Opportunities for Freelancers
Commonwealth Media Services is looking for freelancers to support its award-winning broadcast and multi-media production operations that serve Pennsylvania state government agencies.
Positions needed to include audio and video editors and engineers, digital and video photographers, multi-media graphic designers, producers, writers, talent providers, hair stylists, and makeup artists.
Freelancers must qualify under the Freelance Services Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) Contract 4400016417. Instructions and information about qualifying is available through the Supplier Services Center. You’ll find the Freelance Services Statement of Work, links to the ITQ website and other important information.
All potential suppliers must register for a vendor number through the PA Supplier Portal.
For questions about CMS, contact Suzanne Rigby, Director. For questions about the contract or registration process, contact Sonya Schurtz, Commodity Specialist, at sschurtz@pa.gov or call 717-783-0761.
Commonwealth Media Services
333 Market Street
Second Floor
Harrisburg, PA 17126
(717) 787-9766
(717) 783-5139 fax
Capitol Media Center
State Capitol
Room 01 East Wing
Harrisburg, PA 17126
(717) 787-4121
Members of the Executive, Legislative, or Judicial branch may request use of the Capitol Media Center for any non-campaign event, press conference, or interview only. Outside groups may only use the facility if a sponsoring agency or official attends and participates in the event, press conference, or interview. CMS reserves the right to review requests that include receptions with food and/or beverage service on a case-by-case basis. Receptions may not be approved and may be referred to the DGS Special Events office for consideration.