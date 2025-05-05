Submit Bids and Proposals for Commonwealth Projects

Construction contractors interested in performing construction contracts with the department must first complete the Vendor Registration process. Upon successful completion of the process, contractors are encouraged to view bidding opportunities posted by the department on eMarketplace.
Procurement Brief 101 - Low Bid
Learn information on the Low Bid procurement method for construction contracts.
Procurement Brief 101 - Request for Proposal
Learn information about the request for proposals!
Notice of Forthcoming Construction Procurements - 09-25-2026
- Click here for construction projects currently out to bid.
- Click here for Request for Proposal projects currently out for proposals.
Due to technical limitations, public bid openings must be viewed using a Windows PC. At this time, mobile devices are not supported. Interested parties may also watch the live bid opening in the Public Works Plaza, 1st Floor, 1800 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103. Each contract point will stay viewable for no less than 2 minutes.
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- DGS 414-72 P1 - West Chester University - Sturzebecker Health Science Center Renovations
- DGS 199-58 P1 - Fords Lake Dam - Dam Rehabilitation
- DGS 972-09 P1 Landis Valley Museum - Infrastructure & HVAC Upgrades
- DGS 509-40 P1 - Southeast Psychiatric Treatment Center at Norristown State Hospita
- DGS 1050-01 P1 - Pennsylvania Joint Laboratory Facility
Current Advertised Project Potential Bidder List
Every Monday the Potential Bidder List Is Updated.
- DGS 403-86 P4 Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 583-24 P1 Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 199-105 P1 Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 972-09 P1 Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 404-65 P2 Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 0251-0065 Ph.2 Unofficial Bid Tab
- 403-86 P3 Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 372-04 P2 Official Bid Tab
- DGS 576-12.3 P1 Rebid Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 575-07 P1 Rebid Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 946-12.4 P6Rebid Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 576-12 P1 Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 251-66 P2 Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 948-90 P3 Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 574-26 P8 Unofficial Bid Tab
- DGS 579-8 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - SCI Houtzdale - Roof Replacements
- DGS 410-62 Ph.2 Unofficial Bid Tab - Mansfield U. Campus Boiler Systems
- DGS 408-68 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - Kutztown U. Keystone Hall Reno
- DGS 574-30 Unofficial Bid Tab
- 1051-01 P1 Official Bid Tab
- PADGS 401-63 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - Bloomsburg U. Bldg Demo and New Utility Bldg
- PADGS 948-87 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - PA State Museum Paver Repair Replacement
- PADGS 414-73 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - WCU - Demo of Underutilized and Obsolete Bldgs
- PADGS 940-10 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - Agriculture Building - Elevator Repair Replacement
- PADGS 236-1 Ph.2 Unofficial Bid Tab- PA State Police Headquarters - Upgrade Fire Alarm System
- DGS 964-63 P1 Official Bid Tab
- DGS 574-26 P8 Unofficial Bid Tab
- PADGS 974-10 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab Erie Maritime Museum - Building and Infrastructure Improvements
