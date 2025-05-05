What is COSTARS?
COSTARS, a cooperative purchasing program, enables Pennsylvania local governments and state-affiliated organizations to purchase supplies and services through state-managed contracts, providing access to competitive pricing and a simpler purchasing process. This government cooperative purchasing approach gives you access to competitive pricing without the time and cost of running your own competitive bidding process.
The COSTARS Program combines the purchasing power of thousands of Pennsylvania organizations to negotiate better prices with suppliers. Whether you're a municipality, school district, or nonprofit, cooperative procurement simplifies and improves cost-effectiveness.
Program Goals
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Encourage, expand, and facilitate opportunities for members to achieve procurement savings and best value through an interactive partnership with the Commonwealth
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Provide increased opportunities for suppliers of any size to participate and compete for members' business
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Provide contracts with competitive pricing
Legal Authority: The Commonwealth Procurement Code provides the statutory authority for member entities to engage in cooperative purchasing with the Commonwealth.
Quick Access
Select what you need to get started with COSTARS
Getting Started with COSTARS
Contact Us
Phone
Speak with a COSTARS representative
1-866-768-7827
Send us your questions or feedback
gs-pacostars@pa.gov
Fax
Send documents via fax
717-783-6241