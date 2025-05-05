The Energy and Resource Management Office (ERMO) helps Pennsylvania state agencies use energy wisely. Our goal is simple: cut waste, lower utility costs, and make state buildings more energy efficient. We accomplish this through the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) projects.
The Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA)
Utility costs keep rising, but we use the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) to help state agencies control them without straining their budgets.
Here's how the process works:
- Comprehensive upgrades: A qualified contractor modernizes a state building's lighting, heating and cooling systems, water fixtures, and other equipment.
- Guaranteed savings: These upgrades lower the building's energy use, which lowers its utility bills.
- Budget neutral process: The cost of the upgrades is paid by the energy savings over time, requiring little to no upfront capital.
Our role: Our office manages this entire process from start to finish for every state agency that participates, making sure everything runs smoothly and delivers real savings.
GESA energy projects
GESA projects are happening across the state at prisons, state parks, DOT facilities, and more—from planning to construction all the way through completion. Each project has its own set of documents, including requests for quotes, bulletins, and winning proposals.
Request for quotes (RFQ)
- Request for quotes (PDF)
Bulletins
Successful offeror
- Successful offeror's submission: volume 1 (PDF) volume 2 (PDF)
- Recommendation memo (PDF)
- Scoring summary (PDF)
Consulting services for GESA 2025-2
Successful submission
- Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
- Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)
- Scoring Summary (PDF)
- Recommendation Memo (PDF)
RFQ documents
- GESA 2019-2 (REBID) RFQ (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 (PDF) issued 4/9/2020
- Bulletin 2 (PDF) issued 4/9/2020
- Utility Information (Excel)
- Appendix D - SDB VBE Summary (Fillable PDF Form)
- Attachment to Appendix D - SDB Participation Submittal (Fillable PDF Form)
- Attachment to Appendix D - VBE Participation Submittal (Fillable PDF Form)
- GESA 2019-2 Cancellation Notice 2/18/20 (PDF)
- Pre Quote Sign In Sheet (PDF)
- DIBSO Pre-Quote Presentation (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 - 10/10/19 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 - 11/15/19 (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 - 11/21/19 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 - 12/24/19 (PDF)
Consultant GESA 2019-1C
- RFQ (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 (PDF)
- Scoring Summary (PDF)
- Recommendation Memo (PDF)
- Winning Submission (PDF)
GESA 2019-1
- RFQ (PDF)
- Utility Information (Excel)
- Square Footage (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 (PDF)
- Bulletin 5 (PDF)
- Bulletin 6 (PDF)
- Bulletin 7 (PDF)
- Pre-Quote Sign in Sheet (PDF)
Successful quote documents
Consultant (GESA 2020-1C)
- Successful Consultant Quote (PDF)
- Recommendation Memo (PDF)
- Scoresheet Summary (PDF)
- Consultant RFQ (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 8/31/2020 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 9/11/2020 (PDF)
GESA Project (GESA 2020-1)
Successful Offeror Documents
RFQ Documents
RFQ documents
- Request for Quotes "RFQ" (PDF)
- Pre-Quote Sign In Sheet (PDF)
- Pre-Quote BDISBO Presentation (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 (Issued 3/29/21) (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 (Issued 4/02/21) (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 (Issued 4/15/21) (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 (Issued 5/7/21) (PDF)
- Bulletin 5 (Issued 5/20/21) (PDF)
- Bulletin 6 (Issued 5/28/21) (PDF)
Successful offeror
- Recommendation Memo (PDF)
- Scoring Summary (PDF)
- Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
- Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)
Utility information
- Utility Usage Report (Excel)
- EnergyCap Utility Reports
- 2017-2020 Usage (Excel)
- PPL Electricity (Excel)
- CNG (PDF)
- Frackville Area Municipal Authority - March 2020-March 2021 (PDF)
- PPL (PDF) (PDF) (PDF)
- Schuylkill County Municipal Authority
- Hydrants (PDF)
- Sprinklers (PDF)
- Institution (PDF)
Consultant
- Request for Quote "RFQ" (PDF)
- Successful Quote Documents
- Scoring Summary (PDF)
- Recommendation Memo (PDF)
- Successful Quote Response (PDF)
Sole source
Successful offeror documents
Prequote documents
Consultant RFQ
GESA project RFQ
Request for quotes
Request for Quotes "RFQ" (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 6/8/22 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 7/13/22 with attachments (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 8/2/22 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 8/5/22 (PDF)
Successful offeror documents
- Recommendation Memo (PDF)
- Scoring Summary (PDF)
- Successful Offeror's Volume 1 (Technical) Submission (PDF)
- Successful Offeror's Volume 2 (ECM/Cost) Submission (PDF)
Utility information
All files are in Excel format unless otherwise noted.