- DGS 1573-12 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab SCI Smithfield - Replace Air Handlers
- DGS 199-97 P1 Unofficial Bid Tab - Reyndoldsdale State Fish Hatchery
- DGS 583-22 P2 Unofficial Bid Tab - Ebensburg Center
- 553-44 P1 Unofficial Bid Tab
- PADGS 502-34 Ph.2 Unofficial Bid Tab - Clarks Summit State Hospital-Water System Improvements
- PADGS 948-99 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - Health and Human Services Bldg Envelope Improvements
- PADGS 578-26 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - SCI Dallas Roof Replacement
- DGS 376-08 P3 – SCI Laurel Highlands – Upgrade Camera Systems to IP
- DGS 960-89 P1 – Ft. Indiantown Gap – Construct New Auditorium
- PADGS 948-85 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - Finance Bldg Elevator Renovation
- DGS 1576-11 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - SCI Frackville Camera Upgrade to IP and Reno
- PADGS 251-48 Ph.1 Rebid Unofficial Bid Tab - District 2-7 New Maint
- PADGS 973-8 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - Daniel Boone Homestead Lake Site Improvements
- PADGS 980-09 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - Railroad Museum of PA-Construction of a Round House
- PADGS 251-48 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - District 2-7 Maintenance Garage
- PADGS 503-26 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - North Central STU HVAC Upgrades
- PADGS 963-16 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - Hermitage Readiness Center New Construction
- PADGS 1581-3 Ph.1 Official Bid Tab - SCI Fayette Roof Replacement
- Bid Tab 515-33.2 Ph.1 Rebid Revised Rebid
- Bid Tab A200-56 Unofficial Bid Tab - PA Game Commission-New Pymatuning Wildlife Learning Center
- PADGS 948-104.3 Ph.1 Unofficial Bid Tab - Capitol Complex Fire Alarm Replacement
- Bid Tab 407-75 Ph.2 Unofficial Bid Tab - Indiana U. Punxsutawney-Demo of Bldgs
- Bid Tab 961-39 Ph. 1 Carlisle Readiness Center - Renovate the Center
- Bid Tab 375-1 Ph.4
- Bid Tab 948-98 Ph.1 Revised Rebid - Capitol Complex-Automation System Upgrades
- Bid Tab 402-65 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 960-91 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 199-53 Ph.1 Revised Rebid
- Bid Tab 515-33 Ph.1 Revised Rebid
- Bid Tab 407-77 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 961-44 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 411-68 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 402-64 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 1050-1 Ph.3
- Bid Tab 920-01 Ph.3
- Bid Tab 977-9 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 557-25 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 509-41 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 982-77 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 417-46 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 372-6 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 963-51 Ph.2
- Bid Tab A199-92 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 251-61 Ph.1 Revised Rebid
- Bid Tab 412-56 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 377-08 P1
- Bid Tab 948-94 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 403-85 P2
- Bid Tab 417-52 Ph.1 Rebid
- Bid Tab 376-08 P2
- Bid Tab 251-51 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 940-09 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 1578-11 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 553-40 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 251-0102 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 515-33 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 304-15 P2 Rebid
- Bid Tab 588-16 Ph.1
