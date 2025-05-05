Welcome to the Pennsylvania Procurement Handbook online. This Handbook provides information on the policies, procedures, and guidelines for the procurement of materials, services, and construction under the authority of the Procurement Code.



The Procurement Handbook is not available for download or print as a whole document. Individual handbook chapters, which are accessible from this page, can be downloaded or printed separately. This is the only version of the official Procurement Handbook. Please check back here for the latest procurement information since updates occur regularly. The latest updates to the Procurement Handbook were published on April 1, 2025.



Please direct any questions or recommended updates regarding the Procurement Handbook to gs-procure@pa.gov.