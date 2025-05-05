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    An image with stats - Commonwealth Media services created 58 campaigns, served 20 agencies, and leveraged $8.5 million bonus media reach in fiscal year 2025

    Commonwealth Media Services

    Commonwealth Media Services (CMS) is a full-service multimedia and marketing provider available only to Commonwealth state agencies. We transform ideas into creative, compelling content for agency websites, social media, and broadcast news outlets. We can also help you maximize your outreach efforts through marketing and advertising campaigns.

    Media and Marketing Services Request Form

    Services Offered to Commonwealth State Agencies

    Broadcast and Event Services

    CMS provides end-to-end media support for public events and news conferences, including video, audio, and photo production, editing, and distribution via satellite and the Pennsylvania Internet News Service (PINS). We handle A/V setup for agency and Governor events, offer media training and events management, and maintain the Capitol Media Center for use across all three branches of government.

    Request Form

    Marketing & Advertising Support

    CMS is your one-stop shop for marketing and advertising efforts. We can help you leverage your marketing and grant dollars to maximize your campaign’s reach. By combining strategy with dynamic content, we’ll help your campaigns hit the mark!

    Request Form

    Photography

    ​Our CMS photographers understand that a picture is worth a thousand words. We believe our photos have the ability to bring your message to life. We understand a photograph has the ability to convey emotion, mood, narrative, ideas, and messages – all of which are important elements of storytelling for your event and even in a portrait. Let us help you tell your agency story.

    Request Form

    Video Production

    Whether it’s a video for your website, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube, let CMS create and enhance your agency’s vision. We’ll work with you to develop a production treatment plan that meets your needs. From storyboarding and scripting, to animation and narration, we can help you visually communicate simplistic to even the most complex concepts. In a nutshell, we are digital storytellers.

    Request Form

    Opportunities for Freelancers

    Commonwealth Media Services is looking for freelancers to support its award-winning broadcast and multi-media production operations that serve Pennsylvania state government agencies.

    Positions needed to include audio and video editors and engineers, digital and video photographers, multi-media graphic designers, producers, writers, talent providers, hair stylists, and makeup artists.  

    Freelancers must qualify under the Freelance Services Invitation to Qualify (ITQ) Contract 4400016417. Instructions and information about qualifying is available through the Supplier Services Center. You’ll find the Freelance Services Statement of Work, links to the ITQ website and other important information.

    All potential suppliers must register for a vendor number through the PA Supplier Portal.  

    For questions about CMS, contact Suzanne Rigby, Director. For questions about the contract or registration process, contact Sonya Schurtz, Commodity Specialist, at sschurtz@pa.gov or call 717-783-0761.

    ​​Commonwealth Media Services

    333 Market Street
    Second Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17126
    (717) 787-9766
    (717) 783-5139 fax

    Capitol Media Center
    State Capitol
    Room 01 East Wing
    Harrisburg, PA 17126
    (717) 787-4121

    Members of the Executive, Legislative, or Judicial branch may request use of the Capitol Media Center for any non-campaign event, press conference, or interview only. Outside groups may only use the facility if a sponsoring agency or official attends and participates in the event, press conference, or interview. CMS reserves the right to review requests that include receptions with food and/or beverage service on a case-by-case basis. Receptions may not be approved and may be referred to the DGS Special Events office for consideration.