- Bid Tab A200-0057 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 417-51 Ph.1 Rebid
- Bid Tab 948-101 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 946-12 Ph.4
- Bid Tab A200-0057 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 199-53 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 515-34 Ph.1
- Bid Tab 1576-10 P1
- Bid Tab 417-51 Ph.1 Rebid
- Bid Tab 372-04 P2
- Bid Tab 948-97 Ph 1
- September 1, 2026, DGS 972-09.1 P1, Landis Valley Museum, Uhrig Construction, Inc., $2,758,352.00
- September 1, 2026, DGS 972-09.2 P1, Landis Valley Museum, Myco Mechanical, Inc., $1,989,000.00
- September 1, 2026, DGS 972-09.3 P1, Landis Valley Museum, WC Eshenaur and Son, Inc., $262,729.00
- September 1, 2026, DGS 972-09.2 P1, Landis Valley Museum, US Solutions, Inc., $915,000.00
- August 11, 2026, DGS 404-65.1 P2, Clarion University, Massaro Company, $618,000.00
- August 11, 2026, DGS 404-65.2 P2, Clarion University, Renick Brothers Construction Company, $5,365,000.00
- August 11, 2026, DGS 404-65.3 P2, Clarion University, First American Industries, Inc., $479,900.00
- August 11, 2026, DGS 404-65.4 P2, Clarion University, Westmoreland Electric Services, LLC, $1,295,000.00
- July 17, 2026, DGS 251-65.1 P1, Beaver County Maintenance Facility, Penn State Construction J&D, LLC., $2,678,000.00
- July 17, 2026, DGS 251-65.2 P1, Beaver County Maintenance Facility, Renick Brothers Construction Company, $1,015,000.00
- July 17, 2026, DGS 251-65.3 P1, Beaver County Maintenance Facility, Wheels Mechanical Contracting and Supplier, $851,700.00
- July 17, 2026, DGS 251-65.4 P1, Beaver County Maintenance Facility, Penn Ohio Electrical Company, $329,500.00
- July 2, 2026, DGS 403-86.1 P3, Cheyney University, Uhrig Construction, Inc.., $3,724,000.00
- July 2, 2026, DGS 403-86.4 P3, Cheyney University, WasserTech Engineering, Ltd., $328,873.00
- June 17, 2026, DGS 946-12.4 P6, PA State Museaum & PHMC Tower, Cyprium Solutions, Inc., $14,028,000.00
- June 15, 2026, DGS 948-90.3 P3, Capitol Complex Central Plant, MVP Specialty Services, $599,500.00
- June 11, 2026, DGS 251-66.1 P2, District 12-0 Fayette Co Maintenance Office, Massaro Company, $4,339,000.00
- June 11, 2026, DGS 251-66.2 P2, District 12-0 Fayette Co Maintenance Office, Prontotech LLC, $3,093,426.00
- June 11, 2026, DGS 251-66.3 P2, District 12-0 Fayette Co Maintenance Office, Prontotech LLC, $100,083.00
- June 11, 2026, DGS 251-66.4 P2, District 12-0 Fayette Co Maintenance Office, Westmoreland Electric Services, $789,300.00
- March 13, 2026, DGS 579-08.1 P1, SCI Houtzdale, Mid State Roofing and Coating, Inc., $7,227,767.69
- March 13, 2026, DGS 579-08.4 P1, SCI Houtzdale, Mid State Roofing and Coating, Inc., $509,169.70
- March 13, 2026, DGS 408.68.1 P1, Kutztown University, Caldwell, Heckles and Egan, Inc., $18,836,000.00
- March 13, 2026, DGS 408.68.2 P1, Kutztown University, JBM Mechanical, Inc., $6,754,000.00
- March 13, 2026, DGS 408.68.3 P1, Kutztown University, Myco mechanical, Inc., $2,476,000.00
- March 13, 2026, DGS 408.68.4 P1, Kutztown University, Farfield Acquisition Company dba The Farfield Company, $4,568,000.00
- March 16, 2026, DGS 574-30.1 P1, SCI Muncy, Ankiewicz Enterprises, Inc., $4,764,897.00
- March 16, 2026, DGS 574-30.4 P1, SCI Muncy, K&R Operating LLC dba North End Electric Services, $118,500.00
- November 12, 2025, DGS 401-63.1 P1, Terra Technical Services, LLC, $3,417,287.00
- November 12, 2025, DGS 401-63.2 P1, Hosler Enterprise, $95,700.00
- November 12, 2025, DGS 401-63.3 P1, MVP Specialty Services, $129,500.00
- November 12, 2025, DGS 401-63.4 P1, Cale of Ft, Myers, Inc. dba North End Electric Services, $435,090.00
