owned assets through enhanced compliance and asset‑control measures.
A proven innovator, Tiffani developed enterprise dashboards that increased transparency, strengthened decision‑making, and improved fiscal accountability across departments. She also led capital projects and developed a comprehensive five‑year facility management plan, generating $2M in cost savings through strategic planning, modernization, and improved asset stewardship.
A strong advocate for workforce development, Tiffani has significantly improved hiring efficiency and employee engagement across state operations. She reduced frontline vacancy rates from 18.3% to 5.6% in under two years and led the emergency operations in May 2024 which resulted in multi agency operations, including providing accessible housing to volunteers, showers to citizens in 3 counties and expanding youth employment opportunities. Her leadership reflects a consistent focus on building strong teams, strengthening organizational culture, and ensuring equitable access to professional development & communities.
Tiffani’s ability to lead in high‑stakes, fast‑paced environments is rooted in her military service. As a U.S. Army Staff Sergeant and Military Police Officer, she developed expertise in crisis management, logistics, and financial oversight. She later managed $1.2B in financial operations for the Department of the Navy, ensuring federal compliance and optimizing budgetary performance. These experiences shaped her disciplined, mission‑focused approach to public administration.
Her contributions to statewide resilience and modernization include launching Maryland’s first vendor engagement initiative in achieving her department’s first Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) success, surpassing the 29% goal and reaching 30% participation, marking a historic milestone in equitable procurement.
Across every role, Tiffani is recognized for her principled leadership, strategic acumen, and unwavering commitment to service. She leads with authenticity, empowers teams to excel, and drives transformational change that strengthens government operations and enhances outcomes for the communities of Maryland.
Frank McNally, Deputy Secretary for Enterprise Operations and Procurement
Frank McNally serves as Deputy Secretary for Enterprise Operations and Procurement at the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, leading the Commonwealth’s strategic sourcing, procurement innovation, and enterprise operations to deliver cost savings, efficiency, and transparency for state agencies and taxpayers.
With more than 20 years of experience in procurement strategy, product development, and digital transformation across the public and private sectors, Frank has a proven record of modernizing acquisition processes and driving operational excellence. Before joining DGS, he was Director of Procurement at the U.S. Digital Service, where he advised on major federal IT acquisitions, developed agile procurement training, and implemented cross-agency innovations for high-priority national initiatives.
His career also includes leadership roles at PwC, the Transportation Security Administration, and Public Spend Forum, with a focus on procurement optimization, government-industry collaboration, and professional development. A recognized thought leader, Frank has earned multiple honors for his work, including the DHS Small Business Advocate Award and TSA Team Award.
Frank holds an MBA from George Washington University, a B.A. in Psychology from Wake Forest University, and certifications in project management, product management, and strategic procurement. He is committed to advancing data-driven decision-making, process improvement, and supplier diversity to position procurement as a driver of effective public service.
Dr. Erica Patterson, Deputy Secretary for Business Inclusion and Supplier Development
Dr. Erica Patterson, DM serves as the senior public official to represent and advise Governor Josh Shapiro's Administration and the Department on all matters related to the development of statewide policies and programs to substantially increase the participation of small diverse businesses (SDBs) and small businesses (SBs) in Commonwealth contracting and in Pennsylvania's overall economy.
Dr. Patterson formerly served as the Director of Contracts Management & Supplier Diversity in the Supply Chain Department of the 5th largest municipally owned gas utility company - Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW). With 20+ years of professional experience in various disciplines of business across both private and public sectors; her professional experiences include Business Management, Business Administration, and Human Resources – most of her tenure in Supply Chain Management and Supplier Diversity. During her professional tenure she has worked at companies such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA), Arkema Chemical Manufacturing Company, and Sunoco, Inc.
Dr. Patterson has received many honors and recognition for her work and overall achievements in Supply Chain Management and Supplier Diversity. In 2024, Dr. Patterson accepted the WBEC-East Done Deals Award on behalf of PGW and the Paving the Way Award from EMSDC. Dr. Patterson was also named as the 2024 top 25 Diversity Change Leaders by DiversityPlus Magazine. Most recently, the Philadelphia Business Journal (PBJ) named her as the Diversity in Business Award Honoree.