- Beltzville SP
- French Creek SP
- Jacobsburg Environmental Center
- Lackawanna SP
- Loyalsock SF
- Nescopeck SP
- Neshaminy SP
- Nolde Forest Environmental Center
- Promised Land SP
- Ridley Creek SP
- Tobyhanna SP
- Tyler SP
- Weiser SF
Consultant RFQ
Successful offeror documents
GESA project RFQ
- Pre Quote Presentations: ERMO (PDF) BDISBO (PDF)
- Pre Quote Attendance (Excel) (PDF)
- Request for Quotes (PDF)
- Utility Information (Excel)
- Reading (PDF)
- Scranton (PDF)
- NWOB (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 (PDF)
- Bulletin 5 (PDF)
- Bulletin 6 (PDF)
- Bulletin 7 (PDF)
Successful offeror documents
Consultant RFQ
Successful offeror documents
Project RFQ
- Request for Quotes [RFQ] (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 (PDF)
- Bulletin 5 (PDF)
- Electricity Bill Report (Excel)
- Pre-Quote Presentations: DGS (PDF) BDISBO (PDF)
Successful offeror documents
GESA 2025-1
Request for Quotes (RFQ) (PDF)
Bulletins
Successful Offeror Documents
GESA 2025-1C Consulting Services for GESA 2025-1
Request for Quotes (RFQ) (PDF)
Bulletins
Successful Offeror Documents
Information forthcoming
RFQ
- Gesa 2017-1 Capitol Complex RFQ
- Bulletin No. 1
- Bulletin No. 2
- Bulletin No. 3
- Bulletin No. 4
- Bulletin No. 5
- Proposal Scoring Summary (PDF)
- Winning Proposer's Technical Submission (PDF)
- Winning Proposer's ECM / Cost Submission (PDF)
- Winning Proposer's SDB Form (PDF)
Financing Solicitation & Bid Documents
- Solicitation (PDF)
- Financing Bulletin 1 (PDF)
- Installment Purchase Agreement (PDF)
- Gesa Contract (PDF)
- Rfq (PDF)
- Rfq Amended 11/7/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 - Issued 11/2/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 (Amended) - Issued 11/7/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 - Issued 12/3/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 - Issued 12/7/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 5 - Issued 12/11/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 6 - Issued 1/4/19 (PDF)
- Bulletin 7 - Issued 1/10/19 (PDF) (See Documents Below)
- Selected Submission Volume 1 - Technical Submission (PDF), Volume 2 - Ecm / Cost Submission (PDF), Volume 3 - Small Business / Small Diverse Business Submission (PDF)
- Investment Grade Audit Report (PDF)
Successful Offeror Documents
- Recommendation Memo (PDF)
- Scoring Summary (PDF)
- Volume 1 - Technical Submission (PDF)
- Volume 2 - Ecm / Cost Submission (PDF)
- Volume 3 - Small Business / Small Diverse Business Submission (PDF)
RFQ
- RFQ (PDF)
- RFQ Amended 11/7/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 - Issued 11/2/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 (Amended) - Issued 11/7/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 - Issued 12/3/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 - Issued 12/7/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 5 - Issued 12/11/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 6 - Issued 1/4/19 (PDF)
- Bulletin 7 - Issued 1/10/19 (PDF) (See Documents Below)
Bulletin 7 Documents
- Bald Eagle: Energy Cap | Additional Building Info
- Black Moshannon: Energy Cap | Additional Building Info
- Codorus: Energy Cap | Additional Building Info
- Gifford Pinchot: Energy Cap | Additional Building Info
- Hills Creek: Energy Cap | Additional Building Info
- Parker Dam: Additional Building Info
- Prince Gallitzin: Energy Cap | Additional Building Info
- Shawnee: Energy Cap | Additional Building Info
Nature Inn At Bald Eagle State Park Drawings
Pre Quote Conference Information
- Pre Quote Conference Sign In Sheet (PDF)
- Pre Quote Conference Presentation #1 (PDF)
- Pre Quote Conference Presentation #2 (PDF)
Utility Information
Click On The Site Name To View & Download A PDF Of Available Utility Information
- Bald Eagle
- Black Moshannon
- Caledonia
- Canoe Creek
- Chapman
- Cherry Springs
- Codorus
- Colonel Denning
- Cowans Gap And Buchanans Bp
- Denton Hill
- Elk Country Visitor Center
- Fd 01 - Michaux
- Fd 02 - Buchanan
- Fd 03 - Tuscarora
- Fd 05 - Rothrock
- Fd 07 - Bald Eagle
- Fd 09 - Moshannon
- Fd 10 - Sproul
- Fd 12 - Tiadaghton
- Fd 13 - Elk
- Fd 15 - Susquehannock
- Fd 16 - Tioga
- Fd 21 - Mira Lloyd Dock Rcc
- Gifford Pinchot
- Greenwood Furnace
- Hills Creek
- Hyner Run And Little Pine
- Kettle Creek
- Kings Gap
- Kinzua Bridge & Bendigo
- Leonard Harrison
- Little Buffalo
- Lyman Run
- Mt. Pisgah
- Ole Bull
- Parker Dam
- Pine Grove Furnace
- Prince Gallitzin
- Rb Winter & Ravensburg
- Reeds Gap
- Region 1 - Office & Residences
- Region 3 - Office & Residences
- Shawnee Complex
- Shikellamy
- Sinnemahoning
- Sizerville
- Suquehannock
- Trough Creek
Financing Solicitation Package
- Solicitation (PDF)