- November 12, 2025, DGS 940-10.1 P1, East Coast Contracting, Inc., $1,327,700.00
- November 12, 2025, DGS 940-10.2 P1, GR Sponaugle and Sons, Inc., $78,750.00
- November 12, 2025, DGS 940-10.3 P1, GR Sponaugle and Sons, Inc., $55,000.00
- November 12, 2025, DGS 940-10.4 P1, Joyce Electrical, Inc., $1,079,000.00
- November 7, 2025, DGS 236-01.4 P1, IB Abel, Inc., $564,304.99
- October 24, 2025, DGS 414-73.1 P1, Neuber Environmental Services, Inc., $474,000.00
- October 3, 2025, DGS 1573-12.1 P1, Jones Masonry Restoration Corporation, $841,000.00
- October 3, 2025, DGS 1573-12.2 P1, Master Mechanical Corporation, $3,133,670.00
- October 3, 2025, DGS 1573-12.4 P1, TSB, Inc., dba Schultheis Electric, $559,425.00
- September 26, 2025, DGS 583-22.1 P2, Burke & Company, LLC dba SP McCarl & Company, $3,469,900.00
- September 26, 2025, DGS 583-22.4 P2, Bob Biter Electrical Enterprises, Inc., $5,061,000.00
- September 26, 2025, DGS 583-22.5 P2, Vrabel Plumbing Company, LLC., 1,291,200.00
- September 25, 2025, DGS 199-97.1 P1, Leonard S Fiore, Inc., $2,464,000.00
- September 25, 2025, DGS 199-97.4 P1, D&M Electrical and Automation, Inc., $265,000.00
- September 19, 2025, DGS 553-44.1 P1, TRS Roofing, Inc., $1,567,601.00
- September 16, 2025, DGS 502-34.1 P2, Rutledge Excavating, Inc., $2,159,931.00
- September 3, 2025, DGS 964-63.1 P1, Lobar, Inc., $12,238,000.00
- September 3, 2025, DGS 964-63.2 P1, Myco Mechanical, Inc., $2,087,000.00
- September 3, 2025, DGS 964-63.3 P1, WC Eshenaur and Son, Inc., $1,240,553.00
- September 3, 2025, DGS 964-63.4 P1, Shannon A Smith, Inc., $1,404,670.00
- July 14, 2025, DGS 578-26.1 P1, Mid State Roofing and Coating, Inc., $2,345,000.00
- June 25, 2025, DGS 1576-11.4 P1, GR Noto Electrical Construction, Inc., $3,547,000.00
- June 17, 2025, DGS 948-99.1 P1, Caldwell, Heckles and Egan, Inc., $3,205,000.00
- June 11, 2025, DGS 251-48.1 P1, Leonard S Fiore, Inc., $19,364,000.00
- June 11, 2025, DGS 251-48.2 P1, Shannon A Smith, Inc., $3,412,280.00
- June 11, 2025, DGS 251-48.3 P1, Myco Mechanical, Inc., $2,945,000.00
- June 11, 2025, DGS 251-48.4 P1, Taj Mahal Electrical Contractor, Inc., $3,793,950.00
- June 3, 2025, DGS 963-16.1 P1, Hudson Group, Inc., $11,570,000.00
- June 3, 2025, DGS 963-16.2 P1, Guys Mechanical Systems, Inc., $1,998,000.00
- June 3, 2025, DGS 963-16.3 P1, First American Industries, Inc., $987,000.00
- June 3, 2025, DGS 963-16.4 P1, A&MP Electric, $1,425,000.00
- June 3, 2025, DGS 963-16.5 P1, Vrabel Plumbing Company, LLC, $246,200.00
- May 20, 2025, DGS 973-08.1 P1, KLA Roofing and Construction, LLC, $3,031,970.00
- May 9, 2025, DGS 376-08.4 P3, Bob Biter Electrical Enterprises, Inc., $2,221,060.00
- May 6, 2025, DGS 960-89.1 P1, eciConstruction, LLC, $7,870,000.00
- May 6, 2025, DGS 960-89.2 P1, Shannon A Smith, Inc., $2,067,500.00
- May 6, 2025, DGS 960-89.3 P1, Vision Mechanical, Inc., $594,000.00
- May 6, 2025, DGS 960-89.4 P1, Shannon A Smith, Inc., $1,902,857.00
- May 6, 2025, DGS 1581.03.1 P1, Mid State Roofing and Coating, Inc., $3,565,000.00
- May 6, 2025, DGS 1581.03.4 P1, Ace Lightning Protection, Inc., $265,000.00
- April 22, 2025, DGS 980-09.1 P1, eciConstruction, LLC, $10,504,000.00
- April 22, 2025, DGS 980-09.2 P1, Air Management Technologies, Inc., $994,000.00
- April 22, 2025, DGS 980-09.3 P1, Vision Mechanical, Inc., $459,810.00
- April 22, 2025, DGS 980-09.4 P1, Shannon A Smith, Inc., $1,547,115.00
- April 15, 2025, DGS 948-104.3 P1, MVP Specialty Services, $19,200.00
- March 31, 2025, DGS 503-26.1 P1, RLS Construction Group, LLC, $536,880.00
- March 31, 2025, DGS 503-262. P1, Master Mechanical Corporation, $2,340,000.00
- March 31, 2025, DGS 503-26.3 P1, O&M Multi-Trade, Inc., $541,363.97
