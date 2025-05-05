​When the Commonwealth determines that excess land and buildings are no longer needed, the Department must, by law, obtain legislative approval to sell, transfer or convey the property in any manner. The Department may request approval either through inclusion in the Department’s annual submission of the Surplus Property Disposition Plan each April, or through enactment of special legislation. Properties authorized to be sold to the general public are sold through a sealed, competitive bidding process. The Department is not permitted to negotiate the sale price at any point.



Surplus properties currently available for sale are posted on eMarketplace. When potential proposers download a bid package from eMarketplace, proposers are responsible to check the site periodically until the bid closing date in case a modification is made. Changes will be listed under the Flyers/Addendums found on the Advertisement Information page.



Electronic notifications of new bidding opportunities or modifications to existing bids are available by signing up for eAlerts. (NOTE: Select ‘800000000’ under Bureau of Procurement – Services to receive the Real Estate eAlerts.) eAlerts are considered a courtesy, and therefore, not a guarantee that eAlerts will be sent or received.

Please submit this form to inquire about unused PennDOT property disposition.