Sandra Aguilera, Acting Secretary

Sandra Aguilera serves as Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS), the Commonwealth's central operating agency. DGS is responsible for procuring goods and services, managing non-highway capital projects, overseeing the state's real estate portfolio, expanding contracting opportunities for small and small diverse businesses, advancing energy sustainability and conservation, and maintaining and protecting state-owned buildings and facilities. Her leadership centers on operational excellence and modernizing public services to work better for Pennsylvanians.

Aguilera is the first Latina to lead the Department of General Services — a milestone she carries forward in the spirit of the leaders who broke ground before her. "So much of what DGS does happens behind the scenes, but the goal is always the same: to make government work in ways people can feel," she says. "When we get it right, Pennsylvanians never have to think about us, things just work."

Before her promotion, Aguilera served as Executive Deputy Secretary of DGS, supporting the Secretary and senior leadership team in overseeing day-to-day operations across every line of business. In that role, she advanced the agency's strategic priorities, fostered innovation in government operations, and drove performance through a data-informed management framework. Earlier, as DGS Policy Director, she led agency-wide policy development and championed initiatives to improve equity, efficiency, and transparency across inclusive procurement and facilities management.

Aguilera brings more than a decade of public service experience. She served as Deputy Director of Civic Engagement for the Bureau of Elections at the Pennsylvania Department of State, and previously worked for a U.S. Senator, directing regional outreach and engagement across south-central Pennsylvania.

She holds a Master of Public Administration from Penn State and a B.S. in Communications and Public Relations from Millersville University. She lives in Cumberland County with her family and their dog, Ali.