On Wednesday, September 23, 2026, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered Commonwealth and United States flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie County to fly at half-staff in honor of Junior Firefighter Bryce Kaufmann of A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder Co., who was killed while responding to a fire on September 20, 2026.

Flags shall remain lowered to half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been announced.