She holds various degrees, including a Doctorate of Management and Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix, a Masters of Management from the University of Phoenix, a Masters of Arts in Organizational Management, and a B.S. in Business Management from Penn State University, among others.
Claire Ramsay, Executive Residence Director
Claire Ramsay serves as the department's executive director of the Governor's Residence.
The Office of the Governor's Residence upholds the integrity of the Governor's residence and grounds by providing administrative, domestic, housekeeping, landscaping, and maintenance services.
In her position, Claire plans, organizes and supervises the activities of the personnel assigned to the care of the Governor's Residence, coordinating functions and activities into a smooth and efficient operation to ensure maximum comfort, attention and services to the First Family and visitors.
The Office of the Governor's Residence manages multiple projects and initiatives. Recently, the office's portfolio has encompassed strategic direction for the Governor's Residence public brand and creating an enjoyable, memorable and top-tier end-to-end guest experience.
Prior to becoming the executive director of the Governor's Residence, Claire served as the DGS director of strategic operations from 2021 to 2023. In this role, she helped remove interagency and external communication barriers; developed performance management systems to measure success; increased employee engagement; streamlined processes to reduce waste and inefficiency; facilitated meetings and trainings; and supported DGS in delivering exceptional service for its diverse customers. Claire also served as the chief of the DGS Bureau of Publications, Administration, and Customer Service Division from 2018 to 2021. She oversaw the bureau's fiscal activity, including budgeting, forecasting, and reporting, as well as administrative activities, such as procurement, customer service, and marketing to ensure the health of the bureau. Her efforts enabled the bureau to deliver quality print, mail, and design while serving as a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars.
Claire also served in the COSTARS program as a program manager and marketing manager. Her career with the commonwealth began at the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue where she was a lottery drawing official/clerk typist 3.
Claire studied at Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA, and graduated from the Pennsylvania Office of Administration's Leadership Development Institute in 2019 and the Emerging Leader Program in 2016.
Christopher Bell, Director of Data Strategy and Analytics
Christopher Bell is an experienced data analytics leader with over ten years of experience in public-sector data strategy and management. He previously served as Director of Special Projects at the School District of Philadelphia, most recently leading the data management strategy for the District's Facilities Planning Process, as well as developing the first set of KPI frameworks for the Board of Education's Goals and Guardrails. Chris holds an M.S. from Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy and a B.A. from Villanova University, and currently resides in Glenside, PA.
Jaren Bittinger, Policy Director
Jaren Bittinger serves as the Policy Director for the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS), where he leads the agency’s work to modernize non-regulatory policies and serves as the primary liaison to the Governor’s Policy Office. In this role, Jaren partners closely with deputy secretaries and bureau directors across the department to advance high-impact initiatives – from expanding inclusive and small business procurement opportunities, to reimagining the use and management of Commonwealth surplus real estate.
Jaren also brings the ability to lead complex, cross-agency efforts that drive innovation and improve how government serves Pennsylvanians.
Before becoming Policy Director, Jaren served as Deputy Policy Director at DGS. Prior to joining the department in April 2024, he held policy roles in the General Assembly, including as a Research Analyst with the Local Government Commission and a Junior Research Analyst with the House Democratic Caucus. In these positions, he worked closely with legislators and stakeholders to craft and advance legislation on a range of issues.
Jaren holds both a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from Shippensburg University. He resides in Dauphin County and is an avid reader.
Originally from Bogota, Colombia, his journey included six years in Ontario, Canada, before fulfilling his dream of moving to the United States. He currently lives in Lancaster County with his wife Alyssa, son Oliver, and their dog Chester.
Caputo's professional path began with a foundation in engineering at the University of Toronto. He then transitioned to business, earning a Bachelor of Science degree with honors from Bellevue University, and later earned a certification in Leadership and Management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 2024. His 12-year tenure at Fulton Bank honed his leadership skills in residential and small business banking. In 2020, he leveraged this experience to become Director of Operations at Daflure Inc., overseeing their multi-state operations.
