Energy and Resource Management

The Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA)

Utility costs keep rising, but we use the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA) to help state agencies control them without straining their budgets.

Here's how the process works:

Comprehensive upgrades: A qualified contractor modernizes a state building's lighting, heating and cooling systems, water fixtures, and other equipment.

A qualified contractor modernizes a state building's lighting, heating and cooling systems, water fixtures, and other equipment. Guaranteed savings: These upgrades lower the building's energy use, which lowers its utility bills.

These upgrades lower the building's energy use, which lowers its utility bills. Budget neutral process: The cost of the upgrades is paid by the energy savings over time, requiring little to no upfront capital.

Our role: Our office manages this entire process from start to finish for every state agency that participates, making sure everything runs smoothly and delivers real savings.