- March 31, 2025, DGS 503-26.4 P1, GR Noto Electrical Construction, Inc., $410,200.00
- March 19, 2025, DGS 920-01.4 P3, Tri Vet Contracting Company, Inc., $400,420.00
- March 11, 2025, DGS 200-56.1, Fred L Burns, Inc., $5,264,500.00
- March 11, 2025, DGS 200-56.2, Rabe Environmental Systems, Inc., $1,157,000.00
- March 11, 2025, DGS 200-56.3, Wm T Spaeder Co., Inc., $308,700.00
- March 11, 2025, DGS 200-56.4, Penn Ohio Electrical Company, $447,000.00
- March 11, 2.25, DGS 503-27.1 P1, RLS Construction Group, LLC, $462,280.00
- March 11, 2.25, DGS 503-27.2 P1, O&M Multi-Trade, Inc., $4,037,012.05
- March 11, 2.25, DGS 503-27.4 P1, Manada Electric, $470,183.00
- February 19, 2025, DGS 407-75.1 P2, Ritenour and Sons Construction Company, Inc., $636,426.00
- February 14, 2025, DGS 960-91.1 P1, Mohawk Contracting and Development, $8,850,000.00
- February 14, 2025, DGS 960-91.2 P1, Botir Construction, LLC, $87,000.00
- February 14, 2025, DGS 960-91.3 P1, WC Eshenaur and Son, Inc., $31,725.00
- February 14, 2025, DGS 960-91.4 P1, US Solutions, Inc., $2,450,000.00
- February 13, 2025, DGS 961-39.1 P1, Lobar, Inc., $10,251,000.00
- February 13, 2025, DGS 961-39.2 P1, Hosler Corp, $1,777,000.00
- February 13, 2025, DGS 961-39.3 P1, MidState Mechanical and Electrical, LLC, $1,073,857.00
- February 13, 2025, DGS 961-39.4 P1, Lobar, Inc., $2,635,000.00
- February 4, 2025, DGS 375-01.1 P4, D&M Construction Unlimited, Inc., $1,334,600.00
- February 4, 2025, DGS 375-01.2 P4, Benell, Inc., $3,500,050.00
- February 5, 2025, DGS 920-01.1 P3, Tri Vet Contracting Company, Inc., $183,452.00
- February 5, 2025, DGS 920-01.2 P3, Air Management Technologies, Inc., $1,044,940.00
- February 5, 2025, DGS 920-01.5 P3, Suppression Systems, Inc., $719,383.00
- January 27, 2025, DGS 402-65.1 P1, TBI Payne JV, LLC, $1,967,000.00
- January 27, 2025, DGS 402-65.2 P1, Lugaila Mechanical, Inc., $4,440,000.00
- January 27, 2025, DGS 402-65.3 P1, Newman Plumbing, Inc., $107,030.00
- January 27, 2025, DGS 402-65.4 P1, Pevarnik Bros, Inc., $415,657.00
- January 21, 2025, DGS 502-33.1 P2, Linde Corporation, $950,591.00
- January 21, 2025, DGS 199-53.1 P1, D&M Construction Unlimited, Inc., $3,239,000.00
- January 21, 2025, DGS 199-53.2 P1, Air Management Technologies, Inc., $657,700.00
- January 21, 2025, DGS 199-53.3 P1, O&M Multi-Trade, Inc., $379,808.35
- January 21, 2025, DGS 199-53.4 P1, Cale of Ft. Myers, Inc. dba North End Electric Services, $525,000.00
- January 8, 2025, DGS 515-33.1 P1, NCI Construction, Ltd., $2,399,200.00
- January 8, 2025, DGS 515-33.2 P1, Botir Construction, LLC, $83,000.00
- January 8, 2025, DGS 515-33.3 P1, Vision Mechanical, Inc., $50,655.00
- January 8, 2025, DGS 515-33.4 P1, DK Construction Services, LLC., $420,000.00
- December 12, 2024, DGS 407-77.1 P1, Fred L Burns, Inc., $402,600.00
- December 12, 2024, DGS 407-77.2 P1, Lugaila Mechanical, Inc., $3,905,000.00
- December 12, 2024, DGS 407-77.3 P1, First American Industries, Inc., $187,000.00
- December 12, 2024, DGS 407-77.4 P1, Westmoreland Electric Services, LLC, $272,500.00
- December 11, 2024, DGS 411-68.1 P1, East Coast Contracting, Inc., $5,676,000.00
- December 11, 2024, DGS 411-68.2 P1, Myco Mechanical, Inc., $992,000.00
- December 11, 2024, DGS 411-68.3 P1, Vision Mechanical, Inc., $760,000.00
- December 11, 2024, DGS 411-68.4 P1, MidState Mechanical & Electrical, LLC, $2,054,000.00
- December 9, 2024, DGS 961-44.1 P1, RLS Construction Group, LLC, $3,016,979.00
- December 9, 2024, DGS 961-44.2 P1, Guy M Cooper, Inc., $1,095,000.00
- December 9, 2024, DGS 961-44.3 P1, Hirshberg Mechanical, LLC, $326,425.00
- December 9, 2024, DGS 961-44.4 P1, Shannon A Smith, Inc., $619,125.00
