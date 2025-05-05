Submit Bids and Proposals for Commonwealth Projects

Notice of Forthcoming Construction Procurements - 09-25-2026

Click here for construction projects currently out to bid.

Click here for Request for Proposal projects currently out for proposals.

Due to technical limitations, public bid openings must be viewed using a Windows PC. At this time, mobile devices are not supported. Interested parties may also watch the live bid opening in the Public Works Plaza, 1st Floor, 1800 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103. Each contract point will stay viewable for no less than 2 minutes.

To view the live bid opening please select the link below:

Please utilize the below "Microsoft Teams Meeting" link:

Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 267-332-8737,,85751041# United States, PhiladelPhia

Phone Conference ID: 857 510 41#

Allows viewing of collaboration content (shared screen) via browser.