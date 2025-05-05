The Department of General Services (DGS) was created by Act 45 of 1975 by the merger of the Department of Property and Supplies and the General State Authority.
At DGS, our mission is to help government operate more efficiently, effectively, and safely – delivering exceptional value for all Pennsylvanians.
Mostly, we are problem solvers.
We provide shared services to support the business operations of all agencies of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
With DGS assistance and oversight, our customers: procure necessary goods and services; obtain new and renovated facilities; operate fleet vehicles efficiently; and work in clean, safe and comfortable workplaces.
DGS also serves local governments, non-profit organizations and the public by handling insurance claims, distributing surplus property, and providing police and security services.
- Our Team – Embrace the diversity, value, and well-being of every employee and work to create a safe environment that supports each person's personal and professional growth.
- Quality and Innovation – Deliver value every day while consistently seeking better ways to do it.
- Customer Care – Understand our customers' goals and hold ourselves accountable to contributing to our customers' success.