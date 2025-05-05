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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Visitors and Community

    Information for visitors of the Capitol Complex and the surrounding community. 

    Pedestrian Safety

    Visit the Pedestrian Safety Page

    Crow Dispersal Program

    Learn More about the Crow Dispersal Program

    Safety Services and Training

    CPD Training and Services offered to Capitol Complex employees and the community

    Learn about Safety Services

    Visit the Capitol Complex

    Information about visiting the Capitol Complex.

    Get Information About Visiting the Capitol Complex

    Capitol Parking

    Learn About Parking at the Capitol

    Submit a Personnel Complaint

    Submit a Personnel Complaint

    Submit a Citizen's Commendation

    Submit a Citizen's Commendation

    Flag Notices/Fly a Flag Over the Capitol

    Learn About