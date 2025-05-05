Supplier Service Center

General Supplier Guides
PA Supplier Portal Registration
Registration Help:
Online Vendor Help
(877) 435-7363; hold the line for further information
Contact Us
Bidding (IFB, eMarketplace)
- eMarketplace (bid opportunities)
- Navigating eMarketplace
- Supplier Guide - Locate Bid Opportunities on eMarketplace
- Locating Bid Opportunities on eMarketplace (Video)
- Locating and Responding to Bids in the PA Supplier Portal
- Locating and Responding to Bids in the PA Supplier Portal (Video)
- E-Alerts Login
- E-Alerts Guide
JAGGAER System (Request for Proposal, Invitation to Qualify/Request for Quote)
Registration Help:
(844) 724-7267
Contact Us
JAGGAER Help:
(800) 233-1121
Choose Option 2 - Contact for assistance with account access/password reset or Click here to create a ticket online
Payment Help:
Online Vendor Help
(877) 435-7363; hold the line for further information
Spanish Language Resources