- December 6, 2024, DGS 1050-01.1 P3, FR Beinke Wrecking, Inc., $18,950,000.00
- December 6, 2024, DGS 1050-01.4 P3, Philips Brothers Electrical Contractors, Inc., $290,310.00
- November 25, 2024, DGS 402-64.1 P1, Rycon Construction, Inc., $23,520,000.00
- November 25, 2024, DGS 402-64.2 P1, Lugaila Mechanical, Inc., $8,475,000.00
- November 25, 2024, DGS 402-64.3 P1, Renick Brothers Construction Company, $3,034,000.00
- November 25, 2024, DGS 402-64.4 P1, Westmoreland Electric Services, LLC, $3,904,000.00
- November 20, 2024, DGS 977-09.1 P1, JC Orr and Son, Inc., $1,133,114.00
- November 20, 2024, DGS 977-09.2 P1, Allied Mechanical and Electrical, Inc., 1,984,000.00
- November 20, 2024, DGS 977-09.4 P1, Allied Mechanical and Electrical, Inc., $162,000.00
- November 4, 2024, DGS 509-41.1 P1, Reclaim Company, LLC, $2,923,800.00
- November 4, 2024, DGS 509-41.4 P1, Joyce Electrical, Inc., $330,000.00
- October 31, 2024, DGS 557-25.4 P1, Montgomery Technology Systems, LLC, $997,800.00
- October 8, 2024, DGS 372-06.2 P1, First American Industries, Inc., $3,489,200.00
- October 8, 2024, DGS 372-06.4 P1, Penn Ohio Electrical Company, $198,200.00
- September 19, 2024, DGS 982-77.1 P1, D & M Construction Unlimited, Inc., $7,582,600.00
- September 19, 2024, DGS 982-77.4 P1, Tri-Vet Contracting Company, Inc., $636,778.00
- August 29, 2024, DGS 963-51.1 P1, Franjo Construction Corporation, $20,067,607.00
- August 29, 2024, DGS 963-51.2 P1, Lugaila Mechanical, Inc., $3,590,000.00
- August 29, 2024, DGS 963-51.3 P1, Vrabel Plumbing Company, LLC, $1,585,200.00
- August 29, 2024, Penn Ohio Electrical Company, $3,170,629.00
- August 23, 2024, DGS 948-94.1 P1, East Coast Contracting, Inc., $953,700.00
- August 23, 2024, DGS 948-94.2 P1, Jones Masonry Restoration Corporation, $867,000.00
- August 23, 2024, DGS 948-94.3 P1, Jones Masonry Restoration Corporation, $771,000.00
- August 23, 2024, DGS 948-94.4 P1, Taj Mahal Electrical Contractor, Inc., $4,341,940.00
- July 24, 2024, DGS 417-46.1 P1, Lobar, Inc., $6,120,000.00
- July 24, 2024, DGS 417-46.2 P1, Frey Lutz Corporation, $789,000.00
- July 24, 2024, DGS 417-46.3 P1, Rodney B Smith Plumbing Heating, $465,000.00
- July 24, 2024, DGS 417-46.4 P1, Shannon A Smith, Inc., $1,055,650.00
- July 19, 2024, DGS A199-92.1 P1, Perry Construction Group, Inc., $1,278,000.00
- July 19, 2024, DGS A199-92.2 P1, Wm T Spaeder Co., Inc., $254,800.00
- July 19, 2024, DGS A199-92.3 P1, Wm T Spaeder Co., Inc., $149,900.00
- July 19, 2024, DGS A199-92.4 P1, Wm T Spaeder Co., Inc., $191,900.00
- July 17, 2024, DGS 251-61.1 P1, King Bryant, Inc., $2,268,519.00
- July 17, 2024, DGS 251-61.2 P1, Spotts Brothers, Inc., $27,500.00
- July 17, 2024, DGS 251-61.3 P1, WC Eshenaur & Son, Inc., $178,663.00
- July 17, 2024, DGS 251-61.4 P1, US Solutions, Inc., $265,500.00
- July 17, 2024, DGS 251-102.1 P1, Houck Services, Inc., $3,800,000.00
- July 17, 2024, DGS 251-102.2 P1, Detwiler Roofing, LLC, $192,500.00
- July 17, 2024, DGS 251-102.3 P1, Detwiler Roffing, LLC, $163,000.00
- Administrative Procedures 2020 Edition
- Administrative Procedures 2022 Edition
- Administrative Procedures for Design Build Contracts 2020 Edition
- Standard Construction Contract and Contract Bond 2020 edition
- Standard Construction Contract and Contract Bond 2022 Edition
- General Conditions to The Construction Contract 2020 Edition
- General Conditions to The Construction Contract 2022 Edition
- General Conditions for Design Build Contracts 2020 Edition
- Instructions to Bidders 2020 Edition, 09-04-2020
- Instructions to Bidders 2022 Edition
- Request for Proposal Process Guidelines 2025 Edition
- Public Works Employment Verification
- Public Works Worker Protection and Investment