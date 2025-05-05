The DGS Procurement Training Team provides trainings and guidance to internal staff and state agencies for the procurement of materials and services. The trainings offered by our Team reinforce the implementation and delivery of policy/procedural guidelines to ensure all procurement resources and systems are utilized. ​Internal staff and state agencies can access the DGS BOP Collab Site for a​vailble trainings and other resources. Contact the training team by sending an email to RA-PA-GSTraining@pa.gov.​

​​Suppliers can access the DGS Supplier Service Center Site for guidance with registration, bidding, and account management. This site provides assistance to companies that want to sell materials or services to state agencies. For suppliers that would like to provide construction services, please visit the DGS Design and Construction Site.​

​Small, small diverse, and veteran businesses can visit the Bureau of Diversity, Inclusion, and Small Business Opportunities for certific​ation information and other resources.

​ Quality Assurance (QA) ​

The DGS Procurement Quality Assurance Team acts as a liaison between internal staff, state agencies, and the supplier community to ensure the Commonwealth receives properly specified materials and services, while striving to maximize competition, at the best value. QA ensures the Commonwealth receives high quality materials and services they procure by performing inspections, testing, and auditing. Pennsylvania Commerical Items Descriptions (PCIDs) describe the requirements of various materials that the Commonwealth purchases. Contact the QA team by sending an email to RA-QA-DIVISION@pa.gov.​