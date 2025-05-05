Resources and Support

This page is the central hub for small business program support services—designed to help businesses navigate state contracting and expand their capacity for long-term success.
Explore the links below to access programs, services, and resources tailored to support your business development journey with the Commonwealth.
- Upcoming dates TBD.
Follow the link below to join the discussion in Microsoft Teams:
https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/25829979819238?p=VSbXJoojGd9Mt53EYO
- Meeting ID: 258 299 798 192 38
- Passcode: i2os3sC2
Workshops and training
Small business contracting with the Commonwealth
Discover how to navigate small business contracting with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This video breaks down the bureau's core functions, eligibility requirements for certifications, and the registration tools you need to get started.
BISD offers a Procurement Training Tool for Contractors featuring short, on-demand videos.
Learn how to:
- Differentiate between an RFP and and IFB
- Apply best practices when responding to solicitations
- Successfully position your small business for state contracts
Introduction and fireside chat
Resources and reports
Archive
- FY 2024-2025 annual report
- FY 2023–2024 annual report
- FY 2022–2023 annual report
- FY 2021–2022 annual report
- FY 2020–2021 annual report
- FY 2019–2020 annual report
- FY 2018–2019 annual report
- FY 2017–2018 annual report
- FY 2016–2017 annual report
- FY 2015–2016 annual report
- FY 2014–2015 annual report
- FY 2013–2014 annual report
- FY 2012–2013 annual report
- FY 2011–2012 annual report
Archive
Questions? Email PADisparityStudy@bbcresearch.com
Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance (HDBA)
DGS provides resources, training, and funding to help historically disadvantaged businesses grow and compete.