- Original RFQ (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 (PDF)
- Bulletin 5 (PDF)
- Bulletin 6 (PDF)
- Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
- Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)
- Investment Grade Audit (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 (PDF)
GESA Project RFQ
- Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
- Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)
- Successful SB/SDB Submission (PDF)
- Overall Score Summary (PDF)
- Recommendation Memo (PDF)
- Original RFQ (PDF)
- Amended RFQ (3/27/18) (PDF)
- Amended RFQ (4/13/18) (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 (PDF)
- Bulletin 5 (PDF)
- Bulletin 6 (PDF)
- Utility Information (PDF)
- Window Specifications (PDF)
- Square Footage (PDF)
- Pre-Quote Conference Sign In Sheet (PDF)
- Pre-Quote Conference Presentation (PDF)
- Contractor's Orientation Guide (PDF)
- Request For Photographic Equipment (PDF)
Consultant RFQC
Financing Solicitation
- Invitation For Bid (IFB (PDF)
- Financing Bulletin 1 - Issued 6/24/20 (PDF)
- Installment Purchase Agreement, Sample (PDF)
- Gesa Contract, Sample (PDF)
- RFQ (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 - Issued 8/23/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 - Issued 9/07/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 - Issued 9/10/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 - Issued 9/17/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 5 - Issued 10/5/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 6 - Issued 10/22/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 7 - Issued 11/06/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 8 - Issued 11/09/18 (PDF)
- Investment Grade Audit Report (PDF)
Successful Offeror
- Technical Submission (PDF)
- ECM / Cost Submission (PDF)
SB/SDB Submission (PDF)
Recommendation Memo (PDF)
- Scoring Summary (PDF)
Gesa Project RFQ
- RFQ (PDF)
- Bulletin 1 - Issued 8/23/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 2 - Issued 9/07/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 3 - Issued 9/10/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 4 - Issued 9/17/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 5 - Issued 10/5/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 6 - Issued 10/22/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 7 - Issued 11/06/18 (PDF)
- Bulletin 8 - Issued 11/09/18 (PDF)
Utility Usage Information
- 2015 (PDF)
- 2016 (PDF)
- 2017 (PDF)
- Pre-Quote Conference Presentation #1 SB/SDB Info (PDF)
- Pre-Quote Conference Presentation #2 RFQ / Project Info (PDF)
- Pre-Quote List Of Attendees (PDF)
Consultant RFQ
Consultant (GESA 2021-2C)
Consultant Request for Quotes (RFQ) (PDF)
Successful Offeror
Scoring Summary (PDF)
Recommendation Memo (PDF)
Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
GESA Project (GESA 2021-2)
Successful Offeror
Recommendation Memo (PDF)
Scoring Summary (PDF)
Successful Technical Submission (PDF)
Successful ECM/Cost Submission (PDF)
Project Request for Quotes (RFQ) (PDF)
Bulletin 1 issued 8/26/21 (PDF)
Bulletin 2 issued 9/9/21 (PDF)
Bulletin 3 issued 9/17/21 (PDF)
Bulletin 4 issued 9/21/21 (PDF)
Utility Data (Excel)
Building 34 & 35 (.zip)
Building 37 (.zip)
Steam Trap info (Excel)
Pre-Quote
General Info (PDF)
BDISBO Presentation (PDF)
Sign-in Sheet (PDF)
Information for contractors
To work with us, you must be registered as a supplier in the PA Supplier Portal with a JAGGAER account.
- Step 1: If you are a supplier, apply through JAGGAER system.
- Applications go through the JAGGAER electronic system.
- The ITQ Application Guide walks you through creating an account and submitting your proposal.
- For more information on the GESA ITQ, visit the Guaranteed Energy Savings Program section on our ITQ documents page.
- Step 2: Wait to be notified.
- Once you're qualified, our RFQ coordinator will reach out when a new project becomes available.
Questions? Call the Department of General Services, Bureau of Procurement, at 717-346-2679.
Check out the money these Commonwealth agencies have saved through the ERMO program.
|Agency
|Yearly savings*
|Act 129 rebates *
|Instant rebates*
|Turnpike
|$209,000
|$489,993
|
|DCNR
|$30,549
|$9,167
|
|Corrections
|$2,347,231
|$93,737
|
|Fish & Boat
|$10,572
|$ -
|
|General Services
|$206,790
|$541,765
|$8,318
|Human Services
|$232,173
|$7,762
|
|House of Representatives
|$7,390
|$4,678
|$60
|DMVA
|$24,768
|$13,297
|
|Museum
|$3,379
|$ -
|
|Senate
|$1,781
|$ -
|
|Labor & Industry
|$42,491
|$ -
|
|Game Commission
|$785
|$ -
|
|PA State Police
|$19,976
|$13,872
|
|PEMA
|$ -
|$ -
|$1,620
|Totals
|$3,136,885
|$910,991
|$9,998
|*Information provided by Agency
|