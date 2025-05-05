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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Supplier Service Center

    The Supplier Service Center assists with registration, bidding, and account management.  This site provides assistance to companies that want to sell materials or services to state agencies. If suppliers wish to provide construction services to the Commonwealth, please visit Design & Construction

    Capitol Dome

    Registration Help:
    Online Vendor Help
    (877) 435-7363; hold the line for further information
    Contact Us

    Bidding Help:
    (844) 724-7267
    Contact Us

    Registration Help: 
    (844) 724-7267 
    Contact Us

    JAGGAER Help:
    (800) 233-1121
    Choose Option 2 - Contact  for assistance with account access/password reset or Click here to create a ticket online

    ​Invoice & Payment

    Payment Help: 
    Online Vendor Help
    (877) 435-7363; hold the line for further information

    Contact Us (W-9)
    Contract Us (Payment)