Caputo's dedication to excellence extends beyond the professional realm. He is a graduate of Leadership Harrisburg Area’s Class of 2020 and a recipient of the Central Penn Business Journal's Top Forty Under 40 Award in 2021. In 2024, his impact was recognized globally when he won the prestigious IACA (International Association of Commercial Administrators) Award for Innovation. Throughout his career, he has also been deeply committed to civic engagement, having previously lent his leadership and support to non-profit organizations such as Vickie's Angel Foundation, Hershey Area Arts Association, Rotary International, and United Way.
Prior to DGS, Nic Caputo was the Senior Advisor for the Pennsylvania Department of State, where he advised the Secretary and Executive Deputy Secretary on high-level programmatic, policy, and technical matters. In this capacity, he was responsible for driving operational excellence across the agency, leading transformational process improvement initiatives that decrease processing times, and coordinating department-wide special projects. Prior to this, he served as Director of the Bureau of Corporations and Charitable Organizations where he led successful efforts to massively reduce processing times.
Outside of his professional and civic endeavors, Caputo is a man of diverse personal pursuits. While he is well-regarded as an award-winning visual artist, his curiosity and interests span a wide variety of creative, analytical, and active hobbies that keep him engaged well beyond the canvas.
Natalie Chambers, Digital Director
In her role, Natalie will lead the development of DGS’s digital strategies — optimizing our web and social media content, strengthening the department’s digital footprint, and working closely with bureaus across the agency to identify opportunities to elevate digital services and better reach Pennsylvanians where they are. She is committed to amplifying DGS’s voice and mission across all platforms.
Before joining DGS, Natalie served as a Design Associate in Governor Shapiro’s Office of Digital Strategy, where she created graphics and artwork for web, print, and the Governor’s social media channels. She was part of the team behind the redesign of the Welcome to Pennsylvania sign and the new license plates.
Natalie holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in two-dimensional art from Lock Haven University and an Associate of Applied Science in graphic and interactive design from HACC. She lives in Camp Hill with her husband, Sean, and their two rescue dogs — Mabel and Paddy.
Eryn Spangler, Director of Legislative Affairs
Eryn Spangler serves as the director of legislative affairs for the Department of General Services (DGS). In this capacity, she is the liaison for DGS in the department’s dealings with the General Assembly and the Governor’s Office of Legislative Affairs.
Eryn’s primary roles as a director are assisting with legislative and constituent inquiries related to DGS program areas, spearheading legislative priorities and initiatives of the department, and providing guidance on legislative measures brought forward by the General Assembly.
Prior to joining DGS in June of 2022, Eryn’s experience in Pennsylvania state government began in 2016 and has included working with the Governor’s Office of Policy and Planning, the Governor’s Office of Communications, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and the Senate Democratic Caucus.
In her current role, Eryn utilizes the knowledge gained through her previous experiences in policy, communications, and legislative affairs to advocate for DGS and the essential services the department provides to the commonwealth.
Eryn is a graduate of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history.
Paul Vezzetti, Communications Director
Paul began walking the halls of the PA Capitol Building when he was just 16 years old, as a member of the State YMCA Youth and Government program. Shortly after graduating from California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in political science, he returned to the Capitol in a professional capacity to act as a communications coordinator for the House of Representatives.
After 11 years of service to the House, Paul became Deputy Communications Director for the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), successfully managing agency communications for over 5 years amidst an unprecedented state emergency response posture relating to COVID-19, summer and winter storms, the opioid epidemic, and persistent wildfire threats. He comes to DGS after serving as Director of Communications at PSERS.
In his free time, Paul has spent the last 5 years personally restoring a pre-revolutionary war farmhouse outside of Carlisle, where he enjoys woodworking, skiing, and kayaking.
Media inquiries may be forwarded to Mr. Vezzetti via email.