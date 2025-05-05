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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Business Inclusion and Supplier Development (BISD)

    Resources and Support

    Discover resources and tools to help your micro, small, small-diverse, veteran-owned, or midsize business succeed in working with the Commonwealth. 

    This page is the central hub for small business program support services—designed to help businesses navigate state contracting and expand their capacity for long-term success.

    Explore the links below to access programs, services, and resources tailored to support your business development journey with the Commonwealth.

    Top Tasks

    Request a speaker

    Invite a BISD representative to discuss contracting and supplier opportunities.

    Invite a speaker

    Get help with the PA Supplier Portal

    The PA Supplier Portal lets authorized users securely manage their own account data.

    Request help

    Learn about the Mentor-Protégé Program

    Protégés are paired with experienced contractors for support with business management, bidding, and procurement.

    Explore the information

    Questions? Join our supplier office hours.

    Drop into our free, monthly virtual office hours. No appointment is needed. We'll help you:

    • Register to do business with the Commonwealth 
    • Navigate the PRiSM system 
    • Find open bidding opportunities 
    • Get answers to other questions

    • Upcoming dates TBD.

    Follow the link below to join the discussion in Microsoft Teams: 

    https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/25829979819238?p=VSbXJoojGd9Mt53EYO

    • Meeting ID: 258 299 798 192 38
    • Passcode: i2os3sC2

    Workshops and training

    Small business contracting with the Commonwealth

    Discover how to navigate small business contracting with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. This video breaks down the bureau's core functions, eligibility requirements for certifications, and the registration tools you need to get started.

    BISD offers a Procurement Training Tool for Contractors featuring short, on-demand videos.

    Learn how to:

    • Differentiate between an RFP and and IFB
    • Apply best practices when responding to solicitations
    • Successfully position your small business for state contracts

    Resources and reports

    Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance (HDBA)

    DGS provides resources, training, and funding to help historically disadvantaged businesses grow and compete.

    Explore the HDBA program and apply

    More ways to get help

    FAQ and Glossary

    FAQ and Glossary

    Contact BISD

    Contact BISD