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    COSTARS Cooperative Purchasing Program

    What is COSTARS?

    COSTARS, a cooperative purchasing program, enables Pennsylvania local governments and state-affiliated organizations to purchase supplies and services through state-managed contracts, providing access to competitive pricing and a simpler purchasing process. This government cooperative purchasing approach gives you access to competitive pricing without the time and cost of running your own competitive bidding process.

    The COSTARS Program combines the purchasing power of thousands of Pennsylvania organizations to negotiate better prices with suppliers. Whether you're a municipality, school district, or nonprofit, cooperative procurement simplifies and improves cost-effectiveness.

    Program Goals

    • Encourage, expand, and facilitate opportunities for members to achieve procurement savings and best value through an interactive partnership with the Commonwealth
    • Provide increased opportunities for suppliers of any size to participate and compete for members' business
    • Provide contracts with competitive pricing

    Legal Authority: The Commonwealth Procurement Code provides the statutory authority for member entities to engage in cooperative purchasing with the Commonwealth.

    Quick Access

    Select what you need to get started with COSTARS

    Quick Access

    Become a COSTARS Member

    Join the COSTARS Program and save on purchases for your organization

    Click to Become a Member

    COSTARS Member Login

    Access your COSTARS member account, manage your profile, and register for road salt

    Click for Member Login

    Browse Vendor Contracts

    Search our library of 100+ pre-negotiated vendor contracts

    Click to Browse Contracts

    Become a COSTARS Supplier

    Learn how to register as a COSTARS supplier and reach 9,500+ Pennsylvania buyers

    Click to Become a Supplier

    Supplier Bidding Opportunities

    View current bidding opportunities for COSTARS-exclusive contracts

    Click for Bidding Opportunities

    COSTARS Member & Supplier Training Center

    Online training modules for COSTARS members and suppliers

    Click for the Training Center

    View All Resources

    Stay informed about upcoming events and explore the program through our webinars, newsletters, and additional resources

    Click to View All Resources

    Getting Started with COSTARS

    For Members

    Local governments, schools, libraries, and nonprofits can join COSTARS to access pre-negotiated contracts and competitive pricing.

    • Verify your organization's eligibility
    • Complete the member registration form
    • Receive confirmation and member access
    • Browse contracts and start purchasing
    Register as Member

    For Suppliers

    Businesses of all sizes can become COSTARS suppliers to reach thousands of potential buyers across Pennsylvania.

    • Register in the PA Supplier Portal
    • Obtain your six-digit vendor number
    • Respond to contract solicitations
    • Start doing business with members
    Become a Supplier

    Contact Us

    Phone

    Speak with a COSTARS representative

    1-866-768-7827

    Email

    Send us your questions or feedback

    gs-pacostars@pa.gov

    Fax

    Send documents via fax

    